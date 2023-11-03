NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 9 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Browns Among Best Bets

Dan Girolamo
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27)

Week 9 is arguably the toughest week of the season to date. With multiple backup quarterbacks starting, it’s hard to get a read on what will happen. However, we have two picks against the spread we feel confident in. Below, explore our NFL Week 9 expert picks against the spread.

NFL Week 9 Expert Picks Against The Spread

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. The odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 9 Expert Picks Against the Spread

Cleveland Browns -10 (-105)

This line has fluctuated all week because of the quarterbacks. For Cleveland, Deshaun Watson is expected to start on Sunday. Watson has not played a full game since Week 3, as the quarterback has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

For Arizona, Kyler Murray is ramping up to make his 2023 debut. Muray is listed as questionable and will travel with the team. However, it’s more likely that rookie Clayton Tune will start against the Browns, pushing Murray’s debut to next week.

If Tune gets the nod, he will have to face a Cleveland defense that allows the fewest yards in the NFL (260.0 yards/g). Tune will not have James Conner to rely on since the running back is still out with a knee injury.

The Browns offense has not been pretty, but they’re facing a Cardinals defense that’s 27th in points allowed (26.6 points/g) and 25th against the run (130.6 yards/g).

What is more likely to happen: Arizona keeps it close behind Clayton Tune, or the Browns dominate and win by double digits? I’m siding with the latter.

Bet on Cleveland Browns -10 (-105)

Philadelphia Eagles -3 (-105)

Can Dallas beat a contender? That is the million-dollar question. The team with the best record that Dallas beat is the New York Jets at 4-3.

When Dallas had to play fellow the San Francisco 49ers, they were physically outmatched and dominated in 42-10.

Dak Prescott has been good against the NFC East (28-7 SU, 25-10 ATS). However, Prescott struggles to beat good teams (17-26 ATS against teams with a winning record via BetLabs), and the Eagles are a great team.

Jalen Hurts has been good at home (15-6-1 ATS). Although Hurts is dealing with an injury, and the Eagles’ secondary is banged up, it’s easier to trust the Eagles at home than the Cowboys on the road. Dallas has to win a big road game against a good team before you can trust them.

Bet on Philadelphia Eagles -3 (-105)
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
