News

NFL Week 6 Expert Picks & Predictions: Emory Hunt, Will Brinson, & John Breech Offer Favorite Picks

Author image
jamesboutros
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

CBS Sports’ Emory Hunt, Will Brinson, and John Breech have released their favorite NFL week 6 expert picks.

They each gave their best bets for week 6.

Scroll down to see Mox, Brinson, and Breech’s NFL week 6 expert picks and predictions.

Emory Hunt, Will Brinson, & John Breech NFL Week 6 Best Bets

Emory Hunt, Will Brinson, and John Breech went through and offered their best bets for NFL week 6.

Below are Mox, Brinson, and Breech’s best bets for week 6.

Emory Hunt Best Bet For Week 6

Emory Hunt’s best bet for week 5 is the Seattle Seahawks versus Cincinnati Bengals over 46.0 points.

He feels this game will be a shootout.

Hunt says “The Seahawks are coming off a bye, so they’ll be well rested. Joe Burrow is looking like Joe Burrow again and he’s playing at home so he’ll get an extra day of treatment, as opposed to that travel day. I think we’re in for a real high-scoring game.”

Will Brinson Best Bet For Week 6

Will Brinson’s best bet for week 6 is the Dolphins to cover -14.0 against the Carolina Panthers.

He doesn’t see Carolina being able to keep the game close.

Brinson states “I would bet the Dolphins in this spot. The Panthers’ defense is starting to give up, they’re not playing well. The Dolphins could hang 50 on this team. I just think that this Panthers team has no offense and I don’t see how it gets better.”

John Breech Best Bets For Week 6

John Breech offers three picks for week 6.

He likes the 49ers to remain perfect, the Bengals to defeat Seattle, and the Titans to upset the Ravens in London, England.

He says “Although the Browns have one of the best defenses in the NFL, I’m not sure that’s going to be enough to keep them in the game against the 49ers, who have scored at least 30 points in every game they’ve played this season. Also, Kyle Shanahan spent one season in Cleveland and I’m pretty sure he hated it, so I feel like he’s going to be pretty hellbent on beating the Browns this week. PICK: 49ers 31-20 over Browns”

He likes Burrow to continue to play well.

Breech states “Joe Burrow is finally starting to look like Joe Burrow again, which isn’t good news for a Seahawks defense that is surrendering 280 passing yards per game, which is the third-worst number in the NFL. Burrow might throw for 500 yards. PICK: Bengals 30-27 over Seahawks”

Breech is confident Burrow will have his way with the Seahawks defense.

His third pick is the Titans to defeat the Ravens in London, England.

Breech says regarding the Ravens versus Titans contest: “I’m 0-5 picking Titans games this season and I’ve completely psyched myself out trying to figure this team out. Since the opposite of what I predict always seems to happen when the Titans play, I’ve decided to take that into account and I’m going to predict the opposite of what I think is going to happen. PICK: Titans 19-16 over Ravens”

To wrap up Breech’s picks, he is taking the 49ers to remain perfect and defeat the Browns, Burrow to continue to light it up and the Bengals to defeat the Seahawks, and the Titans to upset the Ravens in London, England.

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter

jamesboutros

Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

jamesboutros

Twitter
Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

Related To News

News
Mary Lou Retton

Report: Mary Lou Retton Is Hospitalized With A Life-Threatening Illness

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
News
caitlin clark jake from state farm
Caitlin Clark NIL Deals: Iowa Star First Becomes First College Athlete to Sign With State Farm
Author image David Evans  •  6h
News
Kelvin Kiptum
Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum sets marathon world record in Chicago
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 9 2023
News
Simone Biles
Simone Biles makes gymnastics history with 2023 World Championship gold
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 6 2023
News
16964138215415
Alleged Affair Has Stolen The Spotlight In New David Beckham Documentary on Netflix
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Oct 6 2023
News
taylor swift 3
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Movie Projected to Make Over $115 Million on Opening Weekend
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 5 2023
News
Simone Biles
Simone Biles Leads Team USA To 7th Straight World Title
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top