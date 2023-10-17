NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 7: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Author image
Dan Girolamo

Sports Editor
4 min read
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) escapes pocket pressure

With losses from the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles, there are no remaining undefeated teams. Which one-loss teams will continue to separate themselves from the rest of the league? Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 7 in the NFL.

NFL Week 7: Games To Watch

There’s no time for the Eagles to dwell on their loss as they welcome the Miami Dolphins to Philadelphia in a matchup of 5-1 teams. That game will be on Sunday Night Football.

The Detroit Lions are off to their best start of the 21st century at 5-1. Dan Campbell’s team heads to Baltimore to play the Ravens, who escaped London with a 24-19 victory.

Other games to watch include Steelers vs. Rams, Chargers vs. Chiefs, and 49ers vs. Vikings.

NFL Week 7: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

TNF: Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) at New Orleans Saints (3-3) – Oct. 19, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Jacksonville Jaguars New Orleans Saints Play
Moneyline +133 -153 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-118) -3 (-102) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 39 (-115) Under 39 (-105) BetOnline logo

Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) – Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Atlanta Falcons Tampa Bay Buccaneers Play
Moneyline +130 -150 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-101) -2.5 (-121) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 38 (-110) Under 38 (-110) BetOnline logo

Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) at Chicago Bears (1-5) – Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Las Vegas Raiders Chicago Bears Play
Moneyline -165 +145 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3 (-110) +3 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 37.5 (-110) Under 37.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Cleveland Browns (3-2) at Indianapolis Colts (3-3) – Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Cleveland Browns Indianapolis Colts Play
Moneyline -136 +116 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-115) +2 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 39 (-110) Under 39 (-110) BetOnline logo

Detroit Lions (5-1) at Baltimore Ravens (4-2) – Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens Play
Moneyline +140 -160 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-110) -3 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 41.5 (-112) Under 41.5 (-108) BetOnline logo

Buffalo Bills (4-2) at New England Patriots (1-5) – Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Buffalo Bills New England Patriots Play
Moneyline -410 +330 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -8.5 (-113) +8.5 (-107) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 41 (-115) Under 41 (-105) BetOnline logo

Washington Commanders (3-3) at New York Giants (1-5) – Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Washington Commanders New York Giants Play
Moneyline -130 +110 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -1.5 (-114) +1.5 (-106) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 39 (-110) Under 39 (-110) BetOnline logo

Arizona Cardinals (1-5) at Seattle Seahawks (3-2) – Oct. 22, 4:05 p.m. ET

Bet Arizona Cardinals Seattle Seahawks Play
Moneyline +290 -360 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) at Los Angeles Rams (3-3) – Oct. 22, 4:05 p.m. ET

Bet Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Rams Play
Moneyline +139 -159 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-112) -3 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43 (-105) Under 43 (-115) BetOnline logo

Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) – Oct. 22, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Los Angeles Chargers Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline +195 -225 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 48.5 (-113) Under 48.5 (-107) BetOnline logo

Green Bay Packers (1-5) at Denver Broncos (2-3) – Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Green Bay Packers Denver Broncos Play
Moneyline -118 -102 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -1 (-110) +1 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45 (-111) Under 45 (-109) BetOnline logo

SNF: Miami Dolphins (5-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) – Oct. 22, 8:20 p.m. ET

Bet Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Play
Moneyline +105 -125 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 51.5 (-110) Under 51.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

MNF: San Francisco 49ers (5-1) at Minnesota Vikings (2-4) – Oct. 23, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet San Francisco 49ers Minnesota Vikings Play
Moneyline -300 +250 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -7 (-102) +7 (+118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44 (-110) Under 44 (-110) BetOnline logo

BYE: Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

