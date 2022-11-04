NHL Shout

NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Avalanche vs Blue Jackets and Hurricanes vs Sabres

Paul Kelly
The 2022/23 NHL season continues tonight with just the two Ice Hockey games to look forward to this Friday evening. Here at The Sports Daily, we are on hand to offer some expert ice hockey picks, as well as the latest odds and betting lines among the current NHL betting markets.

Friday Night’s Full NHL Ice Hockey Preview

Friday night (November 4th) sees just two big games in the NHL go down. Ice Hockey fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NHL are in action on the ice today.

The two games from the NHL tonight include:

  • Colorado Avalanche vs Columbus Blue Jackets
  • Carolina Hurricanes vs Buffalo Sabres

Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s 13 NHL fixtures with BetOnline, on of the best offshore sportsbooks out there. We are providing both the best NHL odds alongside some NHL picks for each game:

Colorado Avalanche vs Columbus Blue Jackets Picks

  • 📅 Date: November 4th, 2022
  • 🕛 Face-Off: 1pm EST
  • 🏟 Venue: Tampere Deck Arena, Colorado
  • 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Avalanche -260 | Blue Jackets +215

The Colorado Avalanche aim to get back to winning ways after two defeats on the spin. They are still the favorites to win the NHL, but have slightly underperformed so far. They face the Columbus Blue Jackets who are rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference with just six points. They have lost three in a row and have conceded 17 goals in the process. Worry signs for the Blue Jackets’ defense.

You’ve got to favour Colorado to win this on on their home ice and relatively comfortably. Could be high scoring too.

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Colorado Avalanche vs Columbus Blue Jackets Odds

Bet Colorado Avalanche Columbus Blue Jackets Play
Moneyline -260 +215 NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Avalanche vs Blue Jackets and Hurricanes vs Sabres
Point Spread -1.5 (+100) +1.5 (-120) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Avalanche vs Blue Jackets and Hurricanes vs Sabres
Total Points Under 6.5 (-110) Over 6.5 (-110) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Avalanche vs Blue Jackets and Hurricanes vs Sabres

Carolina Hurricanes vs Buffalo Sabres Picks

  • 📅 Date: November 4th, 2022
  • 🕛 Face-Off: 6pm EST
  • 🏟 Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh
  • 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Hurricanes -200 | Sabres +170

In our second game of the evening the Buffalo Sabres are on the road again as they travel to the PNC Arena. The Sabres sit fourth in the Eastern Conference and are just one point behind the Carolina Hurricanes. Both of these sides are in great form with the Sabres winning their last three with the Hurricanes doing exactly the same.

The Sabres have really impressed on the road this season so we are taking a gamble and going with them to win tonight in Carolina. Expect a really close game as well with under 6.5 goals in total.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Carolina Hurricanes vs Buffalo Sabres Odds

Bet Carolina Hurricanes Buffalo Sabres Play
Moneyline -200 +170 NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Avalanche vs Blue Jackets and Hurricanes vs Sabres
Point Spread -1.5 (+130) +1.5 (-150) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Avalanche vs Blue Jackets and Hurricanes vs Sabres
Total Points Under 6.5 (-110) Over 6.5 (-110) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Avalanche vs Blue Jackets and Hurricanes vs Sabres

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
