NFL’s most valuable teams ranked ahead of new season

For the 14th consecutive season, the Dallas Cowboys have ranked top of Forbes’ annual list of NFL team valuations, becoming the first league club to surpass the $8 billion mark.
Incredibly, the Cowboys’ value jumped 23 percent from last year, with Jerry Jones’ club leading the rest of the league by some distance.
A number of factors can impact team value, including market size, team revenue, on-field success and more.
Dallas grossed $220 million in stadium ads and sponsorship revenue at AT&T Stadium, according to the report – more than twice that of any other club.
Second on the list is the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft’s franchise that has recorded the most Super Bowl appearances pf all time with 11.
Just behind them, valued at £6.2 billion comes the current Super Bowl Champions the LA Rams. Owner Stan Kroenke also has his finger in the Premier League pie as owner of London based team Arsenal.
Next come the New York Giants, the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers who come in at eighth on the list.
Following on from them are LA Raiders, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos, who were recently bought by 77-year-old Walmart heir Rob Walton, who has a personal fortune Forbes values at $58.7 billion.
While the Cowboys have been at the top since the first list in 2020, the Cincinnati Bengals have been at the bottom for all three editions.
Fresh off their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years, the Bengals’ future is bright even though the team is valued at a league-worst $2.84 billion. They have an electric young QB-WR duo with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, and the franchise’s value should only increase if it becomes a perennial contender.
The other teams at the bottom of the list include the Detroit Lions ($2.86 billion), Jacksonville Jaguars ($2.94 billion), Buffalo Bills ($2.99 billion) and Arizona Cardinals ($3.17 billion).
2022 NFL Valuations
1. Dallas Cowboys : $8 billion
1-Yr Change: 23% | Operating Income: $465.9 million | Owner: Jerry Jones
2. New England Patriots : $6.4 billion
1-Yr Change: 28% | Operating Income: $230.5 million | Owner: Robert Kraft
3. Los Angeles Rams : $6.2 billion
1-Yr Change: 29% | Operating Income: $203.1 million | Owner: E. Stanley Kroenke
4. New York Giants : $6 billion
1-Yr Change: 24% | Operating Income: $177.9 million | Owners: John Mara, Steven Tisch
5. Chicago Bears : $5.8 billion
1-Yr Change: 42% | Operating Income: $155.7 million | Owner: McCaskey family
6. Washington Commanders : $5.6 billion
1-Yr Change: 33% | Operating Income: $130.3 million | Owner: Daniel Snyder
7. New York Jets : $5.4 billion
1-Yr Change: 33% | Operating Income: $135.8 million | Owner: Johnson family
8. San Francisco 49ers : $5.2 billion
1-Yr Change: 25% | Operating Income: $142.5 million | Owners: Denise DeBartolo York, John York
9. Las Vegas Raiders : $5.1 billion
1-Yr Change: 49% | Operating Income: $116.5 million | Owner: Mark Davis
10. Philadelphia Eagles : $4.9 billion
1-Yr Change: 29% | Operating Income: $144.8 million | Owner: Jeffrey Lurie
11. Houston Texans : $4.7 billion
1-Yr Change: 27% | Operating Income: $211.5 million | Owner: Janice McNair
12. Denver Broncos : $4.65 billion
1-Yr Change: 24% | Operating Income: $143.1 million | Owner: Rob Walton
13. Miami Dolphins : $4.6 billion
1-Yr Change: 35% | Operating Income: $160.2 million | Owner: Stephen Ross
14. Seattle Seahawks : $4.5 billion
1-Yr Change: 29% | Operating Income: $122.7 million | Owner: Paul G. Allen Trust
15. Green Bay Packers : $4.25 billion
1-Yr Change: 22% | Operating Income: $138.4 million | Owner: Shareholders
16. Atlanta Falcons : $4 billion
1-Yr Change: 25% | Operating Income: $171.8 million | Owner: Arthur Blank
17. Pittsburgh Steelers : $3.975 billion
1-Yr Change: 16% | Operating Income: $135.1 million | Owners: Arthur Rooney II, Daniel Rooney Trust
18. Minnesota Vikings : $3.925 billion
1-Yr Change: 17% | Operating Income: $140.9 million | Owner: Wilf family
19. Baltimore Ravens : $3.9 billion
1-Yr Change: 15% | Operating Income: $127.4 million | Owner: Stephen Bisciotti
20. Los Angeles Chargers : $3.875 billion
1-Yr Change: 33% | Operating Income: $155.7 million | Owner: Dean Spanos
21. Cleveland Browns : $3.85 billion
1-Yr Change: 48% | Operating Income: $90.2 million | Owner: Dee and Jimmy Haslam
22. Indianapolis Colts : $3.8 billion
1-Yr Change: 17% | Operating Income: $99.6 million | Owner: James Irsay
23. Kansas City Chiefs : $3.7 billion
1-Yr Change: 26% | Operating Income: $118.8 million | Owner: Hunt family
24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers : $3.675 billion
1-Yr Change: 25% | Operating Income: $62.3 million | Owner: Glazer family
25. Carolina Panthers : $3.6 billion
1-Yr Change: 24% | Operating Income: $138.8 million | Owner: David Tepper
26. New Orleans Saints : $3.575 billion
1-Yr Change: 27% | Operating Income: $125.2 million | Owner: Gayle Benson
27. Tennessee Titans : $3.5 billion
1-Yr Change: 33% | Operating Income: $114.6 million | Owner: Amy Adams Strunk
28. Jacksonville Jaguars : $3.475 billion
1-Yr Change: 24% | Operating Income: $113.7 million | Owner: Shahid Khan
29. Buffalo Bills : $3.4 billion
1-Yr Change: 50% | Operating Income: $83.4 million | Owner: Terry and Kim Pegula
30. Arizona Cardinals : $3.27 billion
1-Yr Change: 23% | Operating Income: $112 million | Owner: Michael Bidwill
31. Detroit Lions : $3.05 billion
1-Yr Change: 27% | Operating Income: $88.6 million | Owner: William Clay Ford family
32. Cincinnati Bengals : $3 billion
1-Yr Change: 32% | Operating Income: $113.8 million | Owner: Michael Brown