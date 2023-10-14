NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 6 Expert Picks Against Spread: New Orleans Saints Among Best Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
New Orleans Saints tight end foster Moreau

The Sunday slate for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season features 13 games. We’re backing two slight favorites on Sunday. Below, explore our expert picks against the spread for Week 6.

NFL Week 6 Expert Picks Against The Spread

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 6 Expert Picks Against the Spread

New Orleans Saints -1.5 (-110)

The Saints are riding high after dismantling the New England Patriots by a score of 34-0.

New Orleans now travels to Houston to take on C.J. Stroud and the Texans. Through five games, Stroud has not thrown an interception in 186 pass attempts (1st in NFL).

Stroud’s numbers were not amazing last week (249 yards and one TD), but the rookie showed tremendous poise on that go-ahead touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter.

While the Saints’ offense is nothing special, New Orleans’ defense is legit. The Saints’ defense ranks top in the top 10 in fewest total yards (4th), passing yards (4th), rushing yards (8th), and points (5th). Additionally, the Saints have held opponents to 21 or fewer points in 12 of their last 13 games.

This is a good spot to back the surging Saints’ defense against a rookie quarterback.

Bet on New Orleans Saints -1.5 (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals -3 (-104)

Are the Bengals back? That’s the question you need to ask yourself when betting on this game.

After struggling on offense through the first four games, the Cincinnati offense exploded for 380 yards and 34 points in a 14-point victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Joe Burrow finally looked like the quarterback that led the Bengals to the Super Bowl two years ago. Burrow moved a lot better in the pocket, a sign that his calf is almost back to normal. Burrow is also a monster against non-divisional opponents – 17-4 SU and 17-3-1 ATS in his last 21 games vs. non-divisional opponents (Evan Abrams of The Action Network).

Ja’Marr Chase showed why many consider him a top-three receiver in the NFL, with 15 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

Seattle is a tough matchup for the Bengals. The Seahawks are coming off a bye, and Caroll wins those games more often than not (10-7 SU off a bye).

However, I believe the Bengals have turned the corner. Cincinnati has a bye after this game, so they will be motivated to head into the week off at 3-3.

Bet on Cincinnati Bengals -3 (-104)

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top