With losses from the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles, there are no remaining undefeated teams. Which one-loss teams will continue to separate themselves from the rest of the league? Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 7 in the NFL.

NFL Week 7: Games To Watch

There’s no time for the Eagles to dwell on their loss as they welcome the Miami Dolphins to Philadelphia in a matchup of 5-1 teams. That game will be on Sunday Night Football.

The Detroit Lions are off to their best start of the 21st century at 5-1. Dan Campbell’s team heads to Baltimore to play the Ravens, who escaped London with a 24-19 victory.

Other games to watch include Steelers vs. Rams, Chargers vs. Chiefs, and 49ers vs. Vikings.

NFL Week 7: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

AFC South vs. NFC South to kick off Week 7! #JAXvsNO— Thursday 8:15pm ET on Prime Video

TNF: Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) at New Orleans Saints (3-3) – Oct. 19, 8:15 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) – Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) at Chicago Bears (1-5) – Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns (3-2) at Indianapolis Colts (3-3) – Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions (5-1) at Baltimore Ravens (4-2) – Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills (4-2) at New England Patriots (1-5) – Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders (3-3) at New York Giants (1-5) – Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals (1-5) at Seattle Seahawks (3-2) – Oct. 22, 4:05 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) at Los Angeles Rams (3-3) – Oct. 22, 4:05 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) – Oct. 22, 4:25 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers (1-5) at Denver Broncos (2-3) – Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET

SNF: Miami Dolphins (5-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) – Oct. 22, 8:20 p.m. ET

MNF: San Francisco 49ers (5-1) at Minnesota Vikings (2-4) – Oct. 23, 8:15 p.m. ET

BYE: Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

