Last week was all about the big favorites, as eight games included teams favored by six or more points. However, the lines for Week 4 are much smaller, with 12 of 16 games with lines of six or fewer points. Below, we explore our NFL Week 4 expert picks against the spread.

NFL Week 4 Expert Picks Against The Spread

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Tennessee Titans +2.5 (-105)

The Titans have won an NFL-high 23 games as an underdog since 2018 ⚔️ Mike Vrabel is nobody's underdog 💪 pic.twitter.com/uu3EIKI73G — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 17, 2023

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel is the King of the Underdogs. Since becoming the Titans head coach in 2018, Vrabel is 23-23 SU and 27-18-1 ATS as an underdog. That’s the best record for a coach in the NFL during that timeframe.

The Titans are also very good in October, going 9-1 SU since 2021.

The Titans offense has a lot of issues. The Titans had 97 yards of total offense last week against the Browns. In 2023, accumulating less than 100 yards in today’s game seems impossible. However, the Browns’ defense might be the best in the NFL, so that played into the Titans’ struggles.

The Titans now face a Bengals defense that sacked Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford six times. However, the main concern for the Bengals is the health of quarterback Joe Burrow, who continues to deal with a calf injury.

Until Burrow is completely healthy, it’s tough to trust the Bengals, who are 0-2-1 ATS in 2023. Because of Vrabel’s prowess as an underdog, I’m siding with the Titans in a close, low-scoring game.

Philadelphia Eagles 1H -5 (-115)

Which name do we like better 👇 pic.twitter.com/8eF4A6zM3c — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 27, 2023

No team comes out better in the first half than the Philadelphia Eagles. Since the start of last season, the Eagles are 17-6 ATS in the first half.

At one point last season, the Eagles covered the first half number in 11 straight games. In 2023, the Eagles are 2-1 ATS in the first half.

Now, the Eagles battle the Commanders, who scored only three points in a 37-3 loss to the Bills.

However, the Eagles won’t be taking the Commanders lightly. In 2022, the 4-5 Commanders marched into Philadelphia and defeated the 8-0 Eagles to ruin their undefeated season. The Eagles should come out firing on Sunday.

