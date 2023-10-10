NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 6: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
5 min read
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase

After five weeks, the San Francisco 49ers are the best team in football, with the Philadelphia Eagles closely behind them. Which team will remain undefeated? Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 6 in the NFL.

NFL Week 6: Games To Watch

After defeating the Dallas Cowboys to move to 5-0, the San Francisco 49ers head to Ohio to take on a tough Cleveland Browns team. If Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from injury, this could be the “Game of the Week.”

Speaking of the Cowboys, Dallas will look to bounce back against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Even with the game in L.A., it will feel like a home game for Dallas, since their fans will infiltrate SoFi Stadium.

Other games to watch include Lions vs. Buccaneers, Colts vs. Jaguars, and Seahawks vs. Bengals.

NFL Week 6: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

TNF: Denver Broncos (1-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) – Oct. 12, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Denver Broncos Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline +460 -600 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +10.5 (-113) -10.5 (-107) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 49 (-108) Under 49 (-112) BetOnline logo

Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at Tennessee Titans (2-3) – Oct. 15, 9:30 a.m. ET (London)

Bet Baltimore Ravens Tennessee Titans Play
Moneyline -180 +160 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3 (-128) +3 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 40 (-110) Under 40 (-110) BetOnline logo

Washington Commanders (2-3) at Atlanta Falcons (3-2) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Washington Commanders Atlanta Falcons Play
Moneyline +120 -140 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-108) -2.5 (-112) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 41.5 (-110) Under 41.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Minnesota Vikings (1-4) at Chicago Bears (1-4) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Minnesota Vikings Chicago Bears Play
Moneyline -145 +125 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-115) +2.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46 (-112) Under 46 (-108) BetOnline logo

Seattle Seahawks (3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Seattle Seahawks Cincinnati Bengals Play
Moneyline +127 -147 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-102) -2.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46 (-110) Under 46 (-110) BetOnline logo

San Francisco 49ers (5-0) at Cleveland Browns (2-2) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Bet San Francisco 49ers Cleveland Browns Play
Moneyline -215 +185 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -5.5 (-110) +5.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 38.5 (-110) Under 38.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

New Orleans Saints (3-2) at Houston Texans (2-3) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Bet New Orleans Saints Houston Texans Play
Moneyline -123 +103 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -1 (-110) -1 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 41 (-113) Under 41 (-107) BetOnline logo

Indianapolis Colts (3-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Indianapolis Colts Jacksonville Jaguars Play
Moneyline +175 -205 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +4 (-112) -4 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46 (-110) Under 46 (-110) BetOnline logo

Carolina Panthers (0-5) at Miami Dolphins (4-1) – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Carolina Panthers Miami Dolphins Play
Moneyline +640 -900 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +14 (-115) -14 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 48.5 (-115) Under 48.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

New England Patriots (1-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) – Oct. 15, 4:05 p.m. ET

Bet New England Patriots Laa Vegas Raiders Play
Moneyline +130 -155 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 42.5 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Detroit Lions (4-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) – Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Play
Moneyline -175 +155 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3 (-125) +3 (+105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44 (-110) Under 44 (-110) BetOnline logo

Arizona Cardinals (1-4) at Los Angeles Rams (2-3) – Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Rams Play
Moneyline +235 -280 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 48.5 (-112) Under 48.5 (-108) BetOnline logo

Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) at New York Jets (2-3) – Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Philadelphia Eagles New York Jets Play
Moneyline -280 +235 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -6.5 (-115) +6.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 42 (-110) Under 42 (-110) BetOnline logo

SNF: New York Giants (1-4) at Buffalo Bills (3-2) – Oct. 15, 8:20 p.m. ET

Bet New York Giants Buffalo Bills Play
Moneyline +580 -800 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +14 (-114) -14 (-106) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

MNF: Dallas Cowboys (3-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) – Oct. 16, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Dallas Cowboys Los Angeles Chargers Play
Moneyline -130 +110 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 51.5 (-108) Under 51.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

