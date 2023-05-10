The NFL is gearing up for the official regular season schedule reveal on May 11. However, Chief NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy revealed that select games will be announced ahead of time, including the slate of International games.

NFL To Announce Several Games Before Schedule Announcement

A reminder that there will be announcements of select games, including the International slate, beginning tomorrow am in advance of the full reveal Thursday night pic.twitter.com/HkJ9ovwhUJ — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) May 9, 2023

The first group of games to be revealed will be the International slate on Wednesday, May 10. The announcements will be made on ESPN and NFL Network.

Amazon will announce the first Black Friday Game, scheduled to be played on November 24, on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, select individual games will be announced on two morning shows: Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings.

The final early announcements will come on the morning of May 11 as NBC’s Today Show (NBC) and ABC’s Good Morning America will reveal the last group of games.

NFL Schedule Reveal Set For May 11

The NFL will officially reveal the upcoming regular season schedule for all 32 teams at 8 p.m. ET on May 11.

The announcement will air on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app, and NFL+. Rich Eisen, Colleen Wolfe, Maurice Jones-Drew, and Emmanuel Sanders will host the primetime special.

ESPN will also host its own primetime special to break down the schedule for Monday Night Football. It will air on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET. Field Yates, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, Marcus Spears, and other ESPN analysts will contribute to the show.

