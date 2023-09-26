After this past weekend, the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers are the only 3-0 teams in the NFL. Now, the attention turns to Week 4. Below, we examine Week 4 in the NFL, including the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

NFL Week 4: Games To Watch

The game of the week will be in upstate New York as the Miami Dolphins travel to Orchard Park to face their rivals, the Buffalo Bills. The winner will move into first place in the division.

Speaking of division rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints will battle for NFC South supremacy. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons are flying across the pond to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL’s first London game of 2023.

All eyes will be on Metflife on Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets, and it has nothing to do with the play on the field. Taylor Swift, who resides in New York City, could be in attendance to watch star tight end and rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Swift set the Internet ablaze last weekend when she sat in Kelce’s luxury suite to watch the Chiefs vs. Bears.

NFL Week 4: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Week 4 – Bills vs. Dolphins: 📍 Highmark Stadium

⏲️ 1 PM (Sunday, October 1)

📺 CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson)

📻 @WGR550 (Chris Brown, Eric Wood & Sal Capaccio)#LeadingTheCharge pic.twitter.com/7E0NCO5Hhv — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 26, 2023

TNF: Detroit Lions (2-1) at Green Bay Packers (2-1) – Sept. 28, 8:15 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons (2-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) – Oct. 1, 9:30 a.m. ET

Miami Dolphins (3-0) at Buffalo Bills (2-1) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings (0-3) at Carolina Panthers (0-3) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos (0-3) at Chicago Bears (0-3) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens (2-1) at Cleveland Browns (2-1) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) at Houston Texans (1-2) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams (1-2) at Indianapolis Colts (2-1) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) at New Orleans Saints (2-1) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders (2-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) at Tennessee Titans (1-2) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) – Oct. 1, 4:05 p.m. ET

New England Patriots (1-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1) – Oct. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals (1-2) at San Francisco 49ers (3-0) – Oct. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET

SNF: Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at New York Jets (2-0) – Oct. 1, 8:20 p.m. ET

MNF: Seattle Seahawks (2-1) at New York Giants (1-2) – Oct. 2, 8:15 p.m. ET

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Betting Guides 2023