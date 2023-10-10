After five weeks, the San Francisco 49ers are the best team in football, with the Philadelphia Eagles closely behind them. Which team will remain undefeated? Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 6 in the NFL.
NFL Week 6: Games To Watch
Can't believe it's already Week 6.#DENvsKC— Thursday 8:15pm ET on Prime Video
Also available on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/rGvfuPmj40
— NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2023
After defeating the Dallas Cowboys to move to 5-0, the San Francisco 49ers head to Ohio to take on a tough Cleveland Browns team. If Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from injury, this could be the “Game of the Week.”
Speaking of the Cowboys, Dallas will look to bounce back against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Even with the game in L.A., it will feel like a home game for Dallas, since their fans will infiltrate SoFi Stadium.
Other games to watch include Lions vs. Buccaneers, Colts vs. Jaguars, and Seahawks vs. Bengals.
NFL Week 6: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
The next 3 of 4 games for the #Chargers will be in PrimeTime:
Week 6 – Dallas Cowboys MNF
Week 8 – Chicago Bears SNF
Week 9 – New York Jets MNF
In the midst of these PrimeTime games, the Chargers will travel to KC for a bout with the Chiefs in Week 7.
Perfect time for Austin… pic.twitter.com/QzVlwD4gNF
— Chargers Central (@BoltCentral) October 9, 2023
TNF: Denver Broncos (1-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) – Oct. 12, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Denver Broncos
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Play
|Moneyline
|+460
|-600
|Point Spread
|+10.5 (-113)
|-10.5 (-107)
|Total Points
|Over 49 (-108)
|Under 49 (-112)
Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at Tennessee Titans (2-3) – Oct. 15, 9:30 a.m. ET (London)
|Bet
|Baltimore Ravens
|Tennessee Titans
|Play
|Moneyline
|-180
|+160
|Point Spread
|-3 (-128)
|+3 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 40 (-110)
|Under 40 (-110)
Washington Commanders (2-3) at Atlanta Falcons (3-2) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Washington Commanders
|Atlanta Falcons
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-140
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-108)
|-2.5 (-112)
|Total Points
|Over 41.5 (-110)
|Under 41.5 (-110)
Minnesota Vikings (1-4) at Chicago Bears (1-4) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Minnesota Vikings
|Chicago Bears
|Play
|Moneyline
|-145
|+125
|Point Spread
|-2.5 (-115)
|+2.5 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 46 (-112)
|Under 46 (-108)
Seattle Seahawks (3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Seattle Seahawks
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Play
|Moneyline
|+127
|-147
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-102)
|-2.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 46 (-110)
|Under 46 (-110)
San Francisco 49ers (5-0) at Cleveland Browns (2-2) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|San Francisco 49ers
|Cleveland Browns
|Play
|Moneyline
|-215
|+185
|Point Spread
|-5.5 (-110)
|+5.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 38.5 (-110)
|Under 38.5 (-110)
New Orleans Saints (3-2) at Houston Texans (2-3) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New Orleans Saints
|Houston Texans
|Play
|Moneyline
|-123
|+103
|Point Spread
|-1 (-110)
|-1 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 41 (-113)
|Under 41 (-107)
Indianapolis Colts (3-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Play
|Moneyline
|+175
|-205
|Point Spread
|+4 (-112)
|-4 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 46 (-110)
|Under 46 (-110)
Carolina Panthers (0-5) at Miami Dolphins (4-1) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Carolina Panthers
|Miami Dolphins
|Play
|Moneyline
|+640
|-900
|Point Spread
|+14 (-115)
|-14 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 48.5 (-115)
|Under 48.5 (-105)
New England Patriots (1-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) – Oct. 15, 4:05 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New England Patriots
|Laa Vegas Raiders
|Play
|Moneyline
|+130
|-155
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-110)
|-2.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 42.5 (-110)
|Under 42.5 (-110)
Detroit Lions (4-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) – Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Detroit Lions
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-175
|+155
|Point Spread
|-3 (-125)
|+3 (+105)
|Total Points
|Over 44 (-110)
|Under 44 (-110)
Arizona Cardinals (1-4) at Los Angeles Rams (2-3) – Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Arizona Cardinals
|Los Angeles Rams
|Play
|Moneyline
|+235
|-280
|Point Spread
|+6.5 (-110)
|-6.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 48.5 (-112)
|Under 48.5 (-108)
Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) at New York Jets (2-3) – Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Philadelphia Eagles
|New York Jets
|Play
|Moneyline
|-280
|+235
|Point Spread
|-6.5 (-115)
|+6.5 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 42 (-110)
|Under 42 (-110)
SNF: New York Giants (1-4) at Buffalo Bills (3-2) – Oct. 15, 8:20 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New York Giants
|Buffalo Bills
|Play
|Moneyline
|+580
|-800
|Point Spread
|+14 (-114)
|-14 (-106)
|Total Points
|Over 44.5 (-110)
|Under 44.5 (-110)
MNF: Dallas Cowboys (3-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) – Oct. 16, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Dallas Cowboys
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-130
|+110
|Point Spread
|-2 (-110)
|+2 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 51.5 (-108)
|Under 51.5 (-112)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
