NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Canadiens vs Devils and Lightning vs Stars

The 2022/23 NHL season continues tonight with nine Ice Hockey games to look forward to this Tuesday evening. Here at The Sports Daily, we are on hand to offer some expert ice hockey picks, as well as the latest odds and betting lines among the current NHL betting markets.

Tuesday Night’s Full NHL Ice Hockey Preview

Tuesday night (November 15th) sees nine massive games in the NHL go down. Ice Hockey fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NHL are in action on the ice today.

The 9 games from the NHL tonight include:

Buffalo Sabres vs Vancouver Canucks

Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals

Montreal Canadiens vs New Jersey Devils

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Dallas Stars

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Philadelphia Flyers

Nashville Predators vs Minnesota Wild

Anaheim Ducks vs Detroit Red Wings

Vegas Golden Knights vs San Jose Sharks

Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s nine NHL fixtures with BetOnline, on of the best offshore sportsbooks out there. We are providing both the best NHL odds alongside some NHL picks for each game:

Buffalo Sabres vs Vancouver Canucks Picks

📅 Date: November 15th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo

KeyBank Center, Buffalo 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Sabres – 120 | Canucks +100

Both of these teams are struggling right now with the Buffalos Sabres sitting in 14th in the Eastern Conference and the Canucks in 15th in the Western. Vancouver have lost their last three in a row, all on the road. The Sabres have lost five on the spin, including their last three on their home ice.

Take the Canucks on the moneyline here and over 6.5 total points in the game.

Sabres vs Canucks Picks

Buffalo Sabres vs Vancouver Canucks Odds

Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals Picks

📅 Date: November 15th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Panthers -192 | Capitals + 167

The Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals have had similar seasons so far this year in the NHL. The Capitals have only won two of their last eight however, with the Panthers winning three of their last five. Got to favor the home side here.

Take the Panthers on the point spread in this one and over the points total.

Panthers vs Capitals Picks

Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals Odds

Montreal Canadiens vs New Jersey Devils Picks

📅 Date: November 15th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Bell Centre, Montreal

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Canadiens +150 | Devils -170

The New Jersey Devils have impressed so far in the NHL this season, sitting second behind the Bruins in the Eastern Conference and winning their last nine games on the bounce. They travel to Montreal to take on the Canadiens who themselves have hit some form, winning their last three.

The Devils will be too strong so take them on the moneyline and over 6.5 total points here.

Canadiens vs Devils Picks

Montreal Canadiens vs New Jersey Devils Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Toronto Maple Leafs Picks

📅 Date: November 15th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Penguins – 105 | Maple Leafs -115

The Toronto Maple Leafs have began to show their real qualities, winning four of their last six games. The Penguins have won two of their last three after going on a terrible run before that. The Penguins won this fixture in Toronto 4-2 just a few days ago, and we can see them doing the same again this time on their home ice.

Take the Penguins on the moneyline and under the points total of 6.5.

Penguins vs Maple Leafs Picks

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Toronto Maple Leafs Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Dallas Stars Picks

📅 Date: November 15th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Lightning -160 | Stars +140

The Dallas Stars sit fourth in the Western Conference right now but are big underdogs on their travels to Tampa tonight. The Lightning sit seventh in the Eastern Conference, but have won five of their last eight matches. We like the Stars here on the road.

Take Dallas on the moneyline and over the points total in this one.

Lightning vs Stars Picks

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Dallas Stars Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Philadelphia Flyers Picks

📅 Date: November 15th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7.30pm EST

🏟 Venue: Nationwide Arena, Columbus

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Blue Jackets -110 | Flyers -110

Neither of these sides have been overly impressive this season, with the Columbus Blue Jackets sitting rock bottom of the Eastern Conference. The Philadelphia Flyers haven’t been in great form of late, losing their last three in a row and conceding 14 goals. The Blue Jackets won this 5-2 just last week, and we can see history repeating itself again tonight.

Take the Blue Jackets on the moneyline and over 6.5 goals in this one.

Blue Jackets vs Flyers Picks

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Philadelphia Flyers Odds

Nashville Predators vs Minnesota Wild Picks

📅 Date: November 15th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 8pm EST

🏟 Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Predators +100 | Wild -120

The Minnesota Wild have improved of late after a horrendous start to the season, but are still totally inconsistent. For the Predators, they have also improved but tend to concede far too many goals. This will be close and for that reason we are going with the home win.

Take the Predators on the moneyline here and over six goals in total.

Predators vs Wild Jackets Picks

Nashville Predators vs Minnesota Wild Odds

Anaheim Ducks vs Detroit Red Wings Picks

📅 Date: November 15th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 10pm EST

🏟 Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Ducks +100 | Red Wings -120

The Anaheim Ducks sit rock bottom of the Western Conference and have lost their last three in a row. The Detroit Red Wings haven’t overly impressed either, but sit midtable in the Western Conference despite losing their last three on the spin. We like Red Wings here as road favorites to repeat the game of earlier in the season where they beat the Ducks 5-1.

Ducks vs Red Wings Picks

Anaheim Ducks vs Detroit Red Wings Odds

Vegas Golden Knights vs San Jose Sharks Picks

📅 Date: November 15th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 10pm EST

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Golden Knights -270 | Sharks +220

The Vegas Golden Knights look almost unstoppable right now and sit five points clear at the top of the Western Conference having played less games than their nearest challengers, the LA Kings. Vegas had won nine in a row before a shock defeat on their home ice to the Blues the other night. We expect them to bounce back in style here against a Sharks side who are near the bottom of the conference and have lost five of their last seven games.

We expect a similar scoreline to earlier int he season when Vegas beat San Jose 4-2. Take the Golden Knights -1.5 here and over 6.5 goals in total too.

Golden Knights vs Sharks Picks

Vegas Golden Knights vs San Jose Sharks Odds

