Week 8 belongs to the home underdog. Of the 14 games on Sunday, nine are home underdogs. Which ‘dogs should you back? Find out in our NFL Week 8 expert picks against the spread.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. The odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Pittsburgh Steelers +2.5 (-105)

Did you know? Mike Tomlin as a home underdog is 18-5-3 (78%) ATS per @Bet_Labs.@steelers +2.5 vs. Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/1nHsSJlbDm — John Ewing (@johnewing) October 26, 2023

The Jacksonville Jaguars have to play a bad game sooner or later, right?

Since getting embarrassed by the Houston Texans in Week 3, the Jaguars have ripped off four straight wins, with four covers. The Jaguars are also 3-0 ATS on the road this season.

In those four wins, the Jaguars are scoring 29 points per game. One of the main reasons behind the offensive explosion is running back Travis Etienne Jr., who has scored at least two touchdowns in three straight games.

The last time the Jaguars went to Pittsburgh, they won 45-42 in the Divisional Round of the 2017-2018 postseason.

However, this is a situation where you back Mike Tomlin. As a home underdog, the Steelers are 18-5-3 ATS, including 16-10 SU. This season, the Steelers are 4-1 SU as underdogs.

This game won’t be pretty. The Steelers offense will drive you crazy. Yet, Pittsburgh will make enough plays to cover because that’s what they do under Tomlin.

Green Bay Packers +1 (-103)

Matt LaFleur: Packers' confidence in QB Jordan Love "not wavering one bit"https://t.co/Lj9nQlDbAR pic.twitter.com/VSWH1NRGma — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 24, 2023

This is a classic “buy low, sell high” spot.

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a 22-17 upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

The narrative that Kirk Cousins can’t play in primetime took a hit on Monday as the Vikings QB completed 35 of 45 passes for 378 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The win ended any trade rumors involving Cousins.

After an emotional victory, this is the perfect time to sell high on the Vikings and buy low on the Green Bay Packers. Cousins is 29-42-2 ATS off a SU win (via Evan Abrams).

Unfortunately for Packers fans, Jordan Love may not be the next Aaron Rodgers. Since Week 4, Love has thrown three touchdowns and six interceptions. Green Bay is 0-3 during that span.

Like Tomlin, Matt LaFleur has been a good coach to back as an underdog. LaFleur is 16-8 ATS as an underdog since he became the head coach in 2019.

This is a trends play, and the trends say to back the Packers as a home ‘dog against a divisional opponent.