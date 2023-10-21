NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 7 SGP Picks: +625 Odds Among Our Best Parlay Bets

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith

For our NFL Week 7 same game parlay, we’re backing the Seattle Seahawks offense to have a big day against the Arizona Cardinals. Our NFL Week 7 SGP picks are listed below.

NFL Week 7 SGP & Parlay Picks:

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline.

NFL Week 7 SGP & Parlay Picks

SGP (+625): Geno Smith Over 252.5 Passing Yards, Kenneth Walker III 2+ Touchdowns, Seattle Over 26.5 Points

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith
Sep 24, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being sacked four times, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith threw for 326 yards on 27 completions.

Smith has been Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde in 2023. Smith has eclipsed 295 passing yards in three games and failed to reach 113 in the other two.

The 2022 Comeback Player of the Year faces an Arizona Cardinals defense that ranks 22nd against the pass (243.3 yards per game).

While Smith should find success in the air, Kenneth Walker III will have his chances in the running game. Walker has rushed for six touchdowns over his last four games. Walker has two games with at least two touchdowns.

The Cardinals’ defense just allowed 158 yards and one touchdown to Rams running back Kyren Williams. Walker is more talented than Williams and the clear No. 1 option in Seattle. He’ll have his chances to score multiple times.

Speaking of the Cardinals’ defense, the Arizona surrenders 27.0 points per game. In their five losses, that number increases to 29.2.

Going on the road and playing in Seattle is a tall order for this Cardinals team. After a tough 17-13 loss against the Bengals, Seattle is due for a 30-point explosion against Arizona.

Bet on SGP (+625)

SGP (+186): Justin Herbert Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns, Chargers +5.5

Justin Herbert
Oct 16, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

To say Justin Herbert had an off night against the Cowboys would be an understatement. The Chargers quarterback threw for 227 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in a 20-17 loss to Dallas. However, Herbert uncharacteristically missed wide-open receivers on multiple occasions.

Did his fractured finger on his left hand play a factor in the missed throws? Probably. It’s something to keep an eye on going forward.

However, Herbert will bounce back against the Chiefs in a must-win game for the Chargers. If the Chargers lose, they’ll fall to 2-4. A loss essentially ends their chances of winning the AFC West and decreases their likelihood of making the playoffs.

Herbert faces a Chiefs defense that allows the fifth-fewest yards per game (284.0). However, Herbert has great numbers against the Chiefs, throwing for 1,744 yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions with a 107.3 passer rating in six games.

Herbert is 5-1 ATS against the Chiefs. Additionally, Herbert is 10-1 ATS as an underdog of three or more points. This is a good spot to back Herbert and the Chargers.

Bet on SGP (+186)

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
