As the new NFL season moves we list all the 16 fixtures and highlight the teams head-to-head records to give you a betting angle into each game, plus the latest Money Line betting.

NFL Week 3 Fixtures, Head-to-Head Stats and Money Line Betting

We take a look at all of the NFL week 3 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns, Thurs Sep 22, 8:15pm

Played: 141

Steelers Wins: 79

Browns Wins: 61

Tied: 1

Key Stat: The Steelers have won 5 of their last 6 games vs Cleveland

Bet Money Line Play Pittsburgh Steelers

+180 Cleveland Browns

-220

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders, Sun Sep 25, 1pm

Played: 174

Eagles Wins: 81

Commanders Wins: 88

Tied: 5

Key Stat: The Eagles have won 8 of their last 10 games against Washington

Bet Money Line Play Philadelphia Eagles TBC Washington Commanders TBC

New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers, Sun Sep 25, 1pm

Played: 55

Saints Wins: 29

Panthers Wins: 26

Tied: 0

Key Stat: The Saints have won 5 of their last 6 games vs the Panthers

Bet Money Line Play New Orleans Saints -150 Carolina Panthers +130

Las Vegas Raiders @ Tennessee Titans, Sun Sep 25, 1pm

Played: 51

Raiders Wins: 30

Titans Wins: 21

Tied: 0

Key Stat: The Raiders have won their last 3 away games against the Tennessee Titans

Bet Money Line Play Las Vegas Raiders TBC Tennessee Titans TBC

Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Jets, Sun Sep 25, 1pm

Played: 28

Bengals Wins: 10

New York Jets Wins: 18

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Cincinnati have won 3 of their last 4 vs the Jets

Bet Money Line Play Cincinnati Bengals -225 New York Jets +185

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins, Sun Sep 25, 1pm

Played: 116

Bills Wins: 54

Dolphins Wins: 61

Tied: 1

Key Stat: Buffalo have won ALL of their last seven games vs the Dolphins

Bet Money Line Play Buffalo Bills TBC Miami Dolphins TBC

Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears, Sun Sep 25, 1pm

Played: 5

Texans Wins: 4

Bears Wins: 1

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Houston have won 4 of their last 5 vs the Bears and only lost to them once in their history.

Bet Money Line Play Houston Texans +125 Chicago Bears -145

Kansas City Chiefs @ Indianapolis Colts, Sun Sep 25, 1pm

Played: 27

Chiefs Wins: 10

Colts Wins: 17

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Kansas have won 2 of their last 3 away games against the Colts

Bet Money Line Play Kansas City Chiefs -285 Indianapolis Colts +235

Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots, Sun Sep 25, 1pm

Played: 15

Ravens Wins: 4

Patriots Wins: 11

Tied: 0

Key Stat: New England have won 4 of their last 5 vs Ravens

Bet Money Line Play Baltimore Ravens -160 New England Patriots +135

Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings, Sun Sep 25, 1pm

Played: 121

Lions Wins: 40

Vikings Wins: 79

Tied: 2

Key Stat: Minnesota have won 7 of their last 9 vs Detroit

Bet Money Line Play Detroit Lions TBC Minnesota Vikings TBC

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Chargers, Sun Sep 25, 4:05pm

Played: 12

Jaguars Wins: 3

Chargers Wins: 9

Tied: 0

Key Stat: The Chargers have won 8 of their last 9 vs Jacksonville

Bet Money Line Play Jacksonville Jaguars +255 Los Angeles Chargers -310

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals, Sun Sep 25, 4:25pm

Played: 88

Rams Wins: 47

Cardinals Wins: 39

Tied: 2

Key Stat: The Rams have won 9 of their last 11 vs the Cardinals

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Rams -200 Arizona Cardinals +170

Atlanta Falcons @ Seattle Seahawks, Sun Sep 25, 4:25pm Sun Sept 18, 4:25pm

Played: 20

Falcons Wins: 8

Seahawks Wins: 12

Tied: 0

Key Stat: The last 8 head-to-heads have seen an even split of 4 wins each

Bet Money Line Play Atlanta Falcons +110 Seattle Seahawks -130

Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sun Sep 25, 4:25pm

Played: 57

Packers Wins: 33

Buccaneers Wins: 23

Tied: 1

Key Stat: Tampa have won their last two against the Packers

Bet Money Line Play Green Bay Packers +110 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -130

San Francisco 49ers @ Denver Broncos, Sun Sep 25, 8:20pm

Played: 15

49ers Wins: 8

Broncos Wins: 7

Tied: 0

Key Stat: 49ers have won 3 of their last 4 against the Broncos

Bet Money Line Play San Francisco 49ers -125 Denver Broncos +105

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants, Mon Sep 26, 8:15pm



Played: 120

Cowboys Wins: 71

Giants Wins: 47

Tied: 2

Key Stat: The Cowboys have won 9 of their last 10 vs the Giants

Bet Money Line Play Dallas Cowboys +125 New York Giants -145

Note: Odds are subject to change

