For our NFL Week 7 same game parlay, we’re backing the Seattle Seahawks offense to have a big day against the Arizona Cardinals. Our NFL Week 7 SGP picks are listed below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 7 SGP & Parlay Picks

SGP (+625): Geno Smith Over 252.5 Passing Yards, Kenneth Walker III 2+ Touchdowns, Seattle Over 26.5 Points

Despite being sacked four times, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith threw for 326 yards on 27 completions.

Smith has been Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde in 2023. Smith has eclipsed 295 passing yards in three games and failed to reach 113 in the other two.

The 2022 Comeback Player of the Year faces an Arizona Cardinals defense that ranks 22nd against the pass (243.3 yards per game).

While Smith should find success in the air, Kenneth Walker III will have his chances in the running game. Walker has rushed for six touchdowns over his last four games. Walker has two games with at least two touchdowns.

The Cardinals’ defense just allowed 158 yards and one touchdown to Rams running back Kyren Williams. Walker is more talented than Williams and the clear No. 1 option in Seattle. He’ll have his chances to score multiple times.

Speaking of the Cardinals’ defense, the Arizona surrenders 27.0 points per game. In their five losses, that number increases to 29.2.

Going on the road and playing in Seattle is a tall order for this Cardinals team. After a tough 17-13 loss against the Bengals, Seattle is due for a 30-point explosion against Arizona.

SGP (+186): Justin Herbert Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns, Chargers +5.5

To say Justin Herbert had an off night against the Cowboys would be an understatement. The Chargers quarterback threw for 227 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in a 20-17 loss to Dallas. However, Herbert uncharacteristically missed wide-open receivers on multiple occasions.

Did his fractured finger on his left hand play a factor in the missed throws? Probably. It’s something to keep an eye on going forward.

However, Herbert will bounce back against the Chiefs in a must-win game for the Chargers. If the Chargers lose, they’ll fall to 2-4. A loss essentially ends their chances of winning the AFC West and decreases their likelihood of making the playoffs.

Herbert faces a Chiefs defense that allows the fifth-fewest yards per game (284.0). However, Herbert has great numbers against the Chiefs, throwing for 1,744 yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions with a 107.3 passer rating in six games.

Herbert is 5-1 ATS against the Chiefs. Additionally, Herbert is 10-1 ATS as an underdog of three or more points. This is a good spot to back Herbert and the Chargers.

