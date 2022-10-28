NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Blue Jackets vs Bruins and Hurricanes vs Islanders

The new 2022/23 NHL season continues tonight with six Ice Hockey games to look forward to this Friday evening. Here at The Sports Daily, we are on hand to offer some expert ice hockey picks, as well as the latest odds and betting lines among the current NHL betting markets.

Best NHL Free Bets & Betting Promos

Friday Night NHL Ice Hockey Preview

Friday night (October 28th) sees six huge games in the NHL go down. Ice Hockey fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NHL are in action on the ice this evening.

The six games from the NHL tonight include:

Vegas Golden Knights vs Anaheim Ducks

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Boston Bruins

New Jersey Devils vs Colorado Avalanche

Vancouver Canucks vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Arizona Coyotes vs Winnipeg Jets

Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s six NHL fixtures. We are providing both the best NHL odds alongside some NHL picks for each game:

Vegas Golden Knights vs Anaheim Ducks Picks

📅 Date: October 28th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 6pm EST

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Golden Knights -275 | Ducks +225

Top of the Western Conference against bottom of the Western Conference. This one looks like a foregone conclusion for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Ducks are 1-7 and have lost every game on the road, with Vegas 6-2 and looking super strong here so far this season. The Ducks are leaking far too many goals, hence why they are bottom of the table. They come up against an impressive offense who will be far too strong.

Take the Vegas Golden Knights -1.5 and the over total points spread for this one at the T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Vegas Golden Knights vs Anaheim Ducks Odds

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders Picks

📅 Date: October 28th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Hurricanes -192 | Islanders +167

The Carolina Hurricanes have started well this season and currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference. They are 4-2 and have been impressive in the early season so far. The NY Islanders are second from bottom in the East, struggling for form and not showing any real consistency. The Hurricane have only played once on home ice this season, beating the Blue Jackets comfortably 4-1.

We can see them running out comprehensive winners again here against s struggling Islanders out fit. Take the Hurricanes point spread and over lines here.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Boston Bruins Picks

📅 Date: October 28th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Nationwide Arena, Columbus

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Blue Jackets +135 | Bruins -155

The Bruins are the team to beat in the NHL now, sitting top of the Eastern Conference with a 7-1 record. They come here with four wins on the spin against a Columbus side who are 3-5 and rock bottom in the East. The Boston ice hockey stars will once again prove to be far too strong here. They are a free scoring side who look just as good on the road as on their home patch.

Bruins -1.5 here and the over line is the bet.

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Boston Bruins Odds

New Jersey Devils vs Colorado Avalanche Picks

📅 Date: October 28th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Prudential Center, Newark

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Devils +120 | Avalanche -140

Both of these sides are in reasonable form, with the Avalanche sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference with the Devils in nineth in the Eastern. Both teams are 4-3, with New Jersey winning their last two and Colorado winning four from their last five outings on the ice. When the Avalanche are at their best, they are one of the best teams in the entire NHL. Certainly Stanley Cup contenders come the play-offs.

We think the road favorites could just edge it here in a close affair, with the under points total probably a safe bet too.

Devils vs Avalanche Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

New Jersey Devils vs Colorado Avalanche Odds

Vancouver Canucks vs Pittsburgh Penguins Picks

📅 Date: October 28th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 10pm EST

🏟 Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Canucks +135 | Penguins -155

The Canucks were 0-7 until a road win last night at the Seattle Kraken. This was a big upset victory which they can take huge inspiration and motivation from. They face an in form Penguins side who will be hopeful of a play-off finish in the Eastern Conference and are 4-3 right now. The Penguins have lost their last two, both on the road, but against stronger teams that the Canucks.

Take Pittsburgh to win this one -1.5 in a high scoring affair.

Canucks vs Penguins Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Vancouver Canucks vs Pittsburgh Penguins Odds

Arizona Coyotes vs Winnipeg Jets Picks

📅 Date: October 28th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 10.30pm EST

🏟 Venue: ASU Multi-Purpose Arena, Tempe

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Coyotes +145 | Jets -165

The Coyotes are 2-4 so far this season and haven’t overly impressed. However, this is their first game on home ice, so they will be confident of a win here against a decent Jets side. Winnipeg are scoring lots of goals, and have been decent on their travels. However, there is just something telling us that Arizona will put in a clinical performance in front of their home crowd for the first time this season.

Take the Arizona Coyotes as underdogs and over 6.5 goals in this one.

Coyotes vs Jets Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline