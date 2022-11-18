NHL News and Rumors

NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds For Vancouver Canucks vs Los Angeles Kings

Paul Kelly
2 min read
Los Angeles Kings NHL
The 2022/23 NHL season continues tonight with just the one Ice Hockey game to look forward to this Friday evening. Here at The Sports Daily, we are on hand to offer some expert ice hockey picks, as well as the latest odds and betting lines among the current NHL betting markets.

Friday Night’s Full NHL Ice Hockey Preview

Friday night (November 18th) sees one massive game go down in the NHL. Ice Hockey fans are in for a real treat as two high quality teams are in action on the ice today.

The one and only game from the NHL tonight is:

  • Vancouver Canucks vs Los Angeles Kings

Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s solo NHL fixture with BetOnline, on of the best offshore sportsbooks out there. We are providing both the best NHL odds alongside some NHL picks for each game:

Vancouver Canucks vs Los Angeles Kings Picks

  • 📅 Date: November 18th, 2022
  • 🕛 Face-Off: 10pm EST
  • 🏟 Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver
  • 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Canucks +100 | Kings -120

The Los Angeles Kings are in the best form in the entire NHL right now, sitting second in the Western Conference on 23 points and winning five of their last six games. They won 3-1 on the road last time out against a stron Oilers outfit so will be confident of again winning on their travels tonight.

The Vancouver Canucks sit second from bottom in the Western Conference, losing three of their last four matches but they did win 5-4 on the road last time against the Sabres. They will be looking for a win here on their home ice but it is a tough ask.

Take the Kings on the moneyline here and over the points total of 6.5 in the game.

Canucks vs Kings Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Vancouver Canucks vs Los Angeles Kings Odds

Bet Vancouver Canucks LA Kings Play
Moneyline +100 -120 NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds For Vancouver Canucks vs Los Angeles Kings
Point Spread +1.5 (-250) -1.5 (+210) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds For Vancouver Canucks vs Los Angeles Kings
Total Points Under 6.5 (-115) Over 6.5 (-105) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds For Vancouver Canucks vs Los Angeles Kings

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
