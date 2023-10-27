NFL Week 8 Player Props: Jalen Hurts Among Best Bets

The NFL Week 8 prop market provides opportunities to capitalize on, including a bet featuring Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Keep scrolling to see our NFL Week 8 player props.

NFL Week 8 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown (-126)

ANOTHER TUSH PUSH THE EAGLES DO NOT CARE

The most unstoppable play in football is the “tush push.” Since 2022, the Eagles have converted 41 of 44 push sneaks while needing one yard for the first down, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

In other words, the tush push is essentially automatic. 31 teams start a new series first and ten. The Eagles start first and nine. That’s how unstoppable the tush push has been.

The play works because of the push from the offensive line and the strength displayed by Hurts. This season, Hurts has scored a rushing touchdown in five of seven games, including three straight.

If the Eagles find themselves at the 1-yard line, you know what’s coming. Guess what? You’re not stopping it. Hurts finds the end zone on Sunday.

Kareem Hunt Over 12.5 Receiving Yards (+102)

Browns RB Kareem Hunt agreed that coming back to Cleveland and being the top guy right now is a little surreal to him. “Midway through September, if you would’ve asked me, I probably would’ve said I wasn’t coming back.” pic.twitter.com/OMaRkddL6I — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 25, 2023

With Jerome Ford questionable, the Cleveland Browns will turn to Kareem Hunt to carry the load against the Seattle Seahawks.

Even if Ford plays, it will be in a limited role, opening the door for Hunt and Pierre Strong Jr. to see plenty of opportunities out of the backfield.

After a slow start, Hunt has 10+ touches in two straight games, with three total touchdowns.

Seattle’s run defense is excellent, allowing the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game (87.2). However, Seattle is allowing just under 33 yards receiving to opposing running backs.

Hunt’s receiving total is only 12.5, a number he’s surpassed in two of four games. With the potential for an expanded role and P.J. Walker starting over Deshaun Watson, Hunt should be in line for several receiving opportunities.