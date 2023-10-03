NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 5: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Dallas Cowboys defense

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season includes another London game, a bad-blood matchup in Denver, and an NFC Divisional Round rematch. Below, we examine Week 5 in the NFL, including the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines.

NFL Week 5: Games To Watch

The game of the week features the Dallas Cowboys traveling to Santa Clara to play the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have the upper hand over the Cowboys as of late, including a 19-12 win in the 2022 playoffs.

After a statement 48-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills are off to London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars. This marks the Jags’ second-straight game in London. They previously beat the Atlanta Falcons 23-7 in Week 4.

Other games to watch include New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots, New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos, and Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Week 5: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

TNF: Chicago Bears (0-4) at Washington Commanders (2-2) – Oct. 5, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Chicago Bears Washington Commanders Play
Moneyline +250 -300 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6.5 (-105) -6.5 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44.5 (-105) Under 44.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) at Buffalo Bills (3-1) – Oct. 8, 9:30 a.m. ET (London)

Bet Jacksonville Jaguars Buffalo Bills Play
Moneyline +210 -250 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +5.5 (-107) -5.5 (-113) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 48 (-105) Under 48 (-115) BetOnline logo

Houston Texans (2-2) at Atlanta Falcons (2-2) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Houston Texans Atlanta Falcons Play
Moneyline -105 -115 BetOnline logo
Point Spread PK (-104) PK (-116) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 41.5 (-105) Under 41.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Carolina Panthers (0-4) at Detroit Lions (3-1) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Carolina Panthers Detroit Lions Play
Moneyline +330 -410 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +9 (-110) -9 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45 (-110) Under 45 (-110) BetOnline logo

Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Indianapolis Colts (2-2) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Tennessee Titans Indianapolis Colts Play
Moneyline +102 -120 BetOnline logo
Point Spread PK (-104) PK (-116) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 42.5 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

New York Giants (1-3) at Miami Dolphins (1-3) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Bet New York Giants Miami Dolphins Play
Moneyline +400 -535 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +11 (-113) -11 (-107) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 50 (-110) Under 50 (-110) BetOnline logo

New Orleans Saints (2-2) at New England Patriots (1-3) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Bet New Orleans Saints New England Patriots Play
Moneyline +107 -127 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 39.5 (-112) Under 39.5 (-108) BetOnline logo

Baltimore Ravens (3-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Baltimore Ravens Pittsburgh Steelers Play
Moneyline -215 +185 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -4.5 (-104) _4.5 (-116) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 38.5 (-110) Under 38.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) at Arizona Cardinals (1-3) – Oct. 8, 4:05 p.m. ET

Bet Cincinnati Bengals Arizona Cardinals Play
Moneyline -157 +137 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-107) -3 (-113) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44.5 (-105) Under 44.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) at Los Angeles Rams (2-2) – Oct. 8, 4:05 p.m. ET

Bet Philadelphia Eagles Los Angeles Rams Play
Moneyline -210 +180 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -4 (-112) +4 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 50 (-109) Under 50 (-111) BetOnline logo

New York Jets (1-3) at Denver Broncos (1-3) – Oct. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet New York Jets Denver Broncos Play
Moneyline +110 -130 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1 (-105) -1 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) at Minnesota Vikings (1-3) – Oct. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Minnesota Vikings Play
Moneyline -240 +200 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -5 (-110) +5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 52 (-110) Under 52 (-110) BetOnline logo

SNF: Dallas Cowboys (3-1) at San Francisco 49ers (4-0) – Oct. 8, 8:20 p.m. ET

Bet Dallas Cowboys San Francisco 49ers Play
Moneyline +160 -180 BetOnline logo
Point Spread 3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-101) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45 (-113) Under 45 (-107) BetOnline logo

MNF: Green Bay Packers (2-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) – Oct. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Green Bay Packers Las Vegas Raiders Play
Moneyline -135 +115 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Twitter Linkedin
