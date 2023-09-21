NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 3 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Browns Among Best Bets To Cover

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Cleveland Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr.

Week 3 of the NFL season is all about big favorites. There are eight games with teams favored by six or more points. Should you side with the heavy favorites, or are there good opportunities for the big underdogs? Below, we explore our NFL Week 3 expert picks against the spread.

NFL Week 3 Expert Picks Against The Spread:

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

NFL Week 3 Expert Picks Against the Spread

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Cleveland Browns -3 (-122)

The Cleveland Browns (1-1) lost their Monday night game against the Steelers, but to make matters worse, they also lost their star running back, Nick Chubb, for the season with a knee injury.

Deshaun Watson is not a good quarterback in 2023. The size is still there, but the decision-making has disappeared. When was the last time you watched a quarterback commit two facemask penalties? The Browns also turned the ball over four times, with two turnovers resulting in Steelers’ touchdowns.

The Tennessee Titans (1-1) are coming off a 27-24 overtime victory over the Chargers in a game. More importantly, QB Ryan Tannehill had a great performance with two total touchdowns – one passing and one rushing. Tannehill was named to PFF’s Team of the Week.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is excellent as the underdog with a 22-15-1 record ATS.

Even without Chubb, this is a good bounce-back spot for the Browns. The defense has been spectacular to start the season. In two games, opponents have not had a play inside the red zone (via Anthony Dabbundo of The Action Network). The Browns have allowed three touchdowns all season, and Cleveland’s offense was on the field for two of the three.

Tennessee’s offensive line is a bottom-five unit, so expect Cleveland’s defensive line with Myles Garrett to tee off on Tannehill. I like the Browns to win and cover.

Bet on Cleveland Browns -3 (-122)

Houston Texans +9 (-120)

One of these big underdogs has to cover? Why not the Houston Texans (0-2)?

Texans quarterback CJ Stroud has had a solid start to his career despite the 0-2 record. Stroud is coming off a 384-yard passing performance with two touchdowns.

Stroud may get some help on the offensive line with the return of left tackle Laremy Tunsil, one of the five best tackles in the NFL. Tunsil has been nursing a knee injury to start the season.

In Week 2, the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) failed to score a touchdown against the Chiefs in a 17-9 loss.

In most cases, this game would be a great spot for Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence. However, Lawrence is 0-5 ATS and 1-4 outright as a home favorite. Furthermore, the Jaguars are 0-7 ATS in their past seven games as home favorites (1-6 outright).

The Texans are the Jaguars’ kryptonite. Even though Houston has defeated Jacksonville in nine of their last 10 meetings, the Texans are not expected to win on Sunday. However, the trends point to a Texans cover.

Bet on Houston Texans (-120)

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Jalen Hurts Eagles NFC Championship.

Super Bowl Champs And Runners-Up Headline Week 3 MNF Doubleheader

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  39min
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs
Who Will Replace Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  46min
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel
Giants Vs. 49ers: Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay Pick +1133 Odds
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
nfl immaculate grid 64
NFL Immaculate Grid: Complete Set of Answers to NFL Grid Game #64
Author image David Evans  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
How to bet on NFL betting sites
How To Bet On NFL In Wisconsin – WI Online Sports Betting Offers
Author image Lee Astley  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
How to bet on NFL betting sites
How To Bet On NFL In Washington – WA Online Sports Betting Offers
Author image Lee Astley  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
How to bet on NFL betting sites
How To Bet On NFL In Vermont – VT Online Sports Betting Offers
Author image Lee Astley  •  7h
More News
Arrow to top