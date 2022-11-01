NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Capitals vs Golden Knights and Penguins vs Bruins

The new 2022/23 NHL season continues this evening with 12 Ice Hockey games to look forward to this Tuesday night. Here at The Sports Daily, we are on hand to offer some expert ice hockey picks, as well as the latest odds and betting lines among the current NHL betting markets.

Tuesday Night’s Full NHL Ice Hockey Preview

Tuesday night (November 1st) sees 12 massive games in the NHL go down. Ice Hockey fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NHL are in action on the ice today.

The 12 games from the NHL tonight include:

New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Ottawa Senators

Washington Capitals vs Vegas Golden Knights

Minnesota Wild vs Montréal Canadiens

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins

Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Islanders

Dallas Stars vs Los Angeles Kings

Calgary Flames vs Seattle Kraken

Edmonton Oilers vs Nashville Predators

Arizona Coyotes vs Florida Panthers

Vancouver Canucks vs New Jersey Devils

San Jose Sharks vs Anaheim Ducks

Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s 12 NHL fixtures with BetOnline, on of the best offshore sportsbooks out there. We are providing both the best NHL odds alongside some NHL picks for each game:

New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers Picks

📅 Date: November 1st, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 6pm EST

🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York

Madison Square Garden, New York 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Rangers -250 | Flyers +210

The New York Rangers look to make it three wins on the spin after four losses in a row before that as they welcome the Philadelphia Flyers to the famous Madison Square Garden. The Rangers have won their last two on the road, with the Flyers losing three of their last five. The Flyers have won 40% of their games this season on the road, but against teams a lot weaker than the NY Rangers.

Take the Rangers on the moneyline here and over six goals in a high scoring affair.

Rangers vs Flyers Picks

New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Ottawa Senators Picks

📅 Date: November 1st, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 6pm EST

🏟 Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Lightning -200 | Senators +170

Neither of these two sides have lit up the Eastern Conference so far, but will be hopeful of a win tonight at the Amalie Arena. The Ottawa Senators had five wins on the spin, including wins against the top two teams in the Eastern Conference so far, the Dallas Stars and Boston Bruins. However, they have lost ever game on the road, but they have all been tight games. The Tampa Bay Lightning are in great form, winning four of their last five. They have a strong roster and it is beginning to show.

Take the Lighting to win by 2+ points and there to be over 6.5 goals in the hockey match.

Lightning vs Senators Picks

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Ottawa Senators Odds

Washington Capitals vs Vegas Golden Knights Picks

📅 Date: November 1st, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 6pm EST

🏟 Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington DC

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Capitals +110 | Golden Knights -130

The top team in the NFL right now, the Vegas Golden Knights, make the trip to the capital as they take on Washington in what is sure to be a great game of ice hockey. Vegas have won four in a row and are on fire. The Capitals have looked great on their home ice, and have won their last three at home.

We could see the Capitals defying the odds and winning at home here in a tight, low scoring affair.

Capitals vs Golden Knights Picks

Washington Capitals vs Vegas Golden Knights Odds

Minnesota Wild vs Montréal Canadiens Picks

📅 Date: November 1st, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Xcel Engery Center, St. Paul

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Wild -260 | Canadiens +215

The Minnesota Wild have had a mixed start to the season, which can also be said for the visitors tonight. The Wild have won three of their last four, all on the road, and have looked pretty impressive in recent matches. The Montréal Canadiens are also finding their feet now with two wins in a row, scoring 10 goals in the process. Both of these game came on the road, but most notably the Wild beat the Canadiens 3-1 in Montreal just last week, and looked a lot stronger.

We can see the same result again tonight, with the Wild winning comfortably and there being less than 6.5 goals too.

Wild vs Canadiens Picks

Minnesota Wild vs Montréal Canadiens Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins Picks

📅 Date: November 1st, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Penguins -115 | Bruins -105

The Pittsburgh Penguins are really struggling for form right now, and the last team they want to play is the leaders of the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins. The Penguins are back on home ice and won 6-1 last time they played at PPG Paints Arena. The Bruins have won five in a row and are scoring goals for fun right now.

The fact the Penguins are in such bad form and the Bruins are scoring freely and battering teams, makes us lean towards an away win here.

