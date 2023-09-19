NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 3: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Dan Girolamo
After two exciting weeks of matchups, the NFL season moves into Week 3. Which 0-2 team will finally get their first win of the season? Which 2-0 team will separate itself from the contenders? Below, we examine Week 3 in the NFL, including the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines.

NFL Week 3: Games To Watch

The two biggest storylines of Week 3 will play out on Monday Night Football.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a surprising 2-0. The Bucs may have something with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has thrown three touchdowns and zero interceptions with a rating of 104.4

The Bucs will face their biggest test so far, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (2-0).

The second game on Monday night pits the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) against the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2). The Bengals have been one of the biggest disappointments of the 2023 season. The offense is ranked last in the NFL in yards per game with 212.0.

To make matters worse, quarterback Joe Burrow aggregated his calf, the same one he injured in training camp. His status for Monday will likely be a game-time decision.

NFL Week 3: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

TNF: New York Giants (1-1) at San Francisco 49ers (2-0) – Sept. 21, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet New York Giants San Francisco 49ers Play
Moneyline +420 -525 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +10 (-110) -10 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) at Minnesota Vikings (0-2) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Los Angeles Chargers Minnesota Vikings Play
Moneyline TBD TBD BetOnline logo
Point Spread PK (-110) PK (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 54 (-110) Under 54 (-100) BetOnline logo

Tennessee Titans (1-1) at Cleveland Browns (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns Play
Moneyline +140 -160 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 39.5 (-113) Under 39.5 (-107) BetOnline logo

Houston Texans (0-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Houston Texans Jacksonville Jaguars Play
Moneyline +340 -420 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +9 (-105) -9 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

New England Patriots (0-2) at New York Jets (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Bet New England Patriots New York Jets Play
Moneyline -150 +130 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-118) +2.5 (-102) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 36.5 (-110) Under 36.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

New Orleans Saints (2-0) at Green Bay Packers (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Bet New Orleans Saints Green Bay Packers Play
Moneyline +110 -130 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2 (-114) -2.5 (-106) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 42.5 (-112) Under 42.5 (-108) BetOnline logo

Denver Broncos (0-2) at Miami Dolphins (2-0) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Denver Broncos Miami Dolphins Play
Moneyline +240 -285 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6.5 (-104) -6.5 (-116) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 48 (-110) Under 48 (-110) BetOnline logo

Buffalo Bills (1-1) at Washington Commanders (2-0) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Buffalo Bills Washington Commanders Play
Moneyline -300 +250 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -6.5 (-110) +6.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44 (-113) Under 44 (-107) BetOnline logo

Atlanta Falcons (2-0) at Detroit Lions (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Atlanta Falcons Detroit Lions Play
Moneyline +150 -170 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-120) -3.5 (+100) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46 (-110) Under 46 (-110) BetOnline logo

Indianapolis Colts (1-1) at Baltimore Ravens (2-0) – Sept. 24, 4:05 p.m. ET

Bet Indianapolis Colts Baltimore Ravens Play
Moneyline +290 -360 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +8 (-110) -8 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44 (-110) Under 44 (-110) BetOnline logo

Carolina Panthers (0-2) at Seattle Seahawks (1-1) – Sept. 24, 4:05 p.m. ET

Bet Carolina Panthers Seattle Seahawks Play
Moneyline +215 -255 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +5.5 (-108) -5.5 (-112) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 41.5 (-110) Under 41.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Dallas Cowboys (2-0) at Arizona Cardinals (0-2) – Sept. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Dallas Cowboys Arizona Cardinals Play
Moneyline -660 +510 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -12 (-114) +12 (-106) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-11-) BetOnline logo

Chicago Bears (0-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) – Sept. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Chicago Bears Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline +550 -750 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +12.5 (-102) -12.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

SNF: Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) – Sept. 24, 8:20 p.m. ET

Bet Pittsburgh Steelers Las Vegas Raiders Play
Moneyline +110 -130 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2 (-113) -2 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43 (-110) Under 43 (-110) BetOnline logo

MNF: Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) – Sept. 25, 7:15 p.m. ET

Bet Philadelphia Eagles Tampa Bay Buccaneers Play
Moneyline -240 +200 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -5 (-107) +5 (-113) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45.5 (-105) Under 45.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

MNF: Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) – Sept. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Los Angeles Rams Cincinnati Bengals Play
Moneyline +115 -135 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43 (-110) Under 43 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
