NFL teams wrap up their preseason games this weekend.
Some coaches, like Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell, have already turned their attention to their regular-season openers.
With the Lions’ vanilla game-planning near complete for Friday’s preseason finale at the Carolina Panthers, Campbell told the Detroit News he would begin prepping for the NFL season-opening date at the Kansas City Chiefs during Wednesday’s practice.
“We may do a little bit of that (Wednesday), is where the beginning of that would be,” Campbell said. “We’ve got some work done on (the Chiefs) and we’re still thinking about (them) — just like they do on us.”
“Yeah, I’ve been thinking about Mahomes since last week.”
Detroit Lions rookie safety, Brian Branch on if he’s been preparing to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. #OnePride 😤 pic.twitter.com/1z44UVkWYo
— Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) August 23, 2023
Chiefs, Eagles Possess Best NFL Odds For Most Wins
Predicted to challenge for the NFC North title, the Lions do not have many position battles to worry about. Entering Friday’s game at Bank of America Stadium, the second linebacker spot remains the most significant starting question mark for the Lions.
The Chiefs’ offense, sparked by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also has a few questions, which led NFL odds to predict the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will lead the NFL with 11.5 regular-season wins, as reported by Covers.com.
The Arizona Cardinals, who traded for quarterback Joshua Dobbs on Thursday, are expected to struggle the most, garnering betting action for just 4.5 wins. The Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders each are expected to win 6.5 games.
We have traded QB Joshua Dobbs and a 2024 7th-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for a 2024 5th-round pick.
📰» https://t.co/6PRY0tMRxb pic.twitter.com/3xyFksCSwy
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 24, 2023
NFL Over/Under Win Totals For Each NFL Franchise
Following the Lions-Chiefs’ Sept. 7 matchup, the 2023 NFL regular season begins in earnest Sept. 10.
DraftKings put the Lioins’ win total at 9.5. For Campbell, work for win No. 1 versus the Chiefs started before Friday’s preseason finale against the Panthers.
“We’re trying to put a certain amount of reps on these guys that they wouldn’t have gotten in the game anyway,” Campbell said. “I mean, nobody’s going to play your starters for a full game in preseason, but you are trying to build them to that point. Today will be a little bit about that; we’re trying to put a load on our guys. It’s going to be intense. It’ll be pretty physical, so I think, yeah, potentially that’s what you could lose in some of that.
“But, I feel like we can mimic that in practice, and we can do it in a controlled environment.”
2023 NFL Win Totals
Here are the over/under win total odds for all 32 NFL teams in alphabetical order, according to DraftKings Sportsbook on Thursday:
Team, Total Wins, Over, Under
- Arizona Cardinals, 4.5, +100, -120
- Atlanta Falcons, 8.5, -120, +100
- Baltimore Ravens, 10.5, +100, -120
- Buffalo Bills, 10.5, -150, +130
- Carolina Panthers, 7.5, -105, -115
- Chicago Bears, 7.5, -130, +110
- Cincinnati Bengals, 10.5, -130, +110
- Cleveland Browns, 9.5, +115, -135
- Dallas Cowboys, 10.5, +115, -135
- Denver Broncos, 8.5, -110, -110
- Detroit Lions, 9.5, -120, +100
- Green Bay Packers, 7.5, -120, +100
- Houston Texans, 6.5, +110, -130
- Indianapolis Colts, 6.5, -120, +100
- Jacksonville Jaguars, 9.5, -140, +120
- Kansas City Chiefs, 11.5, -140, +120
- Los Angeles Chargers, 9.5, -120, +100
- Los Angeles Rams, 6.5, -105, -115
- Las Vegas Raiders, 6.5, +110, -130
- Miami Dolphins, 9.5, +100, -120
- Minnesota Vikings, 8.5, -110, -110
- New England Patriots, 6.5, -140, +120
- New Orleans Saints, 9.5, +105, -125
- New York Giants, 7.5, +100, -120
- New York Jets, 9.5, -115, -105
- Philadelphia Eagles, 11.5, -105, -115
- Pittsburgh Steelers, 8.5, -140, +120
- San Francisco 49ers, 10.5, -145, +125
- Seattle Seahawks, 9.5, +125, -155
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6.5, +120, -140
- Tennessee Titans, 7.5, -125, +105
- Washington Commanders, 6.5, +100, -120
