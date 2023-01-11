With NFL Wild Card Weekend on the horizon we take a look at the head-to-head records for each of the six Wild Card matches, as they try and move a step closer to Super Bowl LVII. Plus we’ve the latest Money Line betting odds and there’s also a stack of NFL free bets to snap-up to use on the weekend action.
Best Wild Card Weekend NFL Free Bets
1.
Claim Offer
2.
Claim Offer
3.
Claim Offer
4.
Claim Offer
5.
Claim Offer
Quickly Find:
Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers Money Line Betting & Stats
Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars Money Line Betting & Stats
Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Money Line Betting & Stats
New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings Money Line Betting & Stats
Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals Money Line Betting & Stats
Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Money Line Betting & Stats
For more NFL Betting sites, see our top 10 best NFL ranked sportsbooks in 2023 and claim up to $8,000 in bonuses
NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Head Records
We take you through all of the NFL stats for upcoming 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend fixtures (Jan 14-16) and their head-to-head records – based on all regular season and postseason games – plus the latest betting lines. You can also see our top NFL picks from our team of experts.
NFC: Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:30pm (ET)
Played: 49 Times
Seattle Seahawks Wins: 30
San Francisco 49ers Wins: 19
Tied: 0
Last Played: December 15, 2022: San Francisco 49ers 21 @ Seattle Seahawks 13
Top Stat: Seattle Seahawks have won 3 of their last 4 @ San Francisco 49ers.
AFC: Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15pm (ET)
Played: 13 Times
Los Angeles Chargers Wins: 9
Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 4
Tied: 0
Last Played: September 25, 2022: Jacksonville Jaguars 38 @ Los Angeles Chargers 10
Top Stat: LA Chargers have won 8 of the last 10 head-to-heads vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, January 15, 2023
AFC: Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills 1:00pm (ET)
Played: 118 times
Miami Dolphins Wins: 62
Buffalo Bills Wins: 55
Tied: 1
Last Played: December 17, 2022: Miami Dolphins 29 @ Buffalo Bills 32
Top Stat: Buffalo Bills have won their last 6 home games when playing the Miami Dolphins
NFC: New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings 4:30pm (ET)
Played: 30 Times
New York Giants Wins: 12
Minnesota Vikings Wins: 18
Tied: 0
Last Played: December 24, 2022: New York Giants 24 @ Minnesota Vikings 27
Top Stat: Minnesota Vikings have won the last 4 head-to-heads, including their last 3 at home vs New York Giants.
AFC: Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals 8:15pm (ET)
Played: 54 Times
Baltimore Ravens Wins: 28
Cincinnati Bengals Wins: 26
Tied: 0
Last Played: January 8, 2023: Baltimore Ravens 16 @ Cincinnati Bengals 27
Top Stat: Cincinnati Bengals have won 3 of their last 4 vs Baltimore Ravens
Monday, January 16, 2023
NFC: Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15pm (ET)
Played: 21 Times
Dallas Cowboys Wins: 15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Last Played: September 11, 2022: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19 @ Dallas Cowboys 3
Top Stat: The Buccaneers have won the last 2 head-to-heads and their last 2 home games vs Dallas Cowboys
Note: Odds are subject to change
RELATED: The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines 2022-2023 Season
$6,000 in NFL Wild Card Weekend Free Bets To Use With Our NFL Stats If You Join All Our Leading Sportsbooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS
See below our top Sportsbooks where you can place your NFL free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $6,000 to use on any of the NFL Wild Card Weekend action.
|Operator
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|Sign-Up
|BetOnline
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|Everygame
|$750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bovada
|$750: 75% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|MyBookie
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bet US
|$2,500: 125% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-280
|14 days
Content You May Like
- Best NFL Betting Sites – Discover our list of the best sites to bet on NFL games.
- NFL Betting Apps – List of top rated NFL betting apps.
- NFL Live Betting – Our top NFL experts are sharing their daily picks.
- Best NFL Odds – Bet with the best NFL odds and lines.
- NFL Picks – Our top NFL experts are sharing their daily picks and predictions.
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your NFL bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top rated betting apps available in the US.