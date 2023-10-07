NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 5 Player Props: Derrick Henry Among Best Prop Bets

Dan Girolamo
Derrick Henry

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season features multiple enticing prop bets, including a receiving prop with Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta. Below, we examine our top NFL Week 5 player props.

NFL Week 5 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Sam LaPorta Over 53.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during first-half action at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is off to a fast start to his NFL career. LaPorta leads all tight ends with 242 yards along with 22 receptions and one touchdown.

The Lions will most likely be without their top pass-catcher Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is doubtful with an abdominal injury. No. 2 wide receiver Josh Reynolds is questionable, and Jameson Williams will be on a snap count in his season debut.

This opens the door for LaPorta, who is second on the team in targets. LaPorta has surpassed 53.5 yards in three of four games. After Sunday, it should be four of five.

Bet on Sam LaPorta Over 53.5 Receiving Yards (-113) at BetOnline

Derrick Henry Over 77.5 Rushing Yards (-127)

It’s time to feed the big dog. After combining for 163 yards in his first three games, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 120 yards on 22 carries in a Week 4 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Henry now faces a Colts defense that ranks 23rd against the run (126.8 yards per game).

The Titans passing game is the fifth-worst in the NFL (169.0 yards per game), so expect Tennessee to run the ball often with Henry.

Bet on Derrick Henry Over 77.5 Receiving Yards (-114) at BetOnline

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
