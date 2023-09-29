NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 4 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Titans Among Best Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) hands off to running back Derrick Henry

Last week was all about the big favorites, as eight games included teams favored by six or more points. However, the lines for Week 4 are much smaller, with 12 of 16 games with lines of six or fewer points. Below, we explore our NFL Week 4 expert picks against the spread.

NFL Week 4 Expert Picks Against The Spread

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

NFL Week 4 Expert Picks Against the Spread

NFL Week 4 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Titans Among Best Bets

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Tennessee Titans +2.5 (-105)

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel is the King of the Underdogs. Since becoming the Titans head coach in 2018, Vrabel is 23-23 SU and 27-18-1 ATS as an underdog. That’s the best record for a coach in the NFL during that timeframe.

The Titans are also very good in October, going 9-1 SU since 2021.

The Titans offense has a lot of issues. The Titans had 97 yards of total offense last week against the Browns. In 2023, accumulating less than 100 yards in today’s game seems impossible. However, the Browns’ defense might be the best in the NFL, so that played into the Titans’ struggles.

The Titans now face a Bengals defense that sacked Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford six times. However, the main concern for the Bengals is the health of quarterback Joe Burrow, who continues to deal with a calf injury.

Until Burrow is completely healthy, it’s tough to trust the Bengals, who are 0-2-1 ATS in 2023. Because of Vrabel’s prowess as an underdog, I’m siding with the Titans in a close, low-scoring game.

Bet on Tennessee Titans +2.5 (-105)

Philadelphia Eagles 1H -5 (-115)

No team comes out better in the first half than the Philadelphia Eagles. Since the start of last season, the Eagles are 17-6 ATS in the first half.

At one point last season, the Eagles covered the first half number in 11 straight games. In 2023, the Eagles are 2-1 ATS in the first half.

Now, the Eagles battle the Commanders, who scored only three points in a 37-3 loss to the Bills.

However, the Eagles won’t be taking the Commanders lightly. In 2022, the 4-5 Commanders marched into Philadelphia and defeated the 8-0 Eagles to ruin their undefeated season. The Eagles should come out firing on Sunday.

Bet on Philadelphia Eagles 1H -5 (-115)

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
XFL owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson

XFL And USFL Announce Intention To Merge: Will It Happen?

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
chandler jones livestream
Ex-Patriot Chandler Jones Says Aaron Hernandez Didn’t Commit Suicide in Tearful, Bizarre Rant
Author image David Evans  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs
Lions vs. Packers: Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay Pick +1779 Odds
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
dallas cowboys celebrabe week 2 play (1)
Best NFL Bonuses & Free Bets – NFL Betting Offers For Week 4
Author image Andy Newton  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL money
Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Week 4 – USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
Green Bay Packers Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
BetUS NFL Free Bet: $2500 To Bet On TNF – Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers
Author image Andy Newton  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard points.
Bovada NFL Free Bet: $750 To Bet On TNF – Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers
Author image Andy Newton  •  12h
More News
Arrow to top