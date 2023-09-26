After this past weekend, the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers are the only 3-0 teams in the NFL. Now, the attention turns to Week 4. Below, we examine Week 4 in the NFL, including the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines.
NFL Week 4: Games To Watch
Only three remain… pic.twitter.com/uE5bRlTqPe
— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2023
The game of the week will be in upstate New York as the Miami Dolphins travel to Orchard Park to face their rivals, the Buffalo Bills. The winner will move into first place in the division.
Speaking of division rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints will battle for NFC South supremacy. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons are flying across the pond to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL’s first London game of 2023.
All eyes will be on Metflife on Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets, and it has nothing to do with the play on the field. Taylor Swift, who resides in New York City, could be in attendance to watch star tight end and rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Swift set the Internet ablaze last weekend when she sat in Kelce’s luxury suite to watch the Chiefs vs. Bears.
NFL Week 4: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Week 4 – Bills vs. Dolphins:
📍 Highmark Stadium
⏲️ 1 PM (Sunday, October 1)
📺 CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson)
📻 @WGR550 (Chris Brown, Eric Wood & Sal Capaccio)#LeadingTheCharge pic.twitter.com/7E0NCO5Hhv
— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 26, 2023
TNF: Detroit Lions (2-1) at Green Bay Packers (2-1) – Sept. 28, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Detroit Lions
|Green Bay Packers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-124
|+104
|Point Spread
|-1 (-112)
|+1 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 45 (-113)
|Under 45 (-107)
Atlanta Falcons (2-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) – Oct. 1, 9:30 a.m. ET
|Bet
|Atlanta Falcons
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Play
|Moneyline
|+133
|-153
|Point Spread
|+3 (-112)
|-3 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 43.5 (-108)
|Under 43.5 (-112)
Miami Dolphins (3-0) at Buffalo Bills (2-1) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Miami Dolphins
|Buffalo Bills
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|+140
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-103)
|-2.5 (-117)
|Total Points
|Over 53.5 (-110)
|Under 53.5 (-110)
Minnesota Vikings (0-3) at Carolina Panthers (0-3) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Minnesota Vikings
|Carolina Panthers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-195
|+170
|Point Spread
|-3.5 (-117)
|+3.5 (-103)
|Total Points
|Over 45.5 (-110)
|Under 45.5 (-110)
Denver Broncos (0-3) at Chicago Bears (0-3) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Denver Broncos
|Chicago Bears
|Play
|Moneyline
|-170
|+150
|Point Spread
|-3 (-120)
|+3 (+100)
|Total Points
|Over 46 (-110)
|Under 46 (-110)
Baltimore Ravens (2-1) at Cleveland Browns (2-1) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Baltimore Ravens
|Cleveland Browns
|Play
|Moneyline
|+125
|-145
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-101)
|-2.5 (-119)
|Total Points
|Over 41 (-110)
|Under 41 (-110)
Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) at Houston Texans (1-2) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Houston Texans
|Play
|Moneyline
|-158
|+138
|Point Spread
|-3 (-115)
|-3 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 42 (-105)
|Under 42 (-115)
Los Angeles Rams (1-2) at Indianapolis Colts (2-1) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Los Angeles Rams
|Indianapolis Colts
|Play
|Moneyline
|+103
|-123
|Point Spread
|+1 (-105)
|-1 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 46 (-115)
|Under 46 (-105)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) at New Orleans Saints (2-1) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|New Orleans Saints
|Play
|Moneyline
|+150
|-170
|Point Spread
|+3 (-101)
|-3 (-119)
|Total Points
|Over 39 (-115)
|Under 39 (-105)
Washington Commanders (2-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Washington Commanders
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Play
|Moneyline
|+300
|-370
|Point Spread
|+8 (-110)
|-8 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 44.5 (-110)
|Under 44.5 (-110)
Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) at Tennessee Titans (1-2) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Tennessee Titans
|Play
|Moneyline
|-140
|+120
|Point Spread
|-2.5 (-110)
|+2.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 41.5 (-107)
|Under 41.5 (-113)
Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) – Oct. 1, 4:05 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+220
|-260
|Point Spread
|+6 (-114)
|-6 (-106)
|Total Points
|Over 47.5 (-110)
|Under 47.5 (-110)
New England Patriots (1-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1) – Oct. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New England Patriots
|Dallas Cowboys
|Play
|Moneyline
|+250
|-300
|Point Spread
|+7 (-110)
|-7 (-101)
|Total Points
|Over 43 (-110)
|Under 43 (-110)
Arizona Cardinals (1-2) at San Francisco 49ers (3-0) – Oct. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Atlanta Falcons
|Detroit Lions
|Play
|Moneyline
|+625
|-860
|Point Spread
|+14 (-109)
|-14 (-111)
|Total Points
|Over 44 (-110)
|Under 44 (-110)
SNF: Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at New York Jets (2-0) – Oct. 1, 8:20 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Kansas City Chiefs
|New York Jets
|Play
|Moneyline
|-450
|+360
|Point Spread
|-9.5 (-116)
|+9.5 (-104)
|Total Points
|Over 42 (-110)
|Under 42 (-110)
MNF: Seattle Seahawks (2-1) at New York Giants (1-2) – Oct. 2, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Seattle Seahawks
|New York Giants
|Play
|Moneyline
|+105
|-125
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-110)
|+1.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 47 (-110)
|Under 47 (-110)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
