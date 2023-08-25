NFL teams wrap up their preseason games this weekend.

Some coaches, like Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell, have already turned their attention to their regular-season openers.

With the Lions’ vanilla game-planning near complete for Friday’s preseason finale at the Carolina Panthers, Campbell told the Detroit News he would begin prepping for the NFL season-opening date at the Kansas City Chiefs during Wednesday’s practice.

“We may do a little bit of that (Wednesday), is where the beginning of that would be,” Campbell said. “We’ve got some work done on (the Chiefs) and we’re still thinking about (them) — just like they do on us.”

“Yeah, I’ve been thinking about Mahomes since last week.” Detroit Lions rookie safety, Brian Branch on if he’s been preparing to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. #OnePride 😤 pic.twitter.com/1z44UVkWYo — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) August 23, 2023

Chiefs, Eagles Possess Best NFL Odds For Most Wins

Predicted to challenge for the NFC North title, the Lions do not have many position battles to worry about. Entering Friday’s game at Bank of America Stadium, the second linebacker spot remains the most significant starting question mark for the Lions.

The Chiefs’ offense, sparked by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also has a few questions, which led NFL odds to predict the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will lead the NFL with 11.5 regular-season wins, as reported by Covers.com.

The Arizona Cardinals, who traded for quarterback Joshua Dobbs on Thursday, are expected to struggle the most, garnering betting action for just 4.5 wins. The Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders each are expected to win 6.5 games.

We have traded QB Joshua Dobbs and a 2024 7th-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for a 2024 5th-round pick. 📰» https://t.co/6PRY0tMRxb pic.twitter.com/3xyFksCSwy — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 24, 2023

NFL Over/Under Win Totals For Each NFL Franchise

Following the Lions-Chiefs’ Sept. 7 matchup, the 2023 NFL regular season begins in earnest Sept. 10.

DraftKings put the Lioins’ win total at 9.5. For Campbell, work for win No. 1 versus the Chiefs started before Friday’s preseason finale against the Panthers.

“We’re trying to put a certain amount of reps on these guys that they wouldn’t have gotten in the game anyway,” Campbell said. “I mean, nobody’s going to play your starters for a full game in preseason, but you are trying to build them to that point. Today will be a little bit about that; we’re trying to put a load on our guys. It’s going to be intense. It’ll be pretty physical, so I think, yeah, potentially that’s what you could lose in some of that.

“But, I feel like we can mimic that in practice, and we can do it in a controlled environment.”

2023 NFL Win Totals

Here are the over/under win total odds for all 32 NFL teams in alphabetical order, according to DraftKings Sportsbook on Thursday:

Team, Total Wins, Over, Under

Arizona Cardinals, 4.5, +100, -120

Atlanta Falcons, 8.5, -120, +100

Baltimore Ravens, 10.5, +100, -120

Buffalo Bills, 10.5, -150, +130

Carolina Panthers, 7.5, -105, -115

Chicago Bears, 7.5, -130, +110

Cincinnati Bengals, 10.5, -130, +110

Cleveland Browns, 9.5, +115, -135

Dallas Cowboys, 10.5, +115, -135

Denver Broncos, 8.5, -110, -110

Detroit Lions, 9.5, -120, +100

Green Bay Packers, 7.5, -120, +100

Houston Texans, 6.5, +110, -130

Indianapolis Colts, 6.5, -120, +100

Jacksonville Jaguars, 9.5, -140, +120

Kansas City Chiefs, 11.5, -140, +120

Los Angeles Chargers, 9.5, -120, +100

Los Angeles Rams, 6.5, -105, -115

Las Vegas Raiders, 6.5, +110, -130

Miami Dolphins, 9.5, +100, -120

Minnesota Vikings, 8.5, -110, -110

New England Patriots, 6.5, -140, +120

New Orleans Saints, 9.5, +105, -125

New York Giants, 7.5, +100, -120

New York Jets, 9.5, -115, -105

Philadelphia Eagles, 11.5, -105, -115

Pittsburgh Steelers, 8.5, -140, +120

San Francisco 49ers, 10.5, -145, +125

Seattle Seahawks, 9.5, +125, -155

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6.5, +120, -140

Tennessee Titans, 7.5, -125, +105

Washington Commanders, 6.5, +100, -120

