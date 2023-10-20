One of the more intriguing matchups in Week 7 features the Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) traveling to Arrowhead to play the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1). It’s a kitchen-sink game for the Chargers. Should you back the Chargers to cover the spread? Find out in our NFL Week 7 expert picks against the spread.

NFL Week 7 Expert Picks Against The Spread

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 7 Expert Picks Against the Spread

Seattle Seahawks -7.5 (-110)

Pretty crazy to think this is where it all started as Geno Smith becoming the Seahawks QB. Russell Wilson get's hurt, in comes Geno, and the offense scores on the 1st drive. You could tell here we was ready to at least compete [@imightbepop]pic.twitter.com/naRL3cOTNq — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SeattleONTap) October 18, 2023

Since beating the Cowboys in Week 3, the Arizona Cardinals have significantly regressed on offense. In the first three games, the Cardinals went 1-2 with an average of 24 points. In the last three games, Arizona is 0-3 with an average of 15 points.

Frankly, this was expected for a team predicted to be one of the worst in the NFL. Quarterback Kyler Murray may be back at practice, but he will not be suiting up against the Cardinals, which means Joshua Dobbs will be back under center.

Over the last two weeks, Dobbs is 36 of 73 for 401 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. Dobbs’ completion percentage during those two games is terrible, falling under 49%.

Arizona is 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games against the NFC West (Vegas Insider).

After a tough loss to the Bengals, the Seahawks have a great chance for a bounceback game against the Cardinals.

This is unfamiliar territory for Geno Smith, who has never closed as a 7.5-point favorite. However, Smith is profitable off a loss with a record of 19-13 ATS (Action Network).

I’m expecting Arizona to hang around in the first half before their opponent pulls away in the second half, which is what they’ve done in their last three games. Expect the same game script on Sunday.

Los Angeles Chargers +5.5 (-111)

just scratching the surface pic.twitter.com/e14HWZ0ejA — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 20, 2023

Before the numbers, consider these factors. The Chargers are desperate after losing a tough game to the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Brandon Staley is on the hot seat. At 2-4, their season could be over with another loss.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in cruise control, winning five straight games after their Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions.

However, these games are always close. The margins of victory in the last four Chargers-Chiefs games: 3, 3, 6, and 4. As great as Patrick Mahomes is, he is not good at covering the spread as a 3.5-point favorite or more (34-39-1 ATS).

Herbert’s injury to his finger bothered him on Monday night. It’s something to keep an eye on.

All that being said, I’ll be on the Chargers. Underdogs in division games are 60 games above .500 ATS over the last decade. It’s now or never for Los Angeles.

