NFL Week 4 SGP & Parlay Picks: +926 Odds Among Our Best Parlay Bets

Dan Girolamo
Josh Allen and Bills

All eyes in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season will be on Orchard Park for the game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. The winner will gain control of the East. Both offenses should have a lot of success, so we created a same game parlay that reflects a high-scoring game. Below, we examine our NFL Week 4 SGP and parlay picks, including a bet with +926 odds.

NFL Week 4 SGP & Parlay Picks:

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 4 SGP & Parlay Picks

SGP (+926): Josh Allen Anytime Touchdown (+110), Josh Allen Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-150), James Cook Over 62.5 Rushing Yards (-120), Tua Tagovailoa Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-167)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Sep 10, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) celebrates as he leaves the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 36-34 at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Due to the importance of the game, expect Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to put on his Superman cape. The highs are extremely high, with Allen throwing for over 500 yards combined over the past two games with five total touchdowns and one interception.

However, the lows are devasting, like Allen’s three-interception game in Week 1’s loss to the Jets.

Allen has had success against Miami. In ten career starts against the Dolphins, Allen has thrown for at least two touchdowns in all ten games. Allen also remains the team’s best short-yardage running back.

The best way to keep a good offense off the field is to run the ball. In years past, Buffalo’s best overall runner was Allen. However, the Bills finally have a legitimate threat out of the backfield in James Cook.

After rushing for 46 yards against the Jets, Cook exploded for 123 yards in Week 2 and 98 yards in Week 3. Cook draws a favorable matchup, as Miami ranks 24th against the run.

Yet, Miami’s offense cannot be stopped right now, especially after a 70-point week. Tua Tagovailoa is an MVP favorite right now with a league-leading 121.9 passer rating with over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns.

With Jaylen Waddle expected to play, Tagovailoa gets another weapon to throw to alongside Tyreek Hill. With at least three passing touchdowns in two of three games, Tagovailoa should have no problem hitting his over.

Bet on Dolphins-Bills SGP (+926)

6-Point Teaser (-115): New England Patriots +6>+12, Kansas City Chiefs -8.5>-2.5

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warm up before Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots head to Jerryworld to face an angry Dallas Cowboys team coming off an embarrassing loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

As long as Bill Belichick remains the head coach, the Patriots will never be a pushover. They have offensive deficiencies, especially at quarterback with Mac Jones. They lack the dynamic weapons at receiver, and running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been a disappointment (134 yards rushing) through three games.

However, the Patriots’ defense is legitimately good. New England’s defense gives up less than 20 points per game and surrenders the fifth-fewest yards allowed per game (270.3). The Patriots may not have the talent to outscore the Cowboys, but the defense will keep it close.

At MetLife, it comes down to one question: is Zach Wilson playing quarterback? Unfortunately for Jets fans, Wilson is starting against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Wilson has failed to throw for over 200 yards in three games, and the Jets have scored 10 points in back-to-back weeks.

Even if Patrick Mahomes has an off-night, can Wilson score more than 20 points against an elite Chiefs defense? I’m betting no.

Bet on 6-Point Teaser (-115)

NFL Betting Guides 2023

NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
