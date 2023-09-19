NFL Week 3: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

After two exciting weeks of matchups, the NFL season moves into Week 3. Which 0-2 team will finally get their first win of the season? Which 2-0 team will separate itself from the contenders? Below, we examine Week 3 in the NFL, including the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines.
The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|7.
|
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|8.
|
125% Bonus Up to $1000 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
NFL Week 3: Games To Watch
Bengals’ HC Zac Taylor told reporters that it was hard to say whether Joe Burrow would be ready to play next Monday night vs. the Rams due to his aggravated calf injury. The Bengals still are in the evaluation process.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2023
The two biggest storylines of Week 3 will play out on Monday Night Football.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a surprising 2-0. The Bucs may have something with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has thrown three touchdowns and zero interceptions with a rating of 104.4
The Bucs will face their biggest test so far, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (2-0).
The second game on Monday night pits the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) against the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2). The Bengals have been one of the biggest disappointments of the 2023 season. The offense is ranked last in the NFL in yards per game with 212.0.
To make matters worse, quarterback Joe Burrow aggregated his calf, the same one he injured in training camp. His status for Monday will likely be a game-time decision.
NFL Week 3: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
See you for TNF 🫡#NYGvsSF — Thursday 8:15pm ET on Prime Video
Also available on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/xAkBOdkX9R
— NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2023
TNF: New York Giants (1-1) at San Francisco 49ers (2-0) – Sept. 21, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New York Giants
|San Francisco 49ers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+420
|-525
|Point Spread
|+10 (-110)
|-10 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 45 (-110)
|Under 45.5 (-110)
Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) at Minnesota Vikings (0-2) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Minnesota Vikings
|Play
|Moneyline
|TBD
|TBD
|Point Spread
|PK (-110)
|PK (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 54 (-110)
|Under 54 (-100)
Tennessee Titans (1-1) at Cleveland Browns (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Tennessee Titans
|Cleveland Browns
|Play
|Moneyline
|+140
|-160
|Point Spread
|+3.5 (-110)
|-3.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 39.5 (-113)
|Under 39.5 (-107)
Houston Texans (0-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Houston Texans
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Play
|Moneyline
|+340
|-420
|Point Spread
|+9 (-105)
|-9 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 43.5 (-110)
|Under 43.5 (-110)
New England Patriots (0-2) at New York Jets (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New England Patriots
|New York Jets
|Play
|Moneyline
|-150
|+130
|Point Spread
|-2.5 (-118)
|+2.5 (-102)
|Total Points
|Over 36.5 (-110)
|Under 36.5 (-110)
New Orleans Saints (2-0) at Green Bay Packers (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New Orleans Saints
|Green Bay Packers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+110
|-130
|Point Spread
|+2 (-114)
|-2.5 (-106)
|Total Points
|Over 42.5 (-112)
|Under 42.5 (-108)
Denver Broncos (0-2) at Miami Dolphins (2-0) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Denver Broncos
|Miami Dolphins
|Play
|Moneyline
|+240
|-285
|Point Spread
|+6.5 (-104)
|-6.5 (-116)
|Total Points
|Over 48 (-110)
|Under 48 (-110)
Buffalo Bills (1-1) at Washington Commanders (2-0) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Buffalo Bills
|Washington Commanders
|Play
|Moneyline
|-300
|+250
|Point Spread
|-6.5 (-110)
|+6.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 44 (-113)
|Under 44 (-107)
Atlanta Falcons (2-0) at Detroit Lions (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Atlanta Falcons
|Detroit Lions
|Play
|Moneyline
|+150
|-170
|Point Spread
|+3.5 (-120)
|-3.5 (+100)
|Total Points
|Over 46 (-110)
|Under 46 (-110)
Indianapolis Colts (1-1) at Baltimore Ravens (2-0) – Sept. 24, 4:05 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Indianapolis Colts
|Baltimore Ravens
|Play
|Moneyline
|+290
|-360
|Point Spread
|+8 (-110)
|-8 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 44 (-110)
|Under 44 (-110)
Carolina Panthers (0-2) at Seattle Seahawks (1-1) – Sept. 24, 4:05 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Carolina Panthers
|Seattle Seahawks
|Play
|Moneyline
|+215
|-255
|Point Spread
|+5.5 (-108)
|-5.5 (-112)
|Total Points
|Over 41.5 (-110)
|Under 41.5 (-110)
Dallas Cowboys (2-0) at Arizona Cardinals (0-2) – Sept. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Dallas Cowboys
|Arizona Cardinals
|Play
|Moneyline
|-660
|+510
|Point Spread
|-12 (-114)
|+12 (-106)
|Total Points
|Over 43.5 (-110)
|Under 43.5 (-11-)
Chicago Bears (0-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) – Sept. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Chicago Bears
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Play
|Moneyline
|+550
|-750
|Point Spread
|+12.5 (-102)
|-12.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 47.5 (-110)
|Under 47.5 (-110)
SNF: Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) – Sept. 24, 8:20 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Play
|Moneyline
|+110
|-130
|Point Spread
|+2 (-113)
|-2 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 43 (-110)
|Under 43 (-110)
MNF: Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) – Sept. 25, 7:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-240
|+200
|Point Spread
|-5 (-107)
|+5 (-113)
|Total Points
|Over 45.5 (-105)
|Under 45.5 (-115)
MNF: Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) – Sept. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Los Angeles Rams
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Play
|Moneyline
|+115
|-135
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-110)
|-1.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 43 (-110)
|Under 43 (-110)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
NFL Betting Guides 2023
- NFL Betting Guide – Discover Best NFL Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Betting Apps Guide – Compare the Best Apps for NFL Betting Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Live Betting Guide – Compare Best NFL In Play Betting Sites.
- The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines.
- NFL Spread Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Spread Bets.
- NFL Totals Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Totals Bets.
- NFL Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Futures Bets.
- NFL Moneyline Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to win Football Moneyline Bets.
- Free NFL Picks – Check Expert Football Picks & Predictions.
- Free NFL Picks Against The Spread – Check Expert NFL Picks Against the Spread.