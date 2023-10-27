NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 8 Player Props: Jalen Hurts Among Best Bets

Dan Girolamo
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) against the Miami Dolphins

The NFL Week 8 prop market provides opportunities to capitalize on, including a bet featuring Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Keep scrolling to see our NFL Week 8 player props.

NFL Week 8 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 8 Player Props

Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown (-126)

The most unstoppable play in football is the “tush push.” Since 2022, the Eagles have converted 41 of 44 push sneaks while needing one yard for the first down, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

In other words, the tush push is essentially automatic. 31 teams start a new series first and ten. The Eagles start first and nine. That’s how unstoppable the tush push has been.

The play works because of the push from the offensive line and the strength displayed by Hurts. This season, Hurts has scored a rushing touchdown in five of seven games, including three straight.

If the Eagles find themselves at the 1-yard line, you know what’s coming. Guess what? You’re not stopping it. Hurts finds the end zone on Sunday.

Bet on Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown (-126) at BetOnline

Kareem Hunt Over 12.5 Receiving Yards (+102)

With Jerome Ford questionable, the Cleveland Browns will turn to Kareem Hunt to carry the load against the Seattle Seahawks.

Even if Ford plays, it will be in a limited role, opening the door for Hunt and Pierre Strong Jr. to see plenty of opportunities out of the backfield.

After a slow start, Hunt has 10+ touches in two straight games, with three total touchdowns.

Seattle’s run defense is excellent, allowing the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game (87.2). However, Seattle is allowing just under 33 yards receiving to opposing running backs.

Hunt’s receiving total is only 12.5, a number he’s surpassed in two of four games. With the potential for an expanded role and P.J. Walker starting over Deshaun Watson, Hunt should be in line for several receiving opportunities.

Bet on Kareem Hunt Over 12.5 Receiving Yards (+102) at BetOnline
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
