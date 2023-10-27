NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 8 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Steelers Among Best Bets

Dan Girolamo
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris

Week 8 belongs to the home underdog. Of the 14 games on Sunday, nine are home underdogs. Which ‘dogs should you back? Find out in our NFL Week 8 expert picks against the spread.

NFL Week 8 Expert Picks Against The Spread

NFL Week 8 Expert Picks Against the Spread

Pittsburgh Steelers +2.5 (-105)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have to play a bad game sooner or later, right?

Since getting embarrassed by the Houston Texans in Week 3, the Jaguars have ripped off four straight wins, with four covers. The Jaguars are also 3-0 ATS on the road this season.

In those four wins, the Jaguars are scoring 29 points per game. One of the main reasons behind the offensive explosion is running back Travis Etienne Jr., who has scored at least two touchdowns in three straight games.

The last time the Jaguars went to Pittsburgh, they won 45-42 in the Divisional Round of the 2017-2018 postseason.

However, this is a situation where you back Mike Tomlin. As a home underdog, the Steelers are 18-5-3 ATS, including 16-10 SU. This season, the Steelers are 4-1 SU as underdogs.

This game won’t be pretty. The Steelers offense will drive you crazy. Yet, Pittsburgh will make enough plays to cover because that’s what they do under Tomlin.

Bet on Pittsburgh Steelers +2.5 (-105)

Green Bay Packers +1 (-103)

This is a classic “buy low, sell high” spot.

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a 22-17 upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

The narrative that Kirk Cousins can’t play in primetime took a hit on Monday as the Vikings QB completed 35 of 45 passes for 378 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The win ended any trade rumors involving Cousins.

After an emotional victory, this is the perfect time to sell high on the Vikings and buy low on the Green Bay Packers. Cousins is 29-42-2 ATS off a SU win (via Evan Abrams).

Unfortunately for Packers fans, Jordan Love may not be the next Aaron Rodgers. Since Week 4, Love has thrown three touchdowns and six interceptions. Green Bay is 0-3 during that span.

Like Tomlin, Matt LaFleur has been a good coach to back as an underdog. LaFleur is 16-8 ATS as an underdog since he became the head coach in 2019.

This is a trends play, and the trends say to back the Packers as a home ‘dog against a divisional opponent.

Bet on Green Bay Packers +1 (-103)
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
