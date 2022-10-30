NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Blackhawks vs Wild and Golden Knights vs Jets

The new 2022/23 NHL season continues this afternoon and evening with five Ice Hockey games to look forward to on Sunday. Here at The Sports Daily, we are on hand to offer some expert ice hockey picks, as well as the latest odds and betting lines among the current NHL betting markets.

Best NHL Free Bets & Betting Promos

RELATED: Best High Limit NHL Sportsbooks | Best NHL Betting Apps

Sunday’s NHL Ice Hockey Preview

Sunday afternoon and night (October 30th) sees five competitive games go down in the NHL. Ice Hockey fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NHL are in action on the ice this afternoon and later this evening.

The five games from the NHL tonight include:

New Jersey Devils vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Chicago Blackhawks vs Minnesota Wild

Anaheim Ducks vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Arizona Coyotes vs New York Rangers

Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets

Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s five NHL fixtures with BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks on the market. We are providing both the best NHL odds alongside some NHL picks for each game:

New Jersey Devils vs Columbus Blue Jackets Picks

📅 Date: October 30th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 11am EST

🏟 Venue: TPrudential Center, New Jersey



🎲 Moneyline Odds: Devils -195 | Blue Jackets +175

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on their travels to face the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center today. The Blue Jackets need to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat at the Bruins last time out and struggled in front of goal with no scored from 30 attempted shots.

The sides have played 37 head-to-head games before, with the Blue Jackets holding a 24-13 lead in the series. In those meetings, Columbus have averaged 2.8 goals per match, while the Devils have averaged 2.1 goals.

With this in mind, the Blue Jackets are taken to get the win here today and we’re also happy to side with the Under 6.5 goals in the match.

Devils vs Blue Jackets Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

New Jersey Devils vs Columbus Blue Jackets Odds

Chicago Blackhawks vs Minnesota Wild Picks

📅 Date: October 30th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 4pm EST

🏟 Venue: United Center, Chicago



United Center, Chicago 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Blackhawks -195 | Wild +165

The Minnesota Wild and the Chicago Blackhawks have faced-off 77 times in the past and it’s a tight one in the series with Blackhawks just edging it with 41 wins to Wild’s 36.

Wild have averaged 2.5 goals during these match-ups, while the Blackhawks have averaged 2.8 goals – the total goals average for the 77 head-to-heads also sites at 5.3 goals per game. With this in mind, we’ll take Chicago to take the win with home advantage and in the spread at +1.5 and also have a saver on under 6.5 goals in the match at around Evs.

Blackhawks vs Wild Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Chicago Blackhawks vs Minnesota Wild Odds

Anaheim Ducks vs Toronto Maple Leafs Picks

📅 Date: October 30th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 5pm EST

🏟 Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, California



🎲 Moneyline Odds: Ducks +160 | Maple Leafs -185

The Ducks and Maple Leaf have met 21 times in the past and it’s the Toronto Maple Leaf that hold sway in the series with 15 wins to the Ducks 6 successes. The sides last met in Jan 27 2022 and that ended in a 4:3 win for the Maple Leafs, while Toronto have won 7 of their last 8 games vs the Ducks.

The Ducks have averaged 2.6 goals in their head-to-heads vs Toronto, while the Maple Leafs have a much better 3.7 goal average in the 21 match series. Overall the meetings have averaged 6.3 goals in.

So, the match stats seem to favour Maple Leaf, who get the call there, as well as over 6.5 goals to be scored.

Ducks vs Maple Leafs Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Anaheim Ducks vs Toronto Maple Leafs Odds

Arizona Coyotes vs New York Rangers Picks

📅 Date: October 30th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 5pm EST

🏟 Venue: Mullett Arena, Arizona



🎲 Moneyline Odds: Coyotes +165 | Rangers -195

The New York Rangers travel to Arizona to face the Coyotes this Sunday, with the sides having played 21 times against each other in the past.

The Rangers hold a big series advantage with 16 wins to Arizona’s 5 past successes, with the last clash coming on Jan 23, 2022 and that ended in a 7:3 win for New York. The Rangers have won the last two head-to-heads, but it’s worth noting that Arizona won all three of the clashes prior to that.

Coyotes have averaged 2.4 goals in their matches vs New York, but the Rangers have a much better 3.5 goals average. The overall match average when these sides face-off is 5.9 goals per game.

The bet for this game will be to stick with New York, despite being on the road, with Under 6.5 goals in the game.

Coyotes vs Rangers Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Arizona Coyotes vs New York Rangers Odds

Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets Picks

📅 Date: October 30th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 5pm EST

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas



🎲 Moneyline Odds: Golden Knights -200 | Jets + 170

The Winnipeg Jets make the trip to Vegas today hoping to hit the jackpot as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

The sides have met 17 times in the past and it’s a tight series at the moment with 9 wins to the Jets and 8 to the Golden Knights. They last met back on Oct 21, 2022 and that ended in a 5:2 win for Las Vegas. However, the Winnipeg Jets won the five previous meetings between the sides and averaged 3.4 goals in their 17 matches against Vegas, while the Gold Knights have a 2.9 goal average.

Looking at the overall goals average in the past meetings, this stands at 6.3 goals.

In what could be a tight affair, home advantage might just edge it so the Vegas Golden Knights are the call here, with Under 6.5 goals in the game.

Golden Knights vs Jets Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets Odds

RELATED: Best Sportsbooks for NHL Free Bets | Best NHL Cash Out Betting Sites