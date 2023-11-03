Week 9 is arguably the toughest week of the season to date. With multiple backup quarterbacks starting, it’s hard to get a read on what will happen. However, we have two picks against the spread we feel confident in. Below, explore our NFL Week 9 expert picks against the spread.

NFL Week 9 Expert Picks Against The Spread

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. The odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 9 Expert Picks Against the Spread

Cleveland Browns -10 (-105)

Browns’ QB Deshaun Watson is expected to start Sunday vs. the Arizona Cardinals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2023

This line has fluctuated all week because of the quarterbacks. For Cleveland, Deshaun Watson is expected to start on Sunday. Watson has not played a full game since Week 3, as the quarterback has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

For Arizona, Kyler Murray is ramping up to make his 2023 debut. Muray is listed as questionable and will travel with the team. However, it’s more likely that rookie Clayton Tune will start against the Browns, pushing Murray’s debut to next week.

If Tune gets the nod, he will have to face a Cleveland defense that allows the fewest yards in the NFL (260.0 yards/g). Tune will not have James Conner to rely on since the running back is still out with a knee injury.

The Browns offense has not been pretty, but they’re facing a Cardinals defense that’s 27th in points allowed (26.6 points/g) and 25th against the run (130.6 yards/g).

What is more likely to happen: Arizona keeps it close behind Clayton Tune, or the Browns dominate and win by double digits? I’m siding with the latter.

Philadelphia Eagles -3 (-105)

Jalen Hurts ATS in his career 👀 🏠 Home: 15-6-1 ATS (3rd of 91 QBs since 2020) ✈️ Road/Neutral: 9-14 ATS (89th of 91 QBs since 2020) (via @EvanHAbrams | @Bet_Labs) pic.twitter.com/NUj41k4CVx — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 29, 2023

Can Dallas beat a contender? That is the million-dollar question. The team with the best record that Dallas beat is the New York Jets at 4-3.

When Dallas had to play fellow the San Francisco 49ers, they were physically outmatched and dominated in 42-10.

Dak Prescott has been good against the NFC East (28-7 SU, 25-10 ATS). However, Prescott struggles to beat good teams (17-26 ATS against teams with a winning record via BetLabs), and the Eagles are a great team.

Jalen Hurts has been good at home (15-6-1 ATS). Although Hurts is dealing with an injury, and the Eagles’ secondary is banged up, it’s easier to trust the Eagles at home than the Cowboys on the road. Dallas has to win a big road game against a good team before you can trust them.

Dak Prescott against the spread per @Bet_Labs Opponent has winning record: 17-26 (40%) ATS ❌ Opponent has losing record: 28-13-2 (68%) ATS ✅@dallascowboys +3 at Eagles (7-1). pic.twitter.com/B2BCdVTMkL — John Ewing (@johnewing) November 3, 2023