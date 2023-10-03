Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season includes another London game, a bad-blood matchup in Denver, and an NFC Divisional Round rematch. Below, we examine Week 5 in the NFL, including the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines.

NFL Week 5: Games To Watch

…and then there were two 👀 pic.twitter.com/TWFgNt1gYu — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2023

The game of the week features the Dallas Cowboys traveling to Santa Clara to play the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have the upper hand over the Cowboys as of late, including a 19-12 win in the 2022 playoffs.

After a statement 48-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills are off to London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars. This marks the Jags’ second-straight game in London. They previously beat the Atlanta Falcons 23-7 in Week 4.

Other games to watch include New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots, New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos, and Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Week 5: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Who will get their first primetime W of the season?#CHIvsWAS – Thursday 8:15pm ET on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/OYpuBAIF5g — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2023

TNF: Chicago Bears (0-4) at Washington Commanders (2-2) – Oct. 5, 8:15 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) at Buffalo Bills (3-1) – Oct. 8, 9:30 a.m. ET (London)

Houston Texans (2-2) at Atlanta Falcons (2-2) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers (0-4) at Detroit Lions (3-1) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Indianapolis Colts (2-2) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

New York Giants (1-3) at Miami Dolphins (1-3) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints (2-2) at New England Patriots (1-3) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens (3-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) at Arizona Cardinals (1-3) – Oct. 8, 4:05 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) at Los Angeles Rams (2-2) – Oct. 8, 4:05 p.m. ET

New York Jets (1-3) at Denver Broncos (1-3) – Oct. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) at Minnesota Vikings (1-3) – Oct. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET

SNF: Dallas Cowboys (3-1) at San Francisco 49ers (4-0) – Oct. 8, 8:20 p.m. ET

MNF: Green Bay Packers (2-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) – Oct. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

