NFL Week 3 Player Props: Kirk Cousins Among Best Prop Bets

For Sunday’s NFL Week 3 game, some prop bets have caught our attention, including one with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Below, we list the top NFL Week 3 player props.

NFL Week 3 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Kirk Cousins Over 293.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Kirk Cousins This SZN:

-72.7% Cmp (3rd in NFL)

-708 Passing Yards (2nd)

-6 TD Passes (T-1st)

-8.0 YPA (3rd)

-114.2 QB Rating (2nd) Week 3 the Vikings are playing (at home) against the Chargers who have the WORST pass defense in the NFL (666 yards allowed). But…. Kirk does NOT… pic.twitter.com/zPrVA7FeGx — Purple FTW! Podcast (@PurpleForTheWin) September 22, 2023

Predicting a winner in the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings is nearly impossible. Both teams are inconsistent and have no idea how to win games in the fourth quarter.

The only sure thing is that Kirk Cousins and the Vikings’ passing attack should thrive. For a player that’s typically slotted between Nos. 10-15 in NFL quarterback rankings, Cousins has been one of the five best quarterbacks this season.

On the season, Cousins has thrown for 708 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception with a 72.7 completion percentage. Only Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for more yards than Cousins in the first two games.

Cousins is facing a Chargers defense that has surrendered the most passing yards on the season. Even Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, a below-average QB, threw for 246 yards against the Chargers.

Cousins is going to have a field day on Sunday.

Zach Wilson Under 180.5 Passing Yards (-114)

When the Patriots defense pressured Zach Wilson last year, he averaged -0.19 yds/dropback (!) with a QBR of 0.9 (!!). On this week's pod, we talked about why NE was a house of horrors for the young QB, and whether he can do anything differently: https://t.co/25po4Tj9rF pic.twitter.com/FuMLekA1Zv — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 21, 2023

ESPN’s Mina Kimes called New England’s defense a “house of horrors” for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

That’s the best way to describe Wilson’s four starts against the Patriots. Wilson has thrown for 693 yards, two touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a passer rating of 50.6. The Jets are 0-4 against the Patriots when Wilson starts.

Wilson gets his fifth chance against the Patriots on Sunday. Staring down an 0-3 start, the Patriots will do everything in their power to win Sunday’s game. Bill Belichick will probably take away the Jets’ running game and dare Wilson to beat his team through the air.

With rain and strong winds expected at MetLife Stadium, don’t expect Wilson to throw for over 180 yards.

