NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 6 SGP & Parlay Picks: +568 Odds Among Our Best Parlay Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison

For our NFL Week 6 same game parlay, we’re going with a touchdown parlay featuring two of the most reliable running backs in the league. Below, check out our NFL Week 6 same game parlay with +568 odds. We also have an underdog moneyline parlay to share with you.

NFL Week 6 SGP & Parlay Picks:

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

NFL Week 6 SGP & Parlay Picks

SGP (+568): Christian McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown (-201), David Montgomery Anytime Touchdown (-167), Jordan Addison Anytime Touchdown (+179)

QB: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills RB: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers WR: Nico Collins, Houston Texans WR: Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers TE: Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens Flex: WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles LT: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers LG: Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys C: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons RT: Braden Smith, Indianapolis Colts EDGE: Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders EDGE: Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers DI: DaQuan Jones, Buffalo Bills DI: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams LB: Nicholas Morrow, Philadelphia Eagles LB: Christian Harris, Houston Texans CB: DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys CB: Darious Williams, Jacksonville Jaguars S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers S: Tre'von Moehrig, Las Vegas Raiders Flex: CB Arthur Maulet, Baltimore Ravens K: Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles P: Bradley Pinion, Atlanta Falcons San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
Oct 1, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) reacts after scoring a touchdown in front of Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) in the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

If Christian McCaffrey suits up for a 49ers game, give San Francisco an automatic seven points because the running back will find the end zone.

McCaffrey has scored a touchdown in 14 straight games, pulling him within four of the NFL record of 18 games.

Finding the end zone won’t be easy against Cleveland’s defense that surrenders the fewest total yards per game (196.8) and fourth-fewest rushing yards per game (71.8).

However, the Niners should have more possessions than the Browns, with P.J. Walker playing QB for the injured Deshaun Watson. McCaffrey will extend his streak to 15.

Speaking of running backs that find the end zone, Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery has scored six touchdowns in four games.

With Jahmyr Gibbs ruled out for Week, Montgomery is in line for 20 touches, including all the red zone opportunities. If the Lions find themselves inside the five-yard line, expect Montgomery to punch it in.

Lions running back David Montgomery
Lions running back David Montgomery runs by Panthers cornerback D’Shawn Jamison for a touchdown during the first half of the Lions’ 42-24 win on Sunday, Oct. 6 2023, at Ford Field.

The Minnesota Vikings offense will be without their star wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, who will miss the next four games with a hamstring injury.

Jordan Addison is the prime candidate to receive Jefferson’s targets. The rookie receiver has 19 catches, 249 yards, and three touchdowns.

Keep an eye on Addison’s health closer to gametime as he deals with an ankle injury. If he plays, Addison should thrive against a Bears defense that ranks 31st against the pass (286.0)

Bet on Touchdown SGP (+568)

MLP (+660): Titans ML (+210), Bears ML (+145)

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel at a podium.
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel responds to questions during a press conference to announce the teams new general manager Ran Carthon at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
Nas Titans Carthon 026

There are certain bets where you don’t have to think. Backing Mike Vrabel as an underdog is one of them.

The Titans are a 4.5-point underdog against the Baltimore Ravens in London. Vrabel is 24-23 SU and 28-18-1 ATS as an underdog.

When the spread is three points or higher, Vrabel is 25-12-1 ATS as an underdog. On the other side, Lamar Jackson is 18-28 ATS career as a favorite of 3.5 points or higher.

The Titans are a good bet to cover, but they can win an ugly game and leave London victorious.

After looking like they would tank the rest of the season, the Bears went off in Week 5, scoring 40 points in a victory against the Commanders.

Justin Fields threw four touchdown passes, with three of them going to D.J. Moore.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields
Oct 1, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back to pass/ against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

This could be an overreaction, and the Bears could return to playing like the worst team in the NFL. Chicago has allowed 25 points or more in eight straight home games.

However, Minnesota’s season is fading fast, and without Jefferson, I don’t expect them to go into Chicago and win.

Bet on Titans-Bears MLP (+660)

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Sauce Gardner

Two Top New York Jets CBs Are Out For Week 6 Philadelphia Eagles Game

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs
How to Watch Giants vs. Bills on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Lions running back David Montgomery
NFL Week 6 Player Props: David Montgomery Anytime Touchdown
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
New Orleans Saints tight end foster Moreau
NFL Week 6 Expert Picks Against Spread: New Orleans Saints Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94), defensive tackle Jalen Carter
NFL Week 6 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 6 NFL Games
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Oct 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Highest Paid NFL Coaches 2022- Sean McVay
Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay Could Miss Week 6 Game For Very Important Reason
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Joel Bitonio
Cleveland Browns Guard Joel Bitonio Will Miss 1st Regular Season Game After 102 Consecutive Starts
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top