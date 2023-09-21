Week 3 of the NFL season is all about big favorites. There are eight games with teams favored by six or more points. Should you side with the heavy favorites, or are there good opportunities for the big underdogs? Below, we explore our NFL Week 3 expert picks against the spread.

NFL Week 3 Expert Picks Against The Spread:

NFL Week 3 Expert Picks Against the Spread

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Cleveland Browns -3 (-122)

#Browns Kareem Hunt returns for first practice and catches sideline pass from Deshaun Watson on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/cYIfyNYqJe — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 21, 2023

The Cleveland Browns (1-1) lost their Monday night game against the Steelers, but to make matters worse, they also lost their star running back, Nick Chubb, for the season with a knee injury.

Deshaun Watson is not a good quarterback in 2023. The size is still there, but the decision-making has disappeared. When was the last time you watched a quarterback commit two facemask penalties? The Browns also turned the ball over four times, with two turnovers resulting in Steelers’ touchdowns.

The Tennessee Titans (1-1) are coming off a 27-24 overtime victory over the Chargers in a game. More importantly, QB Ryan Tannehill had a great performance with two total touchdowns – one passing and one rushing. Tannehill was named to PFF’s Team of the Week.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is excellent as the underdog with a 22-15-1 record ATS.

Even without Chubb, this is a good bounce-back spot for the Browns. The defense has been spectacular to start the season. In two games, opponents have not had a play inside the red zone (via Anthony Dabbundo of The Action Network). The Browns have allowed three touchdowns all season, and Cleveland’s offense was on the field for two of the three.

Tennessee’s offensive line is a bottom-five unit, so expect Cleveland’s defensive line with Myles Garrett to tee off on Tannehill. I like the Browns to win and cover.

Houston Texans +9 (-120)

#Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (thigh) upgraded to full participation along with George Fant (ankle, knee), Jimmie Ward (hip), Robert Woods, C.J. Stroud (right shoulder), Eric Murray (concussion), Jonathan Greenard (knee). Limited: Laremy Tunsil (knee) @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 21, 2023

One of these big underdogs has to cover? Why not the Houston Texans (0-2)?

Texans quarterback CJ Stroud has had a solid start to his career despite the 0-2 record. Stroud is coming off a 384-yard passing performance with two touchdowns.

Stroud may get some help on the offensive line with the return of left tackle Laremy Tunsil, one of the five best tackles in the NFL. Tunsil has been nursing a knee injury to start the season.

In Week 2, the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) failed to score a touchdown against the Chiefs in a 17-9 loss.

In most cases, this game would be a great spot for Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence. However, Lawrence is 0-5 ATS and 1-4 outright as a home favorite. Furthermore, the Jaguars are 0-7 ATS in their past seven games as home favorites (1-6 outright).

The Texans are the Jaguars’ kryptonite. Even though Houston has defeated Jacksonville in nine of their last 10 meetings, the Texans are not expected to win on Sunday. However, the trends point to a Texans cover.

