NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Blackhawks vs Blues and Oilers vs Kings

The 2022/23 NHL season continues tonight with three Ice Hockey games to look forward to this Wednesday evening. Here at The Sports Daily, we are on hand to offer some expert ice hockey picks, as well as the latest odds and betting lines among the current NHL betting markets.

Wednesday Night’s Full NHL Ice Hockey Preview

Wednesday night (November 16th) sees three massive games in the NHL go down. Ice Hockey fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NHL are in action on the ice today.

The three games from the NHL tonight include:

Ottawa Senators vs Buffalo Sabres

Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings

Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s three NHL fixtures with BetOnline, on of the best offshore sportsbooks out there. We are providing both the best NHL odds alongside some NHL picks for each game:

Ottawa Senators vs Buffalo Sabres Picks

📅 Date: November 16th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Canada Tire Centre, Ottawa

Canada Tire Centre, Ottawa 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Senators – 165 | Sabres +145

Both of these teams are really struggling for form right now. The Ottawa Senator have won just one of their last nine ice hockey matches, meanwhile the Buffalo Sabres have lost their last six NHL games on the spin. Something will have to give tonight as both teams look to turn their seasons around.

Take the Senators on the moneyline tonight and under the total points too.

Senators vs Sabres Picks

Ottawa Senators vs Buffalo Sabres Odds

Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues Picks

📅 Date: November 16th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7.30pm EST

🏟 Venue: United Center, Chicago

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Blackhawks +140 | Blues -160

The Chicago Blackhawks sit in tenth place in the Western Conference right now, with the Blues down in 15th and just one point ahead of rock bottom. The Blackhawks have been inconsistent this season, and did lose heavily on their last outing against the Hurricanes on their home ice. Meanwhile, St. Louis have began to hit a bit of form, winning their last three in a row including on the road against the Avalanche and Golden Knights.

We can see them continuing this good form tonight so take the Blues on the moneyline and under the total points range too.

Blackhawks vs Blues Picks

Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues Odds

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings Picks

📅 Date: November 16th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 10pm EST

🏟 Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Oilers -145 | Kings +125

The final game on Wednesday night sees the in-form LA Kings travel to Edmonton to take on the Oilers. The Kings have won four of their last five, but did lose 6-5 in a thriller to the Flames last time out. The Edmonton Oilers score a lot of goals, but seem to concede a lot too.

This one will be close but we like the LA Kings here on the moneyline in a high scoring affair.

Oilers vs Kings Picks

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings Odds

