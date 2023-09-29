All eyes in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season will be on Orchard Park for the game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. The winner will gain control of the East. Both offenses should have a lot of success, so we created a same game parlay that reflects a high-scoring game. Below, we examine our NFL Week 4 SGP and parlay picks, including a bet with +926 odds.

NFL Week 4 SGP & Parlay Picks:

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 4 SGP & Parlay Picks

SGP (+926): Josh Allen Anytime Touchdown (+110), Josh Allen Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-150), James Cook Over 62.5 Rushing Yards (-120), Tua Tagovailoa Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-167)

Due to the importance of the game, expect Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to put on his Superman cape. The highs are extremely high, with Allen throwing for over 500 yards combined over the past two games with five total touchdowns and one interception.

However, the lows are devasting, like Allen’s three-interception game in Week 1’s loss to the Jets.

Allen has had success against Miami. In ten career starts against the Dolphins, Allen has thrown for at least two touchdowns in all ten games. Allen also remains the team’s best short-yardage running back.

The best way to keep a good offense off the field is to run the ball. In years past, Buffalo’s best overall runner was Allen. However, the Bills finally have a legitimate threat out of the backfield in James Cook.

Yards after contact per attempt leaders: 1. Breece Hall (4.3)

2. Christian McCaffrey (3.5)

3. James Cook (2.8)

4. Tyler Allgeier (2.6)

5. San Francisco 49ers (2.5) — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) September 27, 2023

After rushing for 46 yards against the Jets, Cook exploded for 123 yards in Week 2 and 98 yards in Week 3. Cook draws a favorable matchup, as Miami ranks 24th against the run.

Yet, Miami’s offense cannot be stopped right now, especially after a 70-point week. Tua Tagovailoa is an MVP favorite right now with a league-leading 121.9 passer rating with over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns.

With Jaylen Waddle expected to play, Tagovailoa gets another weapon to throw to alongside Tyreek Hill. With at least three passing touchdowns in two of three games, Tagovailoa should have no problem hitting his over.

6-Point Teaser (-115): New England Patriots +6>+12, Kansas City Chiefs -8.5>-2.5

The Patriots head to Jerryworld to face an angry Dallas Cowboys team coming off an embarrassing loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

As long as Bill Belichick remains the head coach, the Patriots will never be a pushover. They have offensive deficiencies, especially at quarterback with Mac Jones. They lack the dynamic weapons at receiver, and running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been a disappointment (134 yards rushing) through three games.

However, the Patriots’ defense is legitimately good. New England’s defense gives up less than 20 points per game and surrenders the fifth-fewest yards allowed per game (270.3). The Patriots may not have the talent to outscore the Cowboys, but the defense will keep it close.

"Nobody cares what you did at Alabama… You think you're going to come in here with your little resume and very little success and do that in this building?" — Eric Mangini sounds off on Mac Jones pic.twitter.com/slWh0cknwT — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 29, 2023

At MetLife, it comes down to one question: is Zach Wilson playing quarterback? Unfortunately for Jets fans, Wilson is starting against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Wilson has failed to throw for over 200 yards in three games, and the Jets have scored 10 points in back-to-back weeks.

Even if Patrick Mahomes has an off-night, can Wilson score more than 20 points against an elite Chiefs defense? I’m betting no.

