Quickly Find:

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers Money Line Betting & Stats

Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars Money Line Betting & Stats

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Money Line Betting & Stats

New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings Money Line Betting & Stats

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals Money Line Betting & Stats

Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Money Line Betting & Stats

NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Head Records



We take you through all of the NFL stats for upcoming 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend fixtures (Jan 14-16) and their head-to-head records – based on all regular season and postseason games – plus the latest betting lines. You can also see our top NFL picks from our team of experts.

NFC: Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:30pm (ET)



Played: 49 Times

Seattle Seahawks Wins: 30

San Francisco 49ers Wins: 19

Tied: 0

Last Played: December 15, 2022: San Francisco 49ers 21 @ Seattle Seahawks 13

Top Stat: Seattle Seahawks have won 3 of their last 4 @ San Francisco 49ers.

Bet Money Line Play Seattle Seahawks +395 San Francisco 49ers -485

AFC: Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15pm (ET)



Played: 13 Times

Los Angeles Chargers Wins: 9

Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 4

Tied: 0

Last Played: September 25, 2022: Jacksonville Jaguars 38 @ Los Angeles Chargers 10

Top Stat: LA Chargers have won 8 of the last 10 head-to-heads vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Chargers -120 Jacksonville Jaguars Even

Sunday, January 15, 2023

AFC: Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills 1:00pm (ET)



Played: 118 times

Miami Dolphins Wins: 62

Buffalo Bills Wins: 55

Tied: 1

Last Played: December 17, 2022: Miami Dolphins 29 @ Buffalo Bills 32

Top Stat: Buffalo Bills have won their last 6 home games when playing the Miami Dolphins

Bet Money Line Play Miami Dolphins +460 Buffalo Bills -580

NFC: New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings 4:30pm (ET)



Played: 30 Times

New York Giants Wins: 12

Minnesota Vikings Wins: 18

Tied: 0

Last Played: December 24, 2022: New York Giants 24 @ Minnesota Vikings 27

Top Stat: Minnesota Vikings have won the last 4 head-to-heads, including their last 3 at home vs New York Giants.

Bet Money Line Play New York Giants +143 Minnesota Vikings -163

AFC: Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals 8:15pm (ET)



Played: 54 Times

Baltimore Ravens Wins: 28

Cincinnati Bengals Wins: 26

Tied: 0

Last Played: January 8, 2023: Baltimore Ravens 16 @ Cincinnati Bengals 27

Top Stat: Cincinnati Bengals have won 3 of their last 4 vs Baltimore Ravens

Bet Money Line Play Baltimore Ravens +245 Cincinnati Bengals -290

Monday, January 16, 2023

NFC: Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15pm (ET)



Played: 21 Times

Dallas Cowboys Wins: 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 6

Tied: 0

Last Played: September 11, 2022: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19 @ Dallas Cowboys 3

Top Stat: The Buccaneers have won the last 2 head-to-heads and their last 2 home games vs Dallas Cowboys

Bet Money Line Play Dallas Cowboys -150 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +130

Note: Odds are subject to change

