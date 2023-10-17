With losses from the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles, there are no remaining undefeated teams. Which one-loss teams will continue to separate themselves from the rest of the league? Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 7 in the NFL.
NFL Week 7: Games To Watch
There’s no time for the Eagles to dwell on their loss as they welcome the Miami Dolphins to Philadelphia in a matchup of 5-1 teams. That game will be on Sunday Night Football.
The Detroit Lions are off to their best start of the 21st century at 5-1. Dan Campbell’s team heads to Baltimore to play the Ravens, who escaped London with a 24-19 victory.
Other games to watch include Steelers vs. Rams, Chargers vs. Chiefs, and 49ers vs. Vikings.
NFL Week 7: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
TNF: Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) at New Orleans Saints (3-3) – Oct. 19, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|New Orleans Saints
|Play
|Moneyline
|+133
|-153
|Point Spread
|+3 (-118)
|-3 (-102)
|Total Points
|Over 39 (-115)
|Under 39 (-105)
Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) – Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Atlanta Falcons
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+130
|-150
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-101)
|-2.5 (-121)
|Total Points
|Over 38 (-110)
|Under 38 (-110)
Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) at Chicago Bears (1-5) – Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Chicago Bears
|Play
|Moneyline
|-165
|+145
|Point Spread
|-3 (-110)
|+3 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 37.5 (-110)
|Under 37.5 (-110)
Cleveland Browns (3-2) at Indianapolis Colts (3-3) – Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Cleveland Browns
|Indianapolis Colts
|Play
|Moneyline
|-136
|+116
|Point Spread
|-2 (-115)
|+2 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 39 (-110)
|Under 39 (-110)
Detroit Lions (5-1) at Baltimore Ravens (4-2) – Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Detroit Lions
|Baltimore Ravens
|Play
|Moneyline
|+140
|-160
|Point Spread
|+3 (-110)
|-3 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 41.5 (-112)
|Under 41.5 (-108)
Buffalo Bills (4-2) at New England Patriots (1-5) – Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Buffalo Bills
|New England Patriots
|Play
|Moneyline
|-410
|+330
|Point Spread
|-8.5 (-113)
|+8.5 (-107)
|Total Points
|Over 41 (-115)
|Under 41 (-105)
Washington Commanders (3-3) at New York Giants (1-5) – Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Washington Commanders
|New York Giants
|Play
|Moneyline
|-130
|+110
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (-114)
|+1.5 (-106)
|Total Points
|Over 39 (-110)
|Under 39 (-110)
Arizona Cardinals (1-5) at Seattle Seahawks (3-2) – Oct. 22, 4:05 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Arizona Cardinals
|Seattle Seahawks
|Play
|Moneyline
|+290
|-360
|Point Spread
|+7.5 (-110)
|-7.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 44.5 (-110)
|Under 44.5 (-110)
Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) at Los Angeles Rams (3-3) – Oct. 22, 4:05 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Los Angeles Rams
|Play
|Moneyline
|+139
|-159
|Point Spread
|+3 (-112)
|-3 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 43 (-105)
|Under 43 (-115)
Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) – Oct. 22, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Play
|Moneyline
|+195
|-225
|Point Spread
|+5.5 (-110)
|-5.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 48.5 (-113)
|Under 48.5 (-107)
Green Bay Packers (1-5) at Denver Broncos (2-3) – Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Green Bay Packers
|Denver Broncos
|Play
|Moneyline
|-118
|-102
|Point Spread
|-1 (-110)
|+1 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 45 (-111)
|Under 45 (-109)
SNF: Miami Dolphins (5-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) – Oct. 22, 8:20 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Miami Dolphins
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Play
|Moneyline
|+105
|-125
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-110)
|-1.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 51.5 (-110)
|Under 51.5 (-110)
MNF: San Francisco 49ers (5-1) at Minnesota Vikings (2-4) – Oct. 23, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|San Francisco 49ers
|Minnesota Vikings
|Play
|Moneyline
|-300
|+250
|Point Spread
|-7 (-102)
|+7 (+118)
|Total Points
|Over 44 (-110)
|Under 44 (-110)
BYE: Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
