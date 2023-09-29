NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 4 Player Props: Justin Jefferson Among Best Prop Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo

Sports Editor
3 min read
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson

Week 4 of the NFL season features a few intriguing props, including one with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Below, we examine our top NFL Week 4 player props.

NFL Week 4 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 4 Player Props

Justin Jefferson Over 100.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

First, let’s clear the air: Jefferson is not getting traded. There is a 0.0% chance Minnesota trades their star wide receiver midseason.

Jefferson is off to a historic start in 2023, setting the league record for most receiving yards through the first three weeks of a season with 458.

Jefferson’s has put up video game numbers in each game.

  • Game 1 vs. Buccaneers: 9 receptions on 12 targets, 150 yards
  • Game 2 vs. Eagles: 11 receptions on 13 targets, 159 yards
  • Game 3 vs. Chargers: 7 receptions on 13 targets, 150 yards, 1 touchdown

In Week 4, Jefferson faces a Panthers team that just surrendered 112 receiving yards to Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

The Vikings are winless, and their season will be over if they lose on Sunday. It’s a “kitchen sink” game for the Vikings, so expect Minnesota to give their best player as many chances as possible to touch the ball.

Bet on Justin Jefferson Over 100.5 Receiving Yards (-115) at BetOnline

CeeDee Lamb Under 66.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is off to an inconsistent start in 2023.

Lamb’s reception and receiving yards totals in each game:

  • Week 1 vs. Giants: 4 receptions, 77 yards
  • Week 2 vs. Jets: 11 receptions, 143 yards
  • Week 3 vs. Cardinals: 4 receptions, 53 yards

All three Cowboys’ opponents are ranked outside of the top 16 in pass defense. The Patriots, however, are fifth against the pass, allowing 177.0 yards per game.

Lamb will likely draw Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for September. Gonzalez limited Miami’s Tyreek Hill to one catch for eight yards, and New York’s Garrett Wilson to three catches for 18 yards as the nearest defender, according to Nex Gen Stats.

The Patriots will implement a classic Bill Belhcick defensive game plan: take away the best player on offense and make someone else beat you. Expect the Pats to take away Lamb on Sunday.

Bet on CeeDee Lamb Under 66.5 Receiving Yards (-114) at BetOnline

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo


