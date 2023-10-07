NFL Week 5 Player Props: Derrick Henry Among Best Prop Bets

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season features multiple enticing prop bets, including a receiving prop with Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta. Below, we examine our top NFL Week 5 player props.
NFL Week 5 Player Props
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
NFL Week 5 Player Props
Sam LaPorta Over 53.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is off to a fast start to his NFL career. LaPorta leads all tight ends with 242 yards along with 22 receptions and one touchdown.
The Lions will most likely be without their top pass-catcher Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is doubtful with an abdominal injury. No. 2 wide receiver Josh Reynolds is questionable, and Jameson Williams will be on a snap count in his season debut.
This opens the door for LaPorta, who is second on the team in targets. LaPorta has surpassed 53.5 yards in three of four games. After Sunday, it should be four of five.
Derrick Henry Over 77.5 Rushing Yards (-127)
CLASSIC DERRICK HENRY 😤 pic.twitter.com/4qB0wXC1sT
— PFF (@PFF) October 1, 2023
It’s time to feed the big dog. After combining for 163 yards in his first three games, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 120 yards on 22 carries in a Week 4 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Henry now faces a Colts defense that ranks 23rd against the run (126.8 yards per game).
The Titans passing game is the fifth-worst in the NFL (169.0 yards per game), so expect Tennessee to run the ball often with Henry.
