NFL Week 9 Player Props: Saquon Barkley Among Best Bets

For our Week 9 props, it’s all about the running backs as we’re backing New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara and New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley. Below, explore our NFL Week 9 player props.

NFL Week 9 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

NFL Week 9 Player Props

Alvin Kamara Over 36.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Alvin Kamara option routes are undefeated. pic.twitter.com/atNI6O0XHq — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) October 31, 2023

Kamra has been lethal as a receiver in 2023. Despite being suspended for the first three games, Kamara is second on the team with 39 catches in five games.

Kamara now gets a favorable matchup against a Bears’ defense that can’t guard running backs out of the backfield. No. 1 RBs have hit their receiving yard total in seven of eight games against the Bears.

Kamara has hit the over on his receiving yards in four of five games. He makes it five of six on Sunday.

Saquon Barkley Over 77.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

For the #Giants: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) had a full practice after being limited the last two days. He and QB Daniel Jones (neck) are off the injury report and ready to go against the #Raiders. OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) was limited and is questionable but says he feels good. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 3, 2023

The New York Giants were embarrassed in their 13-10 loss to the Jets in Week 8. The Giants finished the game with -9 passing yards. Third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito threw for -1 yards through the air.

If there’s one silver lining, Saquon Barkley looked like himself again. Barkley rushed for 128 yards on 36 carries against the Jets.

With Daniel Jones returning at quarterback, at least the Giants don’t have to run the ball every play. However, the Giants should still feed Barkley because the Raiders allow the third-most rushing yards per game (140.6).

Starting running backs against the Raiders have cleared their rushing yards total in seven of eight games. Barkley should be able to do the same.