NFL Week 3 SGP & Parlay Picks: +1462 Odds Among Our Best Parlay Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
4 min read
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson

For Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season, the game between the Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) and Minnesota Vikings (0-2) should be a shootout, so we created a same game parlay involving players from both teams. Below, we explore NFL Week 3 SGP and parlay picks, including a bet with +1462 odds.

NFL Week 3 SGP & Parlay Picks:

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 3 SGP & Parlay Picks

SGP (+1462): Kirk Cousins Over 293.5 Passing Yards (-114), Justin Herbert Over 283.5 Passing Yards (-115), Justin Jefferson Over 7.5 Receptions (+110), T.J. Hockenson Over 5.5 Receptions (+112)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been one of the best statistical quarterbacks through two games, with  708 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception.

The Vikings’ rushing attack has been nonexistent, with a league-worst 69 rushing yards through two games. It’s why the Vikings traded for Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers.

Even with the addition of Akers, the Vikings should be throwing the ball a lot on Sunday against the Chargers, the worst passing defense in the league (666 yards allowed).

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson have been matchup nightmares all season. The two pass catchers have combined for 35 catches and 410 yards. Expect Jefferson and Hockenson to hit their reception overs against the Chargers.

Meanwhile, the Chargers will be missing star running back Austin Ekeler, who is out with an ankle injury. Without Ekeler in Week 2, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 305 yards.

In a must-win situation, the Chargers will put the ball in Herbert’s hands all day. If it’s a shootout, Herbert should be able to surpass 300 yards passing.

Bet on SGP (+1462)

Parlay (+264): Dolphins -6.5 (-110), Seahawks -5.5 (-110)

The Dolphins (2-0) are riding high after defeating their AFC rival, New England Patriots (0-2), on Sunday Night Football.

Heading into Week 3, the Dolphins have the league’s best passing attack, with 715 passing yards. The Dolphins offense is averaging 30 points per game.

For Denver (0-2), the once reliable defense has been their Achilles heel. The Broncos allowed 35 points to the Commanders (2-0) at home in Week 2, taking their yearly average to 26 points per game.

Even though it’s a kitchen-sink game for the Broncos, the Dolphins are the superior team and should cover.

In Seattle, the Seahawks (1-1) are riding high after exploding for 393 yards of total offense in their Week 2 victory over the Lions (1-1).

For Carolina (0-2), the Panthers will be without No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, who is out with an ankle injury. With the way Young was struggling, starting Andy Dalton on the road in Seattle may not be the worst thing in the world.

Though Seattle’s defense has allowed the second most yards per game (422.0), the Panthers lack the offensive firepower to keep up with the Seahawks’ offense.

Bet on Dolphins/Seahawks parlay (+264)

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