Penguins vs Bruins Picks

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins Odds

Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Islanders Picks

📅 Date: November 1st, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7.30pm EST

🏟 Venue: United Center, Chicago

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Blackhawk s +155 | Islanders -175

The Chicago Blackhawks look to end their three game skid as they welcome the in-form Islanders to the United Center this evening. The Blackhawks have lost their last two on home ice, and will need to be far better if they are to win this one. The New York Islanders have won three in a row, scoring 14 goals in the process, including an impressive 6-2 win on the road to the Hurricanes.

You’ve got to fancy the Islanders here to win, and win well. Plenty of goals here too.

Blackhawks vs Islanders Picks

Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Islanders Odds

Dallas Stars vs Los Angeles Kings Picks

📅 Date: November 1st, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7.30pm EST

🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Stars -140 | Kings +120

A high quality affair at the American Airlines Center tonight as the Los Angeles Kings travel to Dallas. It’s third versus fourth here in what is sure to be a quality game of hockey. The Kings have won three of their last four, and have won four games on the road this season already too. The Dallas Stars have wobbled slight, losing three of their last four.

The in form LA Kings look like good value here in a close game with the under points total looking like a wise bet.

Stars vs Kings Picks

Dallas Stars vs Los Angeles Kings Odds

Calgary Flames vs Seattle Kraken Picks

📅 Date: November 1st, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 8pm EST

🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Flames -250 | Kraken +210

The impressive Calgary Flames welcome the Seattle Kraken to the Saddledome looking to get back to winning ways on their home ice. The Flames lost last time out when hosting the Oilers, but have won four games so far at home, including against high flyers like the Hurricanes, Golden Knights and Avalanche. The Kraken have found a bit of form but don’t look to be anywhere near strong enough to beat Calgary here.

Take the Flames -1.5 here and over 6 goals in an entertaining game of ice hockey.

Flames vs Kraken Picks

Calgary Flames vs Seattle Kraken Odds

Edmonton Oilers vs Nashville Predators Picks

📅 Date: November 1st, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 8pm EST

🏟 Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Oilers -170 | Predators +150

The impressive Edmonton Oilers are back on home ice after three wins on the road. They have won four in a row and welcome the Nashville Predators who are struggling big time right now. The Predators are 1-6 in their last seven NHL games, so we fully expect the Oilers to win this one and win it well here at Rogers Place.

Take the Oilers -1.5 and over 6.5 goals.

Oilers vs Predators Picks

Edmonton Oilers vs Nashville Predators Odds

Arizona Coyotes vs Florida Panthers Picks

📅 Date: November 1st, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 9pm EST

🏟 Venue: ASU Multi-Purpose Arena, Tempe

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Coyotes +220 | Panthers -270

The Arizona Coyotes are struggling right now, and have lost four of their last five. They seem to be shipping far too many goals, with their defense really struggling. The Florida Panthers have had an indifferent beginning of the NHL season, but do have two wins on the road this season so far.

This is a tough one to call but we are slightly edging towards the Panthers here in a high scoring game.

Coyotes vs Panthers Picks

Arizona Coyotes vs Florida Panthers Odds

Vancouver Canucks vs New Jersey Devils Picks

📅 Date: November 1st, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 9pm EST

🏟 Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Canucks +105 | Devils -125

The New Jersey Devils travel to Rogers Arena looking to make it four wins on the trot. They have scored 14 goals in their last three games, which includes scoring six on their last away game at the Red Wings. The Vancouver Canucks had lost their opening seven gams in the NHL, but have won their last two, scoring five goals in each game, and seem to have found a bit of form of late.

We can see the Canucks continuing their impressive form in a tight, high scoring game, perhaps needing over-time.

Canucks vs Devils Picks

Vancouver Canucks vs New Jersey Devils Odds

San Jose Sharks vs Anaheim Ducks Picks

📅 Date: November 1st, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 9.30pm EST

🏟 Venue: SAP Center, San Jose

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Sharks -135 | Ducks +115

Two of the struggling teams in the Eastern Conference lock horns as the San Jose Sharks welcome the Anaheim Ducks to the SAP Center. The Sharks are yet to win in front of their home crowd, with the Ducks also not winning on the road so far. One of these records is going to be broken tonight, and we can see it being a home win for Sane Jose against one of the weakest rosters in the NHL in the Ducks.

Take the Sharks on the moneyline here with the game going under the points total.

Sharks vs Ducks Picks

San Jose Sharks vs Anaheim Ducks Odds

