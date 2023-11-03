NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 9 Player Props: Saquon Barkley Among Best Bets

Dan Girolamo
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley

For our Week 9 props, it’s all about the running backs as we’re backing New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara and New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley. Below, explore our NFL Week 9 player props.

NFL Week 9 Player Props

NFL Week 9 Player Props

Alvin Kamara Over 36.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Kamra has been lethal as a receiver in 2023. Despite being suspended for the first three games, Kamara is second on the team with 39 catches in five games.

Kamara now gets a favorable matchup against a Bears’ defense that can’t guard running backs out of the backfield. No. 1 RBs have hit their receiving yard total in seven of eight games against the Bears.

Kamara has hit the over on his receiving yards in four of five games. He makes it five of six on Sunday.

Bet on Alvin Kamara Over 36.5 Receiving Yards (-126) at BetOnline

Saquon Barkley Over 77.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

The New York Giants were embarrassed in their 13-10 loss to the Jets in Week 8. The Giants finished the game with -9 passing yards. Third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito threw for -1 yards through the air.

If there’s one silver lining, Saquon Barkley looked like himself again. Barkley rushed for 128 yards on 36 carries against the Jets.

With Daniel Jones returning at quarterback, at least the Giants don’t have to run the ball every play. However, the Giants should still feed Barkley because the Raiders allow the third-most rushing yards per game (140.6).

Starting running backs against the Raiders have cleared their rushing yards total in seven of eight games. Barkley should be able to do the same.

Bet on Saquon Barkley Over 77.5 Rushing Yards (-114) at BetOnline
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
