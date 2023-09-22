NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 3 Player Props: Kirk Cousins Among Best Prop Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins

For Sunday’s NFL Week 3 game, some prop bets have caught our attention, including one with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Below, we list the top NFL Week 3 player props.

NFL Week 3 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 3 Player Props

Kirk Cousins Over 293.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Predicting a winner in the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings is nearly impossible. Both teams are inconsistent and have no idea how to win games in the fourth quarter.

The only sure thing is that Kirk Cousins and the Vikings’ passing attack should thrive. For a player that’s typically slotted between Nos. 10-15 in NFL quarterback rankings, Cousins has been one of the five best quarterbacks this season.

On the season, Cousins has thrown for 708 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception with a 72.7 completion percentage. Only Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for more yards than Cousins in the first two games.

Cousins is facing a Chargers defense that has surrendered the most passing yards on the season. Even Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, a below-average QB, threw for 246 yards against the Chargers.

Cousins is going to have a field day on Sunday.

Bet on Kirk Cousins Over 293.5 Passing Yards (-114) at BetOnline

Zach Wilson Under 180.5 Passing Yards (-114)

ESPN’s Mina Kimes called New England’s defense a “house of horrors” for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

That’s the best way to describe Wilson’s four starts against the Patriots. Wilson has thrown for 693 yards, two touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a passer rating of 50.6. The Jets are 0-4 against the Patriots when Wilson starts.

Wilson gets his fifth chance against the Patriots on Sunday. Staring down an 0-3 start, the Patriots will do everything in their power to win Sunday’s game. Bill Belichick will probably take away the Jets’ running game and dare Wilson to beat his team through the air.

With rain and strong winds expected at MetLife Stadium, don’t expect Wilson to throw for over 180 yards.

Bet on Zach Wilson Under 180.5 Passing Yards (-114) at BetOnline

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top