As the new NFL season moves we list all the 16 fixtures and highlight the teams head-to-head records to give you a betting angle into each game, plus the latest Money Line betting.
Best NFL Free Bets For Week 3
|1.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign UpT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 EachT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1000 Welcome BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Up To $2,500 Deposit MatchT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $500T&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
For more NFL Betting rites, see our top 10 best NFL ranked Sportsbooks in 2022 and claim up ro $8,000 in bonuses
NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-to-Head Stats and Money Line Betting
We take a look at all of the NFL week 3 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns, Thurs Sep 22, 8:15pm
Played: 141
Steelers Wins: 79
Browns Wins: 61
Tied: 1
Key Stat: The Steelers have won 5 of their last 6 games vs Cleveland
Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders, Sun Sep 25, 1pm
Played: 174
Eagles Wins: 81
Commanders Wins: 88
Tied: 5
Key Stat: The Eagles have won 8 of their last 10 games against Washington
New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers, Sun Sep 25, 1pm
Played: 55
Saints Wins: 29
Panthers Wins: 26
Tied: 0
Key Stat: The Saints have won 5 of their last 6 games vs the Panthers
Las Vegas Raiders @ Tennessee Titans, Sun Sep 25, 1pm
Played: 51
Raiders Wins: 30
Titans Wins: 21
Tied: 0
Key Stat: The Raiders have won their last 3 away games against the Tennessee Titans
Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Jets, Sun Sep 25, 1pm
Played: 28
Bengals Wins: 10
New York Jets Wins: 18
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Cincinnati have won 3 of their last 4 vs the Jets
Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins, Sun Sep 25, 1pm
Played: 116
Bills Wins: 54
Dolphins Wins: 61
Tied: 1
Key Stat: Buffalo have won ALL of their last seven games vs the Dolphins
Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears, Sun Sep 25, 1pm
Played: 5
Texans Wins: 4
Bears Wins: 1
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Houston have won 4 of their last 5 vs the Bears and only lost to them once in their history.
Kansas City Chiefs @ Indianapolis Colts, Sun Sep 25, 1pm
Played: 27
Chiefs Wins: 10
Colts Wins: 17
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Kansas have won 2 of their last 3 away games against the Colts
Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots, Sun Sep 25, 1pm
Played: 15
Ravens Wins: 4
Patriots Wins: 11
Tied: 0
Key Stat: New England have won 4 of their last 5 vs Ravens
Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings, Sun Sep 25, 1pm
Played: 121
Lions Wins: 40
Vikings Wins: 79
Tied: 2
Key Stat: Minnesota have won 7 of their last 9 vs Detroit
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Chargers, Sun Sep 25, 4:05pm
Played: 12
Jaguars Wins: 3
Chargers Wins: 9
Tied: 0
Key Stat: The Chargers have won 8 of their last 9 vs Jacksonville
Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals, Sun Sep 25, 4:25pm
Played: 88
Rams Wins: 47
Cardinals Wins: 39
Tied: 2
Key Stat: The Rams have won 9 of their last 11 vs the Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons @ Seattle Seahawks, Sun Sep 25, 4:25pm Sun Sept 18, 4:25pm
Played: 20
Falcons Wins: 8
Seahawks Wins: 12
Tied: 0
Key Stat: The last 8 head-to-heads have seen an even split of 4 wins each
Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sun Sep 25, 4:25pm
Played: 57
Packers Wins: 33
Buccaneers Wins: 23
Tied: 1
Key Stat: Tampa have won their last two against the Packers
San Francisco 49ers @ Denver Broncos, Sun Sep 25, 8:20pm
Played: 15
49ers Wins: 8
Broncos Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Key Stat: 49ers have won 3 of their last 4 against the Broncos
Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants, Mon Sep 26, 8:15pm
Played: 120
Cowboys Wins: 71
Giants Wins: 47
Tied: 2
Key Stat: The Cowboys have won 9 of their last 10 vs the Giants
Note: Odds are subject to change
RELATED: The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines 2022-2023 Season
$5,625 in NFL Free Bets If You Join All Four Leading Sportsbooks With Promo Code: INSIDERS
See below the best four Sportsbooks to place your week 3 NFL bets with using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $5,625 to use on any of the NFL week 3 fixtures
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|Sign-Up
|BetOnline
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|Bovada
|$750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|BetUS
|$3,125: 125% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-280
|14 days
|Everygame
| $750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None