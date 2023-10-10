CBS Sports’ Emory Hunt, Will Brinson, and John Breech have released their favorite NFL week 6 expert picks.

Emory Hunt, Will Brinson, & John Breech NFL Week 6 Best Bets

Emory Hunt Best Bet For Week 6

Emory Hunt’s best bet for week 5 is the Seattle Seahawks versus Cincinnati Bengals over 46.0 points.

He feels this game will be a shootout.

Hunt says “The Seahawks are coming off a bye, so they’ll be well rested. Joe Burrow is looking like Joe Burrow again and he’s playing at home so he’ll get an extra day of treatment, as opposed to that travel day. I think we’re in for a real high-scoring game.”

Will Brinson Best Bet For Week 6

Will Brinson’s best bet for week 6 is the Dolphins to cover -14.0 against the Carolina Panthers.

He doesn’t see Carolina being able to keep the game close.

Brinson states “I would bet the Dolphins in this spot. The Panthers’ defense is starting to give up, they’re not playing well. The Dolphins could hang 50 on this team. I just think that this Panthers team has no offense and I don’t see how it gets better.”

John Breech Best Bets For Week 6

John Breech offers three picks for week 6.

He likes the 49ers to remain perfect, the Bengals to defeat Seattle, and the Titans to upset the Ravens in London, England.

He says “Although the Browns have one of the best defenses in the NFL, I’m not sure that’s going to be enough to keep them in the game against the 49ers, who have scored at least 30 points in every game they’ve played this season. Also, Kyle Shanahan spent one season in Cleveland and I’m pretty sure he hated it, so I feel like he’s going to be pretty hellbent on beating the Browns this week. PICK: 49ers 31-20 over Browns”

He likes Burrow to continue to play well.

Breech states “Joe Burrow is finally starting to look like Joe Burrow again, which isn’t good news for a Seahawks defense that is surrendering 280 passing yards per game, which is the third-worst number in the NFL. Burrow might throw for 500 yards. PICK: Bengals 30-27 over Seahawks”

Breech is confident Burrow will have his way with the Seahawks defense.

His third pick is the Titans to defeat the Ravens in London, England.

Breech says regarding the Ravens versus Titans contest: “I’m 0-5 picking Titans games this season and I’ve completely psyched myself out trying to figure this team out. Since the opposite of what I predict always seems to happen when the Titans play, I’ve decided to take that into account and I’m going to predict the opposite of what I think is going to happen. PICK: Titans 19-16 over Ravens”

To wrap up Breech’s picks, he is taking the 49ers to remain perfect and defeat the Browns, Burrow to continue to light it up and the Bengals to defeat the Seahawks, and the Titans to upset the Ravens in London, England.