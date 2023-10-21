NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 7 Player Props: Curtis Samuel Among Best Bet

Dan Girolamo
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel

Looking at the Week 7 prop market, a few interesting bets provide value, including a receiving total for Curtin Samuel. Check out our NFL Week 7 player props below.

NFL Week 7 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 7 Player Props

Curtis Samuel Over 3.5 Receptions (+104)

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. We’re going back to the well, betting the over on Samuel’s receptions in Week 7.

Samuel has established himself as Sam Howell’s N0. 2 pass-catcher. Since Week 4, Samuel has hauled 17 receptions on 19 targets for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Samuel has surpassed 3.5 receptions in four of six games, including the last three.

Samuel receives a favorable matchup in Week 7 against an average Giants’ defense that ranks 16th against the pass (217.0). I like Samuel to get at least four catches for the fourth straight week.

Bet on Curtis Samuel Over 3.5 Receptions (+104) at BetOnline

Jared Goff Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+152)

Don’t look now, but Jared Goff is playing like one of the five best quarterbacks in the NFL. Goff has thrown for 1,168 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 69.5 completion percentage.

Goff’s play is one of the main reasons why the Lions are 5-1 and have a claim for the best team in the NFL.

Goff and the Lions head into Baltimore to play the Ravens and their second-ranked pass defense (163.2). However, Baltimore has not been tested by a top-10 quarterback all season.

The Lions’ have relied on their running game all season, but their bell cow, David Montgomery, is out with a rib injury. Jahmyr Gibbs has been cleared to play, but he’s also nursing a hamstring injury.

Though weather could play a factor, the Lions will rely on Goff’s arm to propel them over the Ravens. Goff has thrown for at least two touchdowns in the last two games. The trend continues in Week 7.

Bet on Jared Goff Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+152) at BetOnline

NFL Betting Guides 2023

NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
