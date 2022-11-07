NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Bruins vs Blues and Capitals vs Oilers

The 2022/23 NHL season continues tonight with just three Ice Hockey games to look forward to this Monday evening. Here at The Sports Daily, we are on hand to offer some expert ice hockey picks, as well as the latest odds and betting lines among the current NHL betting markets.
Best NHL Free Bets & Betting Promos
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting OfferAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
RELATED: Best High Limit NHL Sportsbooks | Best NHL Betting Apps
Monday Night’s Full NHL Ice Hockey Preview
Monday night (November 7th) sees three massive games in the NHL go down. Ice Hockey fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NHL are in action on the ice today.
The 13 games from the NHL tonight include:
- Boston Bruins vs St. Louis Blues
- New York Islanders vs Calgary Flames
- Washington Capitals vs Edmonton Oilers
Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s three NHL fixtures with BetOnline, on of the best offshore sportsbooks out there. We are providing both the best NHL odds alongside some NHL picks for each game:
Boston Bruins vs St. Louis Blues Picks
- 📅 Date: November 7th, 2022
- 🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: TD Garden, Boston
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Bruins –192 | Blues +167
The best team in the Eastern Conference host the worst team in the Western Conference so far in the NHL as the the St. Louis Blues travel to Boston to face the Bruins. The Blues have lost six in a row and have conceded 23 goals in their last four games. The Boston Bruins have only lost two games this season, and will be confident of getting back to winning ways tonight emphatically.
Take the Bruins -1.5 here and over 6.5 total points n the game.
Bruins vs Blues Picks
- Bruins -1.5 @ +135 with BetOnline
- Over 6.5 goals @ -110 with BetOnline
Boston Bruins vs St. Louis Blues Odds
|Bet
|Boston Bruins
|St. Louis Blues
|Play
|Moneyline
|-192
|+167
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (+135)
|+1.5 (-155)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (-110)
|Over 6.5 (-110)
New York Islanders vs Calgary Flames Picks
- 📅 Date: November 7th, 2022
- 🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: UBS Arena, New York
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Islanders +105 | Flames -125
The New York Islanders are back on their home ice tonight, looking to get back winning ways. The Islanders had won five in a row but came unstuck last time out versus the Red Wings. The Calgary Flames have lost four on the trot, all at home so on the road could prove to be even more difficult.
Take the Islanders on the moneyline in this one and under the points total.
Islanders vs Flames Picks
- Islanders ML @ +105 with BetOnline
- Under 6.0 goals @ -105 with BetOnline
New York Islanders vs Calgary Flames Odds
|Bet
|NY Islanders
|Calgary Flames
|Play
|Moneyline
|+105
|-125
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-260)
|-1.5 (+215)
|Total Points
|Under 6.0 (-105)
|Over 6.0 (-115)
Washington Capitals vs Edmonton Oilers Picks
- 📅 Date: November 7th, 2022
- 🕛 Face-Off: 8pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Capitals +125 | Oilers -145
The Washington Capitals have struggled so far this season and are certainly underperforming. On the other hand, the Edmonton Oilers are sitting in the play-off places in the Eastern Conference, having won seven games so far in the NHL. Washington have lost four in a row and we think they could come unstuck yet again tonight on their home ice.
Take the Oilers -1.5 and over 6.5 total points. On their day, Edmonton score for fun and we think they could do just that tonight.
Capitals vs Oilers Picks
- Oilers -1.5 @ +175 with BetOnline
- Over 6.5 goals @ -120 with BetOnline
Washington Capitals vs Edmonton Oilers Odds
|Bet
|Washington Capitals
|Edmonton Oilers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+125
|-145
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-210)
|-1.5 (+175)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (+100)
|Over 6.5 (-120)
RELATED: Best Sportsbooks for NHL Free Bets | Best NHL Cash Out Betting Sites