NFL Week 4 Player Props: Justin Jefferson Among Best Prop Bets

Week 4 of the NFL season features a few intriguing props, including one with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Below, we examine our top NFL Week 4 player props.
NFL Week 4 Player Props
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|7.
|
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|8.
|
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
NFL Week 4 Player Props
Justin Jefferson Over 100.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Most total yards per game by position:
QB — Kirk Cousins
WR — Justin Jefferson
RB — Christian McCaffrey
TE — Sam LaPorta pic.twitter.com/sNobE0VitJ
— StatMuse NFL (@statmusenfl) September 29, 2023
First, let’s clear the air: Jefferson is not getting traded. There is a 0.0% chance Minnesota trades their star wide receiver midseason.
Jefferson is off to a historic start in 2023, setting the league record for most receiving yards through the first three weeks of a season with 458.
Jefferson’s has put up video game numbers in each game.
- Game 1 vs. Buccaneers: 9 receptions on 12 targets, 150 yards
- Game 2 vs. Eagles: 11 receptions on 13 targets, 159 yards
- Game 3 vs. Chargers: 7 receptions on 13 targets, 150 yards, 1 touchdown
In Week 4, Jefferson faces a Panthers team that just surrendered 112 receiving yards to Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.
The Vikings are winless, and their season will be over if they lose on Sunday. It’s a “kitchen sink” game for the Vikings, so expect Minnesota to give their best player as many chances as possible to touch the ball.
CeeDee Lamb Under 66.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
The #Cowboys are the only team without a touchdown from a wide receiver. They’ve spent extra time working red-zone offense. CeeDee Lamb has a solution:
“Let me touch the rock. I'm gonna get in the end zone.” pic.twitter.com/0FRpE12y03
— Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 28, 2023
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is off to an inconsistent start in 2023.
Lamb’s reception and receiving yards totals in each game:
- Week 1 vs. Giants: 4 receptions, 77 yards
- Week 2 vs. Jets: 11 receptions, 143 yards
- Week 3 vs. Cardinals: 4 receptions, 53 yards
All three Cowboys’ opponents are ranked outside of the top 16 in pass defense. The Patriots, however, are fifth against the pass, allowing 177.0 yards per game.
Lamb will likely draw Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for September. Gonzalez limited Miami’s Tyreek Hill to one catch for eight yards, and New York’s Garrett Wilson to three catches for 18 yards as the nearest defender, according to Nex Gen Stats.
The Patriots will implement a classic Bill Belhcick defensive game plan: take away the best player on offense and make someone else beat you. Expect the Pats to take away Lamb on Sunday.
NFL Betting Guides 2023
- NFL Betting Guide – Discover Best NFL Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Betting Apps Guide – Compare the Best Apps for NFL Betting Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Live Betting Guide – Compare Best NFL In Play Betting Sites.
- The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines.
- NFL Spread Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Spread Bets.
- NFL Totals Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Totals Bets.
- NFL Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Futures Bets.
- NFL Moneyline Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to win Football Moneyline Bets.
- Free NFL Picks – Check Expert Football Picks & Predictions.
- Free NFL Picks Against The Spread – Check Expert NFL Picks Against the Spread.