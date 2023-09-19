After two exciting weeks of matchups, the NFL season moves into Week 3. Which 0-2 team will finally get their first win of the season? Which 2-0 team will separate itself from the contenders? Below, we examine Week 3 in the NFL, including the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines.

NFL Week 3: Games To Watch

Bengals’ HC Zac Taylor told reporters that it was hard to say whether Joe Burrow would be ready to play next Monday night vs. the Rams due to his aggravated calf injury. The Bengals still are in the evaluation process. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2023

The two biggest storylines of Week 3 will play out on Monday Night Football.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a surprising 2-0. The Bucs may have something with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has thrown three touchdowns and zero interceptions with a rating of 104.4

The Bucs will face their biggest test so far, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (2-0).

The second game on Monday night pits the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) against the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2). The Bengals have been one of the biggest disappointments of the 2023 season. The offense is ranked last in the NFL in yards per game with 212.0.

To make matters worse, quarterback Joe Burrow aggregated his calf, the same one he injured in training camp. His status for Monday will likely be a game-time decision.

NFL Week 3: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

See you for TNF 🫡#NYGvsSF — Thursday 8:15pm ET on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/xAkBOdkX9R — NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2023

TNF: New York Giants (1-1) at San Francisco 49ers (2-0) – Sept. 21, 8:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) at Minnesota Vikings (0-2) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans (1-1) at Cleveland Browns (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Houston Texans (0-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

New England Patriots (0-2) at New York Jets (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints (2-0) at Green Bay Packers (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos (0-2) at Miami Dolphins (2-0) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills (1-1) at Washington Commanders (2-0) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons (2-0) at Detroit Lions (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts (1-1) at Baltimore Ravens (2-0) – Sept. 24, 4:05 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers (0-2) at Seattle Seahawks (1-1) – Sept. 24, 4:05 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys (2-0) at Arizona Cardinals (0-2) – Sept. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears (0-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) – Sept. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET

SNF: Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) – Sept. 24, 8:20 p.m. ET

MNF: Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) – Sept. 25, 7:15 p.m. ET

MNF: Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) – Sept. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

