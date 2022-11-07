NHL Shout

NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Bruins vs Blues and Capitals vs Oilers

Paul Kelly
The 2022/23 NHL season continues tonight with just three Ice Hockey games to look forward to this Monday evening. Here at The Sports Daily, we are on hand to offer some expert ice hockey picks, as well as the latest odds and betting lines among the current NHL betting markets.

Monday Night’s Full NHL Ice Hockey Preview

Monday night (November 7th) sees three massive games in the NHL go down. Ice Hockey fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NHL are in action on the ice today.

The 13 games from the NHL tonight include:

  • Boston Bruins vs St. Louis Blues
  • New York Islanders vs Calgary Flames
  • Washington Capitals vs Edmonton Oilers

Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s three NHL fixtures with BetOnline, on of the best offshore sportsbooks out there. We are providing both the best NHL odds alongside some NHL picks for each game:

Boston Bruins vs St. Louis Blues Picks

  • 📅 Date: November 7th, 2022
  • 🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST
  • 🏟 Venue: TD Garden, Boston
  • 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Bruins –192 | Blues +167

The best team in the Eastern Conference host the worst team in the Western Conference so far in the NHL as the the St. Louis Blues travel to Boston to face the Bruins. The Blues have lost six in a row and have conceded 23 goals in their last four games. The Boston Bruins have only lost two games this season, and will be confident of getting back to winning ways tonight emphatically.

Take the Bruins -1.5 here and over 6.5 total points n the game.

Bruins vs Blues Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Boston Bruins vs St. Louis Blues Odds

Bet Boston Bruins St. Louis Blues Play
Moneyline -192 +167 NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Bruins vs Blues and Capitals vs Oilers
Point Spread -1.5 (+135) +1.5 (-155) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Bruins vs Blues and Capitals vs Oilers
Total Points Under 6.5 (-110) Over 6.5 (-110) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Bruins vs Blues and Capitals vs Oilers

New York Islanders vs Calgary Flames Picks

  • 📅 Date: November 7th, 2022
  • 🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST
  • 🏟 Venue: UBS Arena, New York
  • 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Islanders +105 | Flames -125

The New York Islanders are back on their home ice tonight, looking to get back winning ways. The Islanders had won five in a row but came unstuck last time out versus the Red Wings. The Calgary Flames have lost four on the trot, all at home so on the road could prove to be even more difficult.

Take the Islanders on the moneyline in this one and under the points total.

Islanders vs Flames Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

New York Islanders vs Calgary Flames Odds

Bet NY Islanders Calgary Flames Play
Moneyline +105 -125 NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Bruins vs Blues and Capitals vs Oilers
Point Spread +1.5 (-260) -1.5 (+215) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Bruins vs Blues and Capitals vs Oilers
Total Points Under 6.0 (-105) Over 6.0 (-115) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Bruins vs Blues and Capitals vs Oilers

Washington Capitals vs Edmonton Oilers Picks

  • 📅 Date: November 7th, 2022
  • 🕛 Face-Off: 8pm EST
  • 🏟 Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington
  • 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Capitals +125 | Oilers -145

The Washington Capitals have struggled so far this season and are certainly underperforming. On the other hand, the Edmonton Oilers are sitting in the play-off places in the Eastern Conference, having won seven games so far in the NHL. Washington have lost four in a row and we think they could come unstuck yet again tonight on their home ice.

Take the Oilers -1.5 and over 6.5 total points. On their day, Edmonton score for fun and we think they could do just that tonight.

Capitals vs Oilers Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Washington Capitals vs Edmonton Oilers Odds

Bet Washington Capitals Edmonton Oilers Play
Moneyline +125 -145 NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Bruins vs Blues and Capitals vs Oilers
Point Spread +1.5 (-210) -1.5 (+175) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Bruins vs Blues and Capitals vs Oilers
Total Points Under 6.5 (+100) Over 6.5 (-120) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Bruins vs Blues and Capitals vs Oilers

Blues Boston Bruins Calgary Flames Islanders NHL News and Rumors NHL Shout Oilers Washington Capitals
Arrow to top