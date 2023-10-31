Week 9 of the NFL season features multiple top matchups, highlighted by the NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) and the Philadelphia Eagles (7-1). Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 9 in the NFL.
NFL Week 9: Games To Watch
A perfect Sunday Night Football matchup next week. pic.twitter.com/LgEUFisnTu
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 30, 2023
The Cowboys and Eagles meet on Sunday afternoon for the first of two matchups. The winner will have a claim for the best team in the NFC.
The NFL International Series heads to Germany with an excellent game: Miami Dolphins (6-2) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2). The game will be played at Frankfurt Stadium.
Sunday Night Football features the Buffalo Bills (5-3) traveling to Ohio to face the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3). The last time these two teams played, Damar Hamlin miraculously survived a cardiac arrest on the field.
NFL Week 9: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
The Eagles will be playing the biggest game of the week every week minus the BYE from now until December 17th
WEEK 9: Cowboys vs Eagles
WEEK 10: BYE
WEEK 11: Eagles vs Chiefs
WEEK 12: Bills vs Eagles
WEEK 13: 49ers vs Eagles
WEEK 14: Eagles vs Cowboys
WEEK 15: Eagles vs Seahawks
— Jamal (@FinessedBuckets) October 30, 2023
TNF: Tennessee Titans (3-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) – Nov. 2, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Tennesse Titans
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+130
|-150
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (+100)
|-2.5 (-120)
|Total Points
|Over 36.5 (-105)
|Under 36.5 (-115)
Miami Dolphins (6-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) [Germany] – Nov. 5, 9:30 a.m. ET
|Bet
|Miami Dolphins
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-140
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-107)
|-2.5 (-113)
|Total Points
|Over 50.5 (-112)
|Under 50.5 (-110)
Minnesota Vikings (4-4) at Atlanta Falcons (4-4) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Minnesota Vikings
|Atlanta Falcons
|Play
|Moneyline
|+185
|-215
|Point Spread
|+4.5 (-110)
|-4.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 37.5 (-105)
|Under 37.5 (-115)
Seattle Seahawks (5-2) at Baltimore Ravens (6-2) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Seattle Seahawks
|Baltimore Ravens
|Play
|Moneyline
|+215
|-255
|Point Spread
|+5.5 (-105)
|-5.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 43.5 (-105)
|Under 43.5 (-115)
Arizona Cardinals (1-7) at Cleveland Browns (4-3) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Arizona Cardinals
|Cleveland Browns
|Play
|Moneyline
|+305
|-375
|Point Spread
|+8 (-110)
|-8 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 38 (-105)
|Under 38 (-115)
Los Angeles Rams (3-5) at Green Bay Packers (2-5) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Los Angeles Rams
|Green Bay Packers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+150
|-170
|Point Spread
|+3 (+105)
|-3 (-125)
|Total Points
|Over 39.5 (-110)
|Under 39.5 (-110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) at Houston Texans (3-4) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Houston Texans
|Play
|Moneyline
|+130
|-150
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (+101)
|-2.5 (-121)
|Total Points
|Over 40 (-110)
|Under 40 (-110)
Washington Commanders (3-5) at New England Patriots (2-6) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Washington Commanders
|New England Patriots
|Play
|Moneyline
|+140
|-160
|Point Spread
|+3 (-112)
|-3 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 40 (-110)
|Under 40 (-110)
Chicago Bears (2-6) at New Orleans Saints (4-4) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Chicago Bears
|New Orleans Saints
|Play
|Moneyline
|+280
|-350
|Point Spread
|+7.5 (-110)
|-7.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 41 (-110)
|Under 41 (-110)
Indianapolis Colts (3-5) at Carolina Panthers (1-6) – Nov. 5, 4:05 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Indianapolis Colts
|Carolina Panthers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-155
|+135
|Point Spread
|-2.5 (-125)
|+2.5 (+105)
|Total Points
|Over 44 (-110)
|Under 44 (-110)
New York Giants (2-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) – Nov. 5, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New York Giants
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Play
|Moneyline
|+140
|-165
|Point Spread
|+3 (-107)
|-3 (-112)
|Total Points
|Over 38.5 (-110)
|Under 38.5 (-110)
Dallas Cowboys (5-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) – Nov. 5, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Dallas Cowboys
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Play
|Moneyline
|+135
|-155
|Point Spread
|+3 (-110)
|-3 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 46 (-110)
|Under 46 (-110)
SNF: Buffalo Bills (5-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) – Nov. 5, 8:20 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Buffalo Bills
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Play
|Moneyline
|+135
|-155
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (+100)
|-2.5 (-120)
|Total Points
|Over 48.5 (-112)
|Under 48.5 (-108)
MNF: Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) at New York Jets (4-3) – Nov. 6, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Los Angeles Chargers
|New York Jets
|Play
|Moneyline
|-160
|+140
|Point Spread
|-3 (-110)
|+3 (+110)
|Total Points
|Over 41.5 (-105)
|Under 41.5 (-115)
Bye: Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.