Week 5 is about the home underdog, as our best bets feature two intriguing options. Below, we explore our NFL Week 5 expert picks against the spread.

NFL Week 5 Expert Picks Against the Spread

Indianapolis Colts +2.5 (-105)

There is nothing better than Mike Vrabel as an underdog. The Titans coach won his 24th game as an underdog last week in Tennessee’s 27-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Both of the Titans wins this season have come as home underdogs.

However, the Titans have struggled away from home, scoring a combined 18 points in two losses. Plus, the Titans are 8-10 as road favorites ATS under Vrabel.

Tennesse is now favored against a Colts team in Indianapolis, where running back Jonathan Taylor is scheduled to return.

Additionally, Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has exceeded expectations in his young career. Richardson has thrown for 479 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. The Florida product has also rushed for 131 yards and four touchdowns.

This is a good spot for the Colts to knock off a Titans team that is too inconsistent to trust as a road favorite.

Pittsburgh Steelers +4.5 (-110)

#Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (bone bruise) is off the injury report after being a full participant on Thursday and Friday. He's good to go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2023

On paper, the Ravens should win this game. They have the better quarterback in Lamar Jackson, and the better defense (4th in fewest points allowed per game).

The Steelers are a mess on offense, with per-game averages of 263.0 yards (29th in the NFL) and 15.5 points (29th in the NFL). If the Steeles go three-and-out on their first possession, expect boos and “Fire Matt Canada” chants.

Kenny Pickett (knee) is cleared to play but will not be 100%.

However, this game is about following the numbers and trusting the trends to back the underdog. The underdog in this series is 28-12-3 ATS (via Evan Abrams of The Action Network). Since 2015, the underdog is 15-1-1 ATS since 2015.

After the Steelers lost by 20+ in Week 1, they came out the next week and defeated the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers lost by 20+ in Week 4. Mike Tomlin won’t let that happen again in Week 5.

