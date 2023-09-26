NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 4: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love

After this past weekend, the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers are the only 3-0 teams in the NFL. Now, the attention turns to Week 4. Below, we examine Week 4 in the NFL, including the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

NFL Week 4: Games To Watch

The game of the week will be in upstate New York as the Miami Dolphins travel to Orchard Park to face their rivals, the Buffalo Bills. The winner will move into first place in the division.

Speaking of division rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints will battle for NFC South supremacy. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons are flying across the pond to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL’s first London game of 2023.

All eyes will be on Metflife on Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets, and it has nothing to do with the play on the field. Taylor Swift, who resides in New York City, could be in attendance to watch star tight end and rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Swift set the Internet ablaze last weekend when she sat in Kelce’s luxury suite to watch the Chiefs vs. Bears.

NFL Week 4: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

TNF: Detroit Lions (2-1) at Green Bay Packers (2-1) – Sept. 28, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Detroit Lions Green Bay Packers Play
Moneyline -124 +104 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -1 (-112) +1 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45 (-113) Under 45 (-107) BetOnline logo

Atlanta Falcons (2-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) – Oct. 1, 9:30 a.m. ET

Bet Atlanta Falcons Jacksonville Jaguars Play
Moneyline +133 -153 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-112) -3 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-108) Under 43.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

Miami Dolphins (3-0) at Buffalo Bills (2-1) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Miami Dolphins Buffalo Bills Play
Moneyline +120 +140 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-103) -2.5 (-117) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 53.5 (-110) Under 53.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Minnesota Vikings (0-3) at Carolina Panthers (0-3) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Minnesota Vikings Carolina Panthers Play
Moneyline -195 +170 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3.5 (-117) +3.5 (-103) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Denver Broncos (0-3) at Chicago Bears (0-3) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Denver Broncos Chicago Bears Play
Moneyline -170 +150 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3 (-120) +3 (+100) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46 (-110) Under 46 (-110) BetOnline logo

Baltimore Ravens (2-1) at Cleveland Browns (2-1) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Baltimore Ravens Cleveland Browns Play
Moneyline +125 -145 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-101) -2.5 (-119) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 41 (-110) Under 41 (-110) BetOnline logo

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) at Houston Texans (1-2) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Pittsburgh Steelers Houston Texans Play
Moneyline -158 +138 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3 (-115) -3 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 42 (-105) Under 42 (-115) BetOnline logo

Los Angeles Rams (1-2) at Indianapolis Colts (2-1) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Los Angeles Rams Indianapolis Colts Play
Moneyline +103 -123 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1 (-105) -1 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46 (-115) Under 46 (-105) BetOnline logo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) at New Orleans Saints (2-1) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Tampa Bay Buccaneers New Orleans Saints Play
Moneyline +150 -170 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-101) -3 (-119) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 39 (-115) Under 39 (-105) BetOnline logo

Washington Commanders (2-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Washington Commanders Philadelphia Eagles Play
Moneyline +300 -370 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +8 (-110) -8 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) at Tennessee Titans (1-2) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Cincinnati Bengals Tennessee Titans Play
Moneyline -140 +120 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-110) +2.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 41.5 (-107) Under 41.5 (-113) BetOnline logo

Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) – Oct. 1, 4:05 p.m. ET

Bet Las Vegas Raiders Los Angeles Chargers Play
Moneyline +220 -260 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6 (-114) -6 (-106) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

New England Patriots (1-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1) – Oct. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet New England Patriots Dallas Cowboys Play
Moneyline +250 -300 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7 (-110) -7 (-101) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43 (-110) Under 43 (-110) BetOnline logo

Arizona Cardinals (1-2) at San Francisco 49ers (3-0) – Oct. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Atlanta Falcons Detroit Lions Play
Moneyline +625 -860 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +14 (-109) -14 (-111) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44 (-110) Under 44 (-110) BetOnline logo

SNF: Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at New York Jets (2-0) – Oct. 1, 8:20 p.m. ET

Bet Kansas City Chiefs New York Jets Play
Moneyline -450 +360 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -9.5 (-116) +9.5 (-104) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 42 (-110) Under 42 (-110) BetOnline logo

MNF: Seattle Seahawks (2-1) at New York Giants (1-2) – Oct. 2, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Seattle Seahawks New York Giants Play
Moneyline +105 -125 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47 (-110) Under 47 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL footballs

Which Unbeaten NFL Team Will Stay Perfect The Longest?

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  26min
NFL News and Rumors
Travis Kelce Outfit: Clothing Company Makes Swift Name Change, Generates Millions Of Impressions on Twitter
Travis Kelce Outfit: Clothing Company Makes Swift Name Change, Generates Millions Of Impressions on Twitter
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  57min
NFL News and Rumors
Travis Kelce Instagram Followers Jump By 250k, Jersey Sales Up 400% After Dating Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce Instagram Followers Jump By 250k, Jersey Sales Up 400% After Dating Taylor Swift
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Usher To Headline Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show, Could Bring Out Justin Bieber
Usher To Headline Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show, Could Bring Out Justin Bieber
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift
3 Takeaways From Week 3 MNF Doubleheader
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
twitter monday night footall rams bengals (1)
Twitter Reacts To Taylor Swift’s Morning After Visit To Kansas City, NFL’s Monday Night Football Doubleheader
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane
PFF Week 3 Player Grades: Miami Dolphins Dominate List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  18h
More News
Arrow to top