Week 9 of the NFL season features multiple top matchups, highlighted by the NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) and the Philadelphia Eagles (7-1). Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 9 in the NFL.

NFL Week 9: Games To Watch

A perfect Sunday Night Football matchup next week. pic.twitter.com/LgEUFisnTu — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 30, 2023

The Cowboys and Eagles meet on Sunday afternoon for the first of two matchups. The winner will have a claim for the best team in the NFC.

The NFL International Series heads to Germany with an excellent game: Miami Dolphins (6-2) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2). The game will be played at Frankfurt Stadium.

Sunday Night Football features the Buffalo Bills (5-3) traveling to Ohio to face the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3). The last time these two teams played, Damar Hamlin miraculously survived a cardiac arrest on the field.

NFL Week 9: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

TNF: Tennessee Titans (3-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) – Nov. 2, 8:15 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins (6-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) [Germany] – Nov. 5, 9:30 a.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings (4-4) at Atlanta Falcons (4-4) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks (5-2) at Baltimore Ravens (6-2) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals (1-7) at Cleveland Browns (4-3) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams (3-5) at Green Bay Packers (2-5) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) at Houston Texans (3-4) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders (3-5) at New England Patriots (2-6) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears (2-6) at New Orleans Saints (4-4) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts (3-5) at Carolina Panthers (1-6) – Nov. 5, 4:05 p.m. ET

New York Giants (2-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) – Nov. 5, 4:25 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys (5-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) – Nov. 5, 4:25 p.m. ET

SNF: Buffalo Bills (5-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) – Nov. 5, 8:20 p.m. ET

MNF: Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) at New York Jets (4-3) – Nov. 6, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bye: Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars

