NFL Week One Picks: Our Top Tips, Predictions and Odds

The NFL season officially gets underway on September 8th, and with the final week of the off-season games getting underway on Friday, we are starting to get a clearer picture as to who are likely to be the key contenders this year.

With this in mind, we are taking a closer look at the first week of the season by offering some of our own predictions, tips and best odds.

NFL Week One Picks

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots: Over 44 1/2 @ -110 with BetOnline

Kicking things off, we have an intriguing season opener for the New England Patriots, who enter the season off the back of puzzling draft. Many believe their first, second and third round picks could have featured as far down as the fourth, but time will tell whether it was a stroke of genius or not.

Meanwhile the Dolphins were 9-8 last season but missed out on the play-offs entirely. Despite this, their recent record against their first-of-the-season opponents indicates this could be another win at the Hard Rock Stadium; Dolphins have owned the Patriots when the games are played in sun-kissed Miami, and the Patriots won just one of their last five meetings between these sides.

Expect this to be a decent early season match-up which should cover our over selection given the last meeting saw 57 points.

New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons: Saints -5 1/2 @ -108 with BetOnline

Next we are excepting the Saints to return with a bang against the Falcons in Atlanta.

The Matty Ice era is over in Atlanta and they have replaced him with veteran Marcus Mariota who signed back in March. The Falcons will have highly-rated wideout, Drake London as well as Kyle Pitts in what could well be a lethal offence, but we are expecting the Saints to deal with the threat.

Chris Olave of Ohio State, the No. 11 overall pick in the draft, looks to be a real threat and one that quarterback Jameis Winston will be licking his lips at the thought of a potential link up.

Before bowing out to injury, Winston threw 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions for 1,170 yards and a passer rating of 102.8.

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans: Colts -8 @ -110 with BetOnline

Rounding off our picks, we are expecting the Colts to breeze past Houston in their opener.

The Colts have yet again got a new star at QB in Matt Ryan, who has finally been pried away from Atlanta after 13 years. He will have one of the league’s most explosive running-backs, Jonathan Taylor, to keep opposition defences on their toes, while defensive end Kwity Paye and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner feature in a formidable back line.

What goes up, must come down. 🤭 More highlights on https://t.co/L0POMCe2XT pic.twitter.com/7oqfrlopiE — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 22, 2022

The Texans meanwhile are in the midst of a substantial re-build, evident in their exchange of three first-round picks from the Browns in exchange for Deshaun Watson, and will most likely field five rookie starters, so there shouldn’t be much expectation except big point spreads.

The Colts are 9-1-1 against the spread in their last 11 meetings in Houston.