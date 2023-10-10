After five weeks, the San Francisco 49ers are the best team in football, with the Philadelphia Eagles closely behind them. Which team will remain undefeated? Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 6 in the NFL.

NFL Week 6: Games To Watch

Can't believe it's already Week 6.#DENvsKC— Thursday 8:15pm ET on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/rGvfuPmj40 — NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2023

After defeating the Dallas Cowboys to move to 5-0, the San Francisco 49ers head to Ohio to take on a tough Cleveland Browns team. If Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from injury, this could be the “Game of the Week.”

Speaking of the Cowboys, Dallas will look to bounce back against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Even with the game in L.A., it will feel like a home game for Dallas, since their fans will infiltrate SoFi Stadium.

Other games to watch include Lions vs. Buccaneers, Colts vs. Jaguars, and Seahawks vs. Bengals.

NFL Week 6: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

The next 3 of 4 games for the #Chargers will be in PrimeTime: Week 6 – Dallas Cowboys MNF

Week 8 – Chicago Bears SNF

Week 9 – New York Jets MNF In the midst of these PrimeTime games, the Chargers will travel to KC for a bout with the Chiefs in Week 7. Perfect time for Austin… pic.twitter.com/QzVlwD4gNF — Chargers Central (@BoltCentral) October 9, 2023

TNF: Denver Broncos (1-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) – Oct. 12, 8:15 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at Tennessee Titans (2-3) – Oct. 15, 9:30 a.m. ET (London)

Washington Commanders (2-3) at Atlanta Falcons (3-2) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings (1-4) at Chicago Bears (1-4) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks (3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers (5-0) at Cleveland Browns (2-2) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints (3-2) at Houston Texans (2-3) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts (3-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers (0-5) at Miami Dolphins (4-1) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

New England Patriots (1-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) – Oct. 15, 4:05 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions (4-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) – Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals (1-4) at Los Angeles Rams (2-3) – Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) at New York Jets (2-3) – Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET

SNF: New York Giants (1-4) at Buffalo Bills (3-2) – Oct. 15, 8:20 p.m. ET

MNF: Dallas Cowboys (3-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) – Oct. 16, 8:15 p.m. ET

