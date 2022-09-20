News

NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting

Andy Newton
As the new NFL season moves we list all the 16 fixtures and highlight the teams head-to-head records to give you a betting angle into each game, plus the latest Money Line betting.

For more NFL Betting rites, see our top 10 best NFL ranked Sportsbooks in 2022 and claim up ro $8,000 in bonuses

NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-to-Head Stats and Money Line Betting

We take a look at all of the NFL week 3 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns, Thurs Sep 22, 8:15pm

Played: 141
Steelers Wins: 79
Browns Wins: 61
Tied: 1
Key Stat: The Steelers have won 5 of their last 6 games vs Cleveland

Bet Money Line Play
Pittsburgh Steelers
 +180 NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting
Cleveland Browns
 -220 NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders, Sun Sep 25, 1pm

Played: 174
Eagles Wins: 81
Commanders Wins: 88
Tied: 5
Key Stat: The Eagles have won 8 of their last 10 games against Washington

Bet Money Line Play
Philadelphia Eagles TBC NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting
Washington Commanders TBC NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting

New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers, Sun Sep 25, 1pm

Played: 55
Saints Wins: 29
Panthers Wins: 26
Tied: 0
Key Stat: The Saints have won 5 of their last 6 games vs the Panthers

Bet Money Line Play
New Orleans Saints -150 NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting
Carolina Panthers +130 NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting

 Las Vegas Raiders @ Tennessee Titans, Sun Sep 25, 1pm

Played: 51
Raiders Wins: 30
Titans Wins: 21
Tied: 0
Key Stat: The Raiders have won their last 3 away games against the Tennessee Titans

Bet Money Line Play
 Las Vegas Raiders TBC NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting
Tennessee Titans TBC NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting

 Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Jets, Sun Sep 25, 1pm

Played: 28
Bengals Wins: 10
New York Jets Wins: 18
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Cincinnati have won 3 of their last 4 vs the Jets

Bet Money Line Play
 Cincinnati Bengals -225 NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting
New York Jets +185 NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins, Sun Sep 25, 1pm

Played: 116
Bills Wins: 54
Dolphins Wins: 61
Tied: 1
Key Stat: Buffalo have won ALL of their last seven games vs the Dolphins

Bet Money Line Play
Buffalo Bills TBC NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting
Miami Dolphins TBC NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting

Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears, Sun Sep 25, 1pm

Played: 5
Texans Wins: 4
Bears Wins: 1
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Houston have won 4 of their last 5 vs the Bears and only lost to them once in their history.

Bet Money Line Play
Houston Texans +125 NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting
Chicago Bears -145 NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting

 Kansas City Chiefs @ Indianapolis Colts, Sun Sep 25, 1pm

Played: 27
Chiefs Wins: 10
Colts Wins: 17
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Kansas have won 2 of their last 3 away games against the Colts

Bet Money Line Play
 Kansas City Chiefs -285 NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting
Indianapolis Colts +235 NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting

 Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots, Sun Sep 25, 1pm

Played: 15
Ravens Wins: 4
Patriots Wins: 11
Tied: 0
Key Stat: New England have won 4 of their last 5 vs Ravens

Bet Money Line Play
Baltimore Ravens -160 NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting
New England Patriots +135 NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting

Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings, Sun Sep 25, 1pm

Played: 121
Lions Wins: 40
Vikings Wins: 79
Tied: 2
Key Stat: Minnesota have won 7 of their last 9 vs Detroit

Bet Money Line Play
Detroit Lions TBC NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting
Minnesota Vikings TBC NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Chargers, Sun Sep 25, 4:05pm

Played: 12
Jaguars Wins: 3
Chargers Wins: 9
Tied: 0
Key Stat: The Chargers have won 8 of their last 9 vs Jacksonville

Bet Money Line Play
Jacksonville Jaguars +255 NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting
Los Angeles Chargers -310 NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals, Sun Sep 25, 4:25pm

Played: 88
Rams Wins: 47
Cardinals Wins: 39
Tied: 2
Key Stat: The Rams have won 9 of their last 11 vs the Cardinals

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Rams -200 NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting
Arizona Cardinals +170 NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting

Atlanta Falcons @ Seattle Seahawks, Sun Sep 25, 4:25pm Sun Sept 18, 4:25pm

Played: 20
Falcons Wins: 8
Seahawks Wins: 12
Tied: 0
Key Stat: The last 8 head-to-heads have seen an even split of 4 wins each

Bet Money Line Play
Atlanta Falcons +110 NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting
Seattle Seahawks -130 NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting

Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sun Sep 25, 4:25pm

Played: 57
Packers Wins: 33
Buccaneers Wins: 23
Tied: 1
Key Stat: Tampa have won their last two against the Packers

Bet Money Line Play
Green Bay Packers +110 NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -130 NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting

San Francisco 49ers @ Denver Broncos, Sun Sep 25, 8:20pm

Played: 15
49ers Wins: 8
Broncos Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Key Stat: 49ers have won 3 of their last 4 against the Broncos

Bet Money Line Play
San Francisco 49ers -125 NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting
Denver Broncos +105 NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants, Mon Sep 26, 8:15pm

Played: 120
Cowboys Wins: 71
Giants Wins: 47
Tied: 2
Key Stat: The Cowboys have won 9 of their last 10 vs the Giants

Bet Money Line Play
Dallas Cowboys +125 NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting
New York Giants -145 NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines 2022-2023 Season

