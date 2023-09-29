NFL Week 4 Player Props: Justin Jefferson Among Best Prop Bets

Week 4 of the NFL season features a few intriguing props, including one with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Below, we examine our top NFL Week 4 player props.

NFL Week 4 Player Props

Justin Jefferson Over 100.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Most total yards per game by position: QB — Kirk Cousins

WR — Justin Jefferson

RB — Christian McCaffrey

TE — Sam LaPorta pic.twitter.com/sNobE0VitJ — StatMuse NFL (@statmusenfl) September 29, 2023

First, let’s clear the air: Jefferson is not getting traded. There is a 0.0% chance Minnesota trades their star wide receiver midseason.

Jefferson is off to a historic start in 2023, setting the league record for most receiving yards through the first three weeks of a season with 458.

Jefferson’s has put up video game numbers in each game.

Game 1 vs. Buccaneers: 9 receptions on 12 targets, 150 yards

Game 2 vs. Eagles: 11 receptions on 13 targets, 159 yards

Game 3 vs. Chargers: 7 receptions on 13 targets, 150 yards, 1 touchdown

In Week 4, Jefferson faces a Panthers team that just surrendered 112 receiving yards to Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

The Vikings are winless, and their season will be over if they lose on Sunday. It’s a “kitchen sink” game for the Vikings, so expect Minnesota to give their best player as many chances as possible to touch the ball.

CeeDee Lamb Under 66.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

The #Cowboys are the only team without a touchdown from a wide receiver. They’ve spent extra time working red-zone offense. CeeDee Lamb has a solution:

“Let me touch the rock. I'm gonna get in the end zone.” pic.twitter.com/0FRpE12y03 — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 28, 2023

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is off to an inconsistent start in 2023.

Lamb’s reception and receiving yards totals in each game:

Week 1 vs. Giants: 4 receptions, 77 yards

Week 2 vs. Jets: 11 receptions, 143 yards

Week 3 vs. Cardinals: 4 receptions, 53 yards

All three Cowboys’ opponents are ranked outside of the top 16 in pass defense. The Patriots, however, are fifth against the pass, allowing 177.0 yards per game.

Lamb will likely draw Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for September. Gonzalez limited Miami’s Tyreek Hill to one catch for eight yards, and New York’s Garrett Wilson to three catches for 18 yards as the nearest defender, according to Nex Gen Stats.

The Patriots will implement a classic Bill Belhcick defensive game plan: take away the best player on offense and make someone else beat you. Expect the Pats to take away Lamb on Sunday.

