NFL’s most valuable teams ranked ahead of new season

For the 14th consecutive season, the Dallas Cowboys have ranked top of Forbes’ annual list of NFL team valuations, becoming the first league club to surpass the $8 billion mark.

Incredibly, the Cowboys’ value jumped 23 percent from last year, with Jerry Jones’ club leading the rest of the league by some distance.

A number of factors can impact team value, including market size, team revenue, on-field success and more.

Dallas grossed $220 million in stadium ads and sponsorship revenue at AT&T Stadium, according to the report – more than twice that of any other club.

Second on the list is the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft’s franchise that has recorded the most Super Bowl appearances pf all time with 11.

Just behind them, valued at £6.2 billion comes the current Super Bowl Champions the LA Rams. Owner Stan Kroenke also has his finger in the Premier League pie as owner of London based team Arsenal.

Next come the New York Giants, the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers who come in at eighth on the list.

Following on from them are LA Raiders, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos, who were recently bought by 77-year-old Walmart heir Rob Walton, who has a personal fortune Forbes values at $58.7 billion.

While the Cowboys have been at the top since the first list in 2020, the Cincinnati Bengals have been at the bottom for all three editions.

Fresh off their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years, the Bengals’ future is bright even though the team is valued at a league-worst $2.84 billion. They have an electric young QB-WR duo with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, and the franchise’s value should only increase if it becomes a perennial contender.

The other teams at the bottom of the list include the Detroit Lions ($2.86 billion), Jacksonville Jaguars ($2.94 billion), Buffalo Bills ($2.99 billion) and Arizona Cardinals ($3.17 billion).

2022 NFL Valuations

1. Dallas Cowboys : $8 billion

1-Yr Change: 23% | Operating Income: $465.9 million | Owner: Jerry Jones

2. New England Patriots : $6.4 billion

1-Yr Change: 28% | Operating Income: $230.5 million | Owner: Robert Kraft

3. Los Angeles Rams : $6.2 billion

1-Yr Change: 29% | Operating Income: $203.1 million | Owner: E. Stanley Kroenke

4. New York Giants : $6 billion

1-Yr Change: 24% | Operating Income: $177.9 million | Owners: John Mara, Steven Tisch

5. Chicago Bears : $5.8 billion

1-Yr Change: 42% | Operating Income: $155.7 million | Owner: McCaskey family

6. Washington Commanders : $5.6 billion

1-Yr Change: 33% | Operating Income: $130.3 million | Owner: Daniel Snyder

7. New York Jets : $5.4 billion

1-Yr Change: 33% | Operating Income: $135.8 million | Owner: Johnson family

8. San Francisco 49ers : $5.2 billion

1-Yr Change: 25% | Operating Income: $142.5 million | Owners: Denise DeBartolo York, John York

9. Las Vegas Raiders : $5.1 billion

1-Yr Change: 49% | Operating Income: $116.5 million | Owner: Mark Davis

10. Philadelphia Eagles : $4.9 billion

1-Yr Change: 29% | Operating Income: $144.8 million | Owner: Jeffrey Lurie

11. Houston Texans : $4.7 billion

1-Yr Change: 27% | Operating Income: $211.5 million | Owner: Janice McNair

12. Denver Broncos : $4.65 billion

1-Yr Change: 24% | Operating Income: $143.1 million | Owner: Rob Walton

13. Miami Dolphins : $4.6 billion

1-Yr Change: 35% | Operating Income: $160.2 million | Owner: Stephen Ross

14. Seattle Seahawks : $4.5 billion

1-Yr Change: 29% | Operating Income: $122.7 million | Owner: Paul G. Allen Trust

15. Green Bay Packers : $4.25 billion

1-Yr Change: 22% | Operating Income: $138.4 million | Owner: Shareholders

16. Atlanta Falcons : $4 billion

1-Yr Change: 25% | Operating Income: $171.8 million | Owner: Arthur Blank

17. Pittsburgh Steelers : $3.975 billion

1-Yr Change: 16% | Operating Income: $135.1 million | Owners: Arthur Rooney II, Daniel Rooney Trust

18. Minnesota Vikings : $3.925 billion

1-Yr Change: 17% | Operating Income: $140.9 million | Owner: Wilf family

19. Baltimore Ravens : $3.9 billion

1-Yr Change: 15% | Operating Income: $127.4 million | Owner: Stephen Bisciotti

20. Los Angeles Chargers : $3.875 billion

1-Yr Change: 33% | Operating Income: $155.7 million | Owner: Dean Spanos

21. Cleveland Browns : $3.85 billion

1-Yr Change: 48% | Operating Income: $90.2 million | Owner: Dee and Jimmy Haslam

22. Indianapolis Colts : $3.8 billion

1-Yr Change: 17% | Operating Income: $99.6 million | Owner: James Irsay

23. Kansas City Chiefs : $3.7 billion

1-Yr Change: 26% | Operating Income: $118.8 million | Owner: Hunt family

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers : $3.675 billion

1-Yr Change: 25% | Operating Income: $62.3 million | Owner: Glazer family

25. Carolina Panthers : $3.6 billion

1-Yr Change: 24% | Operating Income: $138.8 million | Owner: David Tepper

26. New Orleans Saints : $3.575 billion

1-Yr Change: 27% | Operating Income: $125.2 million | Owner: Gayle Benson

27. Tennessee Titans : $3.5 billion

1-Yr Change: 33% | Operating Income: $114.6 million | Owner: Amy Adams Strunk

28. Jacksonville Jaguars : $3.475 billion

1-Yr Change: 24% | Operating Income: $113.7 million | Owner: Shahid Khan

29. Buffalo Bills : $3.4 billion

1-Yr Change: 50% | Operating Income: $83.4 million | Owner: Terry and Kim Pegula

30. Arizona Cardinals : $3.27 billion

1-Yr Change: 23% | Operating Income: $112 million | Owner: Michael Bidwill

31. Detroit Lions : $3.05 billion

1-Yr Change: 27% | Operating Income: $88.6 million | Owner: William Clay Ford family

32. Cincinnati Bengals : $3 billion

1-Yr Change: 32% | Operating Income: $113.8 million | Owner: Michael Brown