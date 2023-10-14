For our NFL Week 6 same game parlay, we’re going with a touchdown parlay featuring two of the most reliable running backs in the league. Below, check out our NFL Week 6 same game parlay with +568 odds. We also have an underdog moneyline parlay to share with you.

NFL Week 6 SGP & Parlay Picks:

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 6 SGP & Parlay Picks

SGP (+568): Christian McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown (-201), David Montgomery Anytime Touchdown (-167), Jordan Addison Anytime Touchdown (+179)

If Christian McCaffrey suits up for a 49ers game, give San Francisco an automatic seven points because the running back will find the end zone.

McCaffrey has scored a touchdown in 14 straight games, pulling him within four of the NFL record of 18 games.

Finding the end zone won’t be easy against Cleveland’s defense that surrenders the fewest total yards per game (196.8) and fourth-fewest rushing yards per game (71.8).

However, the Niners should have more possessions than the Browns, with P.J. Walker playing QB for the injured Deshaun Watson. McCaffrey will extend his streak to 15.

Speaking of running backs that find the end zone, Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery has scored six touchdowns in four games.

With Jahmyr Gibbs ruled out for Week, Montgomery is in line for 20 touches, including all the red zone opportunities. If the Lions find themselves inside the five-yard line, expect Montgomery to punch it in.

The Minnesota Vikings offense will be without their star wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, who will miss the next four games with a hamstring injury.

Jordan Addison is the prime candidate to receive Jefferson’s targets. The rookie receiver has 19 catches, 249 yards, and three touchdowns.

Keep an eye on Addison’s health closer to gametime as he deals with an ankle injury. If he plays, Addison should thrive against a Bears defense that ranks 31st against the pass (286.0)

MLP (+660): Titans ML (+210), Bears ML (+145)

There are certain bets where you don’t have to think. Backing Mike Vrabel as an underdog is one of them.

The Titans are a 4.5-point underdog against the Baltimore Ravens in London. Vrabel is 24-23 SU and 28-18-1 ATS as an underdog.

When the spread is three points or higher, Vrabel is 25-12-1 ATS as an underdog. On the other side, Lamar Jackson is 18-28 ATS career as a favorite of 3.5 points or higher.

The Titans are a good bet to cover, but they can win an ugly game and leave London victorious.

After looking like they would tank the rest of the season, the Bears went off in Week 5, scoring 40 points in a victory against the Commanders.

Justin Fields threw four touchdown passes, with three of them going to D.J. Moore.

This could be an overreaction, and the Bears could return to playing like the worst team in the NFL. Chicago has allowed 25 points or more in eight straight home games.

However, Minnesota’s season is fading fast, and without Jefferson, I don’t expect them to go into Chicago and win.

