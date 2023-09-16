The slate for NFL Week 2 includes multiple matchups that provide intriguing betting opportunities. Below, we explore our NFL Week 2 SGP and parlay picks, including a bet with +1182 odds.

NFL Week 2 SGP & Parlay Picks

The Seahawks are the team of the day, as their offense should find success against the Detroit Lions.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

SGP (+1182): Seahawks +4.5 (-105), Seahawks-Lions Over 47 (-112) Geno Smith Over 255.5 Passing Yards (-114), Geno Smith Over 1.5 Touchdowns (-118)

Seattle is due for a bounce-back week against the Lions (1-0).

Last year, these two teams combined for over 1,000 yards of offense as the Seahawks (0-1) held on to win 48-45. In Week 17 of the 2021 season, these two teams combined for 80 points.

The scoreboard is not safe when these two teams meet, so the over should hit.

While there was no asterisk in their win against Kansas City, Detroit benefitted from a series of lucky plays, including all the drops by the Chiefs’ wide receivers. Seattle’s trio of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a significant step up in competition for a Lion secondary with question marks at cornerback.

Geno Smith, who led the league in completion percentage in 2022, was awful in 2022. Because of an unproven Lions’ secondary, Smith should find success through the air. In the 2022 matchup, Smith threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns. Expect another big day from Smith.

Detroit may win this game, but it is going to be close. Teams coming off a double-digit loss who are playing on the road against teams that did not suffer a double-digit loss are 24-1 ATS (stat from Brandon Anderson of The Action Network). In this situation, Seattle should cover the 4.5 points.

Parlay (+268): Titans +2.5 (-105), Giants -4 (-113)

The Titans’ (0-1) offense was nowhere to be found in a Week 1 16-15 loss against the Saints.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was terrible, finishing the game with 198 yards and three interceptions with a 28.8 QB rating. Things can only go up for Tannehill.

Expect the Titans to run the ball frequently with Derrick Henry and Tyjae Spears.

The Titans’ defense is stout, and head coach Mike Vrabel is great as a home underdog (8-4 ATS).

With Chargers running back Austin Ekeler ruled out, this is a good spot for the Titans to keep this close and cover.

Meanwhile, the Giants (0-1) want to forget about their 40-0 Week 1 loss against the Cowboys.

New York is a better team than what they showed in Week 1, and they will be out to prove a point against the Cardinals (0-1), who lost 20-16 to the Commanders in Week 1.

The Cardinals’ playmakers are nowhere near the level of the Cowboys’ top guys. With Cardinals running back James Conner banged up, this is a good spot for the Giants to get back on track.

