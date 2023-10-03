Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season includes another London game, a bad-blood matchup in Denver, and an NFC Divisional Round rematch. Below, we examine Week 5 in the NFL, including the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines.
NFL Week 5: Games To Watch
…and then there were two 👀 pic.twitter.com/TWFgNt1gYu
— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2023
The game of the week features the Dallas Cowboys traveling to Santa Clara to play the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have the upper hand over the Cowboys as of late, including a 19-12 win in the 2022 playoffs.
After a statement 48-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills are off to London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars. This marks the Jags’ second-straight game in London. They previously beat the Atlanta Falcons 23-7 in Week 4.
Other games to watch include New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots, New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos, and Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL Week 5: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Who will get their first primetime W of the season?#CHIvsWAS – Thursday 8:15pm ET on Prime Video
Also available on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/OYpuBAIF5g
— NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2023
TNF: Chicago Bears (0-4) at Washington Commanders (2-2) – Oct. 5, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Chicago Bears
|Washington Commanders
|Play
|Moneyline
|+250
|-300
|Point Spread
|+6.5 (-105)
|-6.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 44.5 (-105)
|Under 44.5 (-115)
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) at Buffalo Bills (3-1) – Oct. 8, 9:30 a.m. ET (London)
|Bet
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Buffalo Bills
|Play
|Moneyline
|+210
|-250
|Point Spread
|+5.5 (-107)
|-5.5 (-113)
|Total Points
|Over 48 (-105)
|Under 48 (-115)
Houston Texans (2-2) at Atlanta Falcons (2-2) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Houston Texans
|Atlanta Falcons
|Play
|Moneyline
|-105
|-115
|Point Spread
|PK (-104)
|PK (-116)
|Total Points
|Over 41.5 (-105)
|Under 41.5 (-115)
Carolina Panthers (0-4) at Detroit Lions (3-1) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Carolina Panthers
|Detroit Lions
|Play
|Moneyline
|+330
|-410
|Point Spread
|+9 (-110)
|-9 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 45 (-110)
|Under 45 (-110)
Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Indianapolis Colts (2-2) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Tennessee Titans
|Indianapolis Colts
|Play
|Moneyline
|+102
|-120
|Point Spread
|PK (-104)
|PK (-116)
|Total Points
|Over 42.5 (-110)
|Under 42.5 (-110)
New York Giants (1-3) at Miami Dolphins (1-3) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New York Giants
|Miami Dolphins
|Play
|Moneyline
|+400
|-535
|Point Spread
|+11 (-113)
|-11 (-107)
|Total Points
|Over 50 (-110)
|Under 50 (-110)
New Orleans Saints (2-2) at New England Patriots (1-3) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New Orleans Saints
|New England Patriots
|Play
|Moneyline
|+107
|-127
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-110)
|-1.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 39.5 (-112)
|Under 39.5 (-108)
Baltimore Ravens (3-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Baltimore Ravens
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-215
|+185
|Point Spread
|-4.5 (-104)
|_4.5 (-116)
|Total Points
|Over 38.5 (-110)
|Under 38.5 (-110)
Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) at Arizona Cardinals (1-3) – Oct. 8, 4:05 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Arizona Cardinals
|Play
|Moneyline
|-157
|+137
|Point Spread
|+3 (-107)
|-3 (-113)
|Total Points
|Over 44.5 (-105)
|Under 44.5 (-115)
Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) at Los Angeles Rams (2-2) – Oct. 8, 4:05 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Los Angeles Rams
|Play
|Moneyline
|-210
|+180
|Point Spread
|-4 (-112)
|+4 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 50 (-109)
|Under 50 (-111)
New York Jets (1-3) at Denver Broncos (1-3) – Oct. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New York Jets
|Denver Broncos
|Play
|Moneyline
|+110
|-130
|Point Spread
|+1 (-105)
|-1 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 43.5 (-110)
|Under 43.5 (-110)
Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) at Minnesota Vikings (1-3) – Oct. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Minnesota Vikings
|Play
|Moneyline
|-240
|+200
|Point Spread
|-5 (-110)
|+5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 52 (-110)
|Under 52 (-110)
SNF: Dallas Cowboys (3-1) at San Francisco 49ers (4-0) – Oct. 8, 8:20 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Dallas Cowboys
|San Francisco 49ers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+160
|-180
|Point Spread
|3.5 (-110)
|-3.5 (-101)
|Total Points
|Over 45 (-113)
|Under 45 (-107)
MNF: Green Bay Packers (2-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) – Oct. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Green Bay Packers
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Play
|Moneyline
|-135
|+115
|Point Spread
|-2 (-110)
|+2 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 44.5 (-110)
|Under 44.5 (-110)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
