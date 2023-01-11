NFL picks

NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Head Records | Money Line Betting, Schedule & H2H Stats

Andy Newton
With NFL Wild Card Weekend on the horizon we take a look at the head-to-head records for each of the six Wild Card matches, as they try and move a step closer to Super Bowl LVII. Plus we've the latest Money Line betting odds.

Quickly Find:
Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers Money Line Betting & Stats
Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars Money Line Betting & Stats
Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Money Line Betting & Stats
New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings Money Line Betting & Stats
Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals Money Line Betting & Stats
Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Money Line Betting & Stats

NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Head Records

We take you through all of the NFL stats for upcoming 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend fixtures (Jan 14-16) and their head-to-head records – based on all regular season and postseason games – plus the latest betting lines. You can also see our top NFL picks from our team of experts.

NFC: Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:30pm (ET)

Played: 49 Times
Seattle Seahawks Wins: 30
San Francisco 49ers Wins: 19
Tied: 0
Last Played: December 15, 2022: San Francisco 49ers 21 @ Seattle Seahawks 13
Top Stat: Seattle Seahawks have won 3 of their last 4 @ San Francisco 49ers.

Bet Money Line Play

Seattle Seahawks

+395 NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Head Records | Money Line Betting, Schedule & H2H Stats

San Francisco 49ers

 -485 NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Head Records | Money Line Betting, Schedule & H2H Stats

AFC: Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15pm (ET)

Played: 13 Times
Los Angeles Chargers Wins: 9
Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 4
Tied: 0
Last Played: September 25, 2022: Jacksonville Jaguars 38 @ Los Angeles Chargers 10
Top Stat: LA Chargers have won 8 of the last 10 head-to-heads vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Bet Money Line Play

Los Angeles Chargers

 -120 NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Head Records | Money Line Betting, Schedule & H2H Stats

Jacksonville Jaguars

 Even NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Head Records | Money Line Betting, Schedule & H2H Stats

Sunday, January 15, 2023

AFC: Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills 1:00pm (ET)

Played: 118 times
Miami Dolphins Wins: 62
Buffalo Bills Wins: 55
Tied: 1
Last Played: December 17, 2022: Miami Dolphins 29 @ Buffalo Bills 32
Top Stat: Buffalo Bills have won their last 6 home games when playing the Miami Dolphins

Bet Money Line Play

Miami Dolphins

+460 NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Head Records | Money Line Betting, Schedule & H2H Stats

Buffalo Bills

 -580 NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Head Records | Money Line Betting, Schedule & H2H Stats

NFC: New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings 4:30pm (ET)

Played: 30 Times
New York Giants Wins: 12
Minnesota Vikings Wins: 18
Tied: 0
Last Played: December 24, 2022: New York Giants 24 @ Minnesota Vikings 27
Top Stat: Minnesota Vikings have won the last 4 head-to-heads, including their last 3 at home vs New York Giants.

Bet Money Line Play

New York Giants

+143 NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Head Records | Money Line Betting, Schedule & H2H Stats

Minnesota Vikings

 -163 NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Head Records | Money Line Betting, Schedule & H2H Stats

AFC: Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals 8:15pm (ET)

Played: 54 Times
Baltimore Ravens Wins: 28
Cincinnati Bengals Wins: 26
Tied: 0
Last Played: January 8, 2023: Baltimore Ravens 16 @ Cincinnati Bengals 27
Top Stat: Cincinnati Bengals have won 3 of their last 4 vs Baltimore Ravens

Bet Money Line Play

Baltimore Ravens

 +245 NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Head Records | Money Line Betting, Schedule & H2H Stats

Cincinnati Bengals

 -290 NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Head Records | Money Line Betting, Schedule & H2H Stats

Monday, January 16, 2023

NFC: Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15pm (ET)

Played: 21 Times
Dallas Cowboys Wins: 15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Last Played: September 11, 2022: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19 @ Dallas Cowboys 3
Top Stat: The Buccaneers have won the last 2 head-to-heads and their last 2 home games vs Dallas Cowboys

Bet Money Line Play

Dallas Cowboys

 -150 NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Head Records | Money Line Betting, Schedule & H2H Stats

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+130 NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Head Records | Money Line Betting, Schedule & H2H Stats

Andy Newton

