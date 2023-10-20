Week 7 features a few exciting matchups, including Lions vs. Ravens and Dolphins vs. Eagles. Injury reports have been submitted around the league, with several key players already ruled out. Below, we examine the NFL Week 7 injury report with roster updates for each game.
Notable Week 7 Injuries
Players ruled out Sunday include David Montgomery, Jonah Jackson, Marcus Williams, Kevon Seymour, Andrew Thomas, John Michael Schmitz, Matt Peart, Ed Oliver, Quintin Morris, Riley Reiff, Josh Uche, Jimmy Garoppolo, Nate Hobbs, Justin Fields, Nate Davis, Eddie Jackson, Roschon…
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 20, 2023
The Detroit Lions will be without top running back David Montgomery, who is out with a rib injury. However, rookie running back Jahymr Gibbs returns from injury.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray finally returned to practice. However, he will not suit up against the Seattle Seahawks.
Other notable injuries include New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams.
NFL Week 7 Injury Report
Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) – Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET
Falcons
- N/A
Buccaneers
- Questionable: NT Vita Vea (foot), OLB Anthony Nelson (concussion)
Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) at Chicago Bears (1-5) – Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET
Raiders
- Out: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion), CB Nate Hobbs (ankle), CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder/knee)
Bears
- Out: QB Justin Fields (right thumb), RB Roschon Johnson (concussion), OL Nate Davis (ankle), DB Eddie Jackson (foot), DB Terrell Smith (illness)
- Questionable: OL Dan Feeney (knee), OL Darnell Wright (shoulder), DB Jaquan Brisker (groin)
Cleveland Browns (3-2) at Indianapolis Colts (3-3) – Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET
Browns
- Out: LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring)
- Questionable: QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder), RB Kareem Hunt (thigh), TE Harrison Bryant (hip), CB Greg Newsome (hamstring)
Colts
- Out: TE Tyler Granson (concussion), OT Braden Smith (hip/wrist)
- Questionable: WR Alec Pierce (shoulder)
Detroit Lions (5-1) at Baltimore Ravens (4-2) – Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET
Lions
- Out: RB David Montgomery (ribs), OG Jonah Jackson (ankle)
- Questionable: RB Craig Reynolds (hamstring/toe), WR Josh Paschal (knee), TE James Mitchell (hamstring)
Ravens
- Out: CB Kevon Seymour (ankle), S Marcus Williams (hamstring)
Buffalo Bills (4-2) at New England Patriots (1-5) – Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET
Bills
- Out: TE Quentin Morris (ankle), DT Ed Oliver (toe)
- Questionable: CB Cam Lewis (shoulder)
Patriots
- Questionable: WR Demario Douglas (concussion), WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), TE Hunter Henry (ankle), OT Trent Brown (chest), G Cole Strange (knee), C David Andrews (ankle), OL Mike Onwenu (ankle), DL Christian Barmore (knee), DL Trey Flowers (foot), DL Davon Godchaux (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), CB Shaun Wade (shoulder), DB Cody Davis (knee), DB Jack Jones (hamstring), S Kyle Dugger (foot)
Washington Commanders (3-3) at New York Giants (1-5) – Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET
Commanders
- N/A
Giants
- Ou: OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), OT Matt Peart (shoulder). C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)
- Questionable: QB Daniel Jones (neck), OT Evan Neal (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck)
Arizona Cardinals (1-5) at Seattle Seahawks (3-2) – Oct. 22, 4:05 p.m. ET
Cardinals
- Out: QB Kyler Murray (knee), OL Elijah Wilkinson (neck), CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), S Jalen Thompson (hamstring)
- Questionable: WR Zach Pascal (neck), DL Kevin Strong (calf), LB Josh Woods (back), CB Garrett Williams (knee), CB Kei’Trel Clark (hamstring), S Budda Baker (hamstring)
Seahawks
- Questionable: RB Zach Charbonnet (hamstring), WR DK Metcalf (hip), OT Jake Curhan (ankle), G Phil Haynes (calf), C Evan Brown (hip)
Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) at Los Angeles Rams (3-3) – Oct. 22, 4:05 p.m. ET
Steelers
- Out: TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring)
Rams
- Out: RB Kyren Williams (ankle), DT Larrell Murchison (knee)
- Questionable: WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles), LB Ernest Jones (knee), DB Derion Kendrick (not injury related/personal)
Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) – Oct. 22, 4:25 p.m. ET
Chargers
- Out: WR Jalen Guyton (knee), DL Otito Ogbonnia (knee), CB Deane Leonard (hamstring), S Alohi Gilman (heel)
- Questionable: LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin), S Derwin James (ankle)
Chiefs
- Out: WR Justin Watson (elbow)
- Questionable: CB Jaylen Watson (thigh)
Green Bay Packers (2-3) at Denver Broncos (1-5) – Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET
Packers
- Doubtful: LB De’Vondre Campbell (ankle)
- Questionable: RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee), OT Yosh Nijman (knee), DL Devonte Wyatt (knee), LB Quay Walker (knee), CB Jaire Alexander (back), CB Eric Stokes (foot), S Darnell Savage (calf), S Zayne Anderson (hamstring)
Broncos
- Out: TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring)
SNF: Miami Dolphins (5-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) – Oct. 22, 8:20 p.m. ET
Dolphins
- Out: CB Jalen Ramsey (knee)
- Questionable: FB Alec Ingold (foot), C Connor Williams (groin), CB Xavien Howard (groin), CB Nik Needham (Achilles)
Eagles
- OUT: CB Bradley Roby (shoulder), S Reed Blankenship (ribs)
MNF: San Francisco 49ers (5-1) at Minnesota Vikings (2-4) – Oct. 23, 8:15 p.m. ET
- Out on Saturday afternoon
