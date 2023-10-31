NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 9: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Week 9 of the NFL season features multiple top matchups, highlighted by the NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) and the Philadelphia Eagles (7-1). Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 9 in the NFL.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

NFL Week 9: Games To Watch

The Cowboys and Eagles meet on Sunday afternoon for the first of two matchups. The winner will have a claim for the best team in the NFC.

The NFL International Series heads to Germany with an excellent game: Miami Dolphins (6-2) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2). The game will be played at Frankfurt Stadium.

Sunday Night Football features the Buffalo Bills (5-3) traveling to Ohio to face the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3). The last time these two teams played, Damar Hamlin miraculously survived a cardiac arrest on the field.

NFL Week 9: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

TNF: Tennessee Titans (3-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) – Nov. 2, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Tennesse Titans Pittsburgh Steelers Play
Moneyline +130 -150 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (+100) -2.5 (-120) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 36.5 (-105) Under 36.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Miami Dolphins (6-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) [Germany] – Nov. 5, 9:30 a.m. ET

Bet Miami Dolphins Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline +120 -140 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-107) -2.5 (-113) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 50.5 (-112) Under 50.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Minnesota Vikings (4-4) at Atlanta Falcons (4-4) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Minnesota Vikings Atlanta Falcons Play
Moneyline +185 -215 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +4.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 37.5 (-105) Under 37.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Seattle Seahawks (5-2) at Baltimore Ravens (6-2) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Seattle Seahawks Baltimore Ravens Play
Moneyline +215 -255 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +5.5 (-105) -5.5 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-105) Under 43.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Arizona Cardinals (1-7) at Cleveland Browns (4-3) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Arizona Cardinals Cleveland Browns Play
Moneyline +305 -375 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +8 (-110) -8 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 38 (-105) Under 38 (-115) BetOnline logo

Los Angeles Rams (3-5) at Green Bay Packers (2-5) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Los Angeles Rams Green Bay Packers Play
Moneyline +150 -170 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (+105) -3 (-125) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 39.5 (-110) Under 39.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) at Houston Texans (3-4) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Tampa Bay Buccaneers Houston Texans Play
Moneyline +130 -150 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (+101) -2.5 (-121) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 40 (-110) Under 40 (-110) BetOnline logo

Washington Commanders (3-5) at New England Patriots (2-6) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Washington Commanders New England Patriots Play
Moneyline +140 -160 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-112) -3 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 40 (-110) Under 40 (-110) BetOnline logo

Chicago Bears (2-6) at New Orleans Saints (4-4) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Chicago Bears New Orleans Saints Play
Moneyline +280 -350 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 41 (-110) Under 41 (-110) BetOnline logo

Indianapolis Colts (3-5) at Carolina Panthers (1-6) – Nov. 5, 4:05 p.m. ET

Bet Indianapolis Colts Carolina Panthers Play
Moneyline -155 +135 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-125) +2.5 (+105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44 (-110) Under 44 (-110) BetOnline logo

New York Giants (2-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) – Nov. 5, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet New York Giants Las Vegas Raiders Play
Moneyline +140 -165 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-107) -3 (-112) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 38.5 (-110) Under 38.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Dallas Cowboys (5-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) – Nov. 5, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Dallas Cowboys Philadelphia Eagles Play
Moneyline +135 -155 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-110) -3 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46 (-110) Under 46 (-110) BetOnline logo

SNF: Buffalo Bills (5-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) – Nov. 5, 8:20 p.m. ET

Bet Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals Play
Moneyline +135 -155 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (+100) -2.5 (-120) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 48.5 (-112) Under 48.5 (-108) BetOnline logo

MNF: Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) at New York Jets (4-3) – Nov. 6, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Los Angeles Chargers New York Jets Play
Moneyline -160 +140 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3 (-110) +3 (+110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 41.5 (-105) Under 41.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Bye: Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
bryce young shakes hand with old friend cj stroud (1)

Panthers Notebook: Bryce Young Relishes 1st Win; Locker Room Braces For NFL Trade Deadline; LT Ikem Ekwonu Fighting Slump

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88)
PFF Week 8 Player Grades And Team of the Week
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon speaks at the podium.
Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon Changes Course On Week 9 Starting Quarterback
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers
Raiders vs. Lions Same Game Parlay: +475 SGP For Monday Night Football
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
08_1017200030_08_48asVIKE103023
5 Starting QBs Were Injured On Sunday. Who Will Replace Them?
Author image Colin Lynch  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warms up
Raiders vs. Lions Monday Night Football Props: Jimmy Garoppolo Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98)
How To Watch Raiders vs. Lions On Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  15h
More News
Arrow to top