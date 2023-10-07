One of the more intriguing matchups in Week 5 is the Chiefs vs. Vikings. It has the chance to be a shootout because of two explosive offenses. We create a same game parlay for the Chiefs vs. Vikings. Below, we examine our NFL Week 4 SGP and parlay picks, including a bet with +926 odds.

NFL Week 5 SGP & Parlay Picks:

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 5 SGP & Parlay Picks

SGP (+740): Patrick Mahomes Over 288.5 Passing Yards (-137), Kirk Cousins Over 39.5 Passing Attempts (-106), T.J. Hockenson Anytime Touchdown (+150)

Kanas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is coming off his worst game as a pro. Mahomes threw for 203 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions with a passer rating of 63.6.

It was the first time in Mahomes’ NFL or college career that the opposing QB had more completions, passing yards, and passing touchdowns with fewer interceptions than Mahomes.

Mahomes has only surpassed 300 passing yards once this season. The Chiefs star QB has a chance to throw for 300+ yards against Minnesota’s 20th-ranked passing defense.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will look to keep pace with Mahomes. Cousins has been very good through four games, with 1,214 yards, 11 touchdowns, and one interception.

Cousins only threw the ball 19 times in Week 4 because the Vikings held a late second-half lead. The game script will probably follow the first three games, with Cousins throwing at least 44 attempts for 300 yards. If the Vikings are trailing, Cousins throwing all game.

One of Cousins’ top targets is tight end T.J. Hockenson, who averages just under eight targets per game.

Hockenson has not found the end zone since Week 3. However, Hockenson has a chance to have a big day against a Chiefs defense that allows the 10th most yards to opposing tight ends.

MLP (+382): Falcons ML (-133), Steelers ML (+175)

The Atlanta Falcons have lost two straight, and the Houston Texans have won two straight.

Houston’s C.J. Stroud has been better than advertised, throwing for the second-most passing yards (1,212) for a rookie through four games in NFL history. Stroud has the most passing attempts (151) in the NFL without throwing an interception.

However, this is a classic stepback game for the Texans. Although Falcons Desmond Ridder is one of the five worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL, he has never lost a home game in the NFL (4-0).

The Falcons rushing attack, led by Bijan Robinson, should have success against Houston’s 19th-ranked running defense (116.5). This game is a coin flip, so I’ll back the home team to find a way to win.

The second team in the MLP will be the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are coming off a 24-point loss to the Houston Texans. Things don’t get easier for Pittsburgh as they face their rival, the Baltimore Ravens.

Ravens vs. Steelers is all about trusting the numbers, and they say to back the underdog. Since 2015, the underdog is 15-1-1 ATS with 11 straight covers (via Evan Abrams of The Action Network).

The final margins in the last six games between the Ravens and the Steelers have been five or lower. Expect another close game on Sunday, with the Steelers squeaking out a victory.

