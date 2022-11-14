NHL Shout

NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Flames vs Kings and Blackhawks vs Hurricanes

Paul Kelly
The 2022/23 NHL season continues tonight with four Ice Hockey games to look forward to this Monsday evening. Here at The Sports Daily, we are on hand to offer some expert ice hockey picks, as well as the latest odds and betting lines among the current NHL betting markets.

Monday Night’s Full NHL Ice Hockey Preview

Monday night (November 14th) sees four massive games in the NHL go down. Ice Hockey fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NHL are in action on the ice today.

The four games from the NHL tonight include:

  • Ottawa Senators vs New York Islanders
  • Calgary Flames vs Los Angeles Kings
  • Chicago Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes
  • Colorado Avalanche vs St. Louis Blues

Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s four NHL fixtures with BetOnline, on of the best offshore sportsbooks out there. We are providing both the best NHL odds alongside some NHL picks for each game:

Ottawa Senators vs New York Islanders Picks

  • 📅 Date: November 14th, 2022
  • 🕛 Face-Off: 5.30pm EST
  • 🏟 Venue: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa
  • 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Senators –105 | Islanders -115

The Ottawa Senators are back on their home ice tonight looking to win back-to-back games after losing seven on the spin. Tonight’s visitors, the New York Islanders, are in good form and sit in third place in the Eastern Conference, looking to make it nine wins in their last 11 NHL games.

Take the Islanders on the moneyline here and over 6 total points in the game.

Senators vs Islanders Picks

Ottawa Senators vs New York Islanders Odds

Bet Ottawa Senators NY Islanders Play
Moneyline -105 -115 NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Flames vs Kings and Blackhawks vs Hurricanes
Point Spread -1.5 (-260) +1.5 (+215) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Flames vs Kings and Blackhawks vs Hurricanes
Total Points Under 6.0 (+100) Over 6.0 (-120) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Flames vs Kings and Blackhawks vs Hurricanes

Calgary Flames vs Los Angeles Kings Picks

  • 📅 Date: November 14th, 2022
  • 🕛 Face-Off: 8.30pm EST
  • 🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary
  • 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Flames -160 | Kings +140

The Los Angeles Kings sit second in the Western Conference and have been highly impressive this season, winning their last four on the bounce too. The Calgary Flames had lost seven games in a row before winning last time out on their home ice against the Jets. The Kings are the stronger team and have the better roster, they should win this.

Take the Kings on the moneyline in this one and under the points total.

Flames vs Kings Picks

Calgary Flames vs Los Angeles Kings Odds

Bet Calgary Flames LA Kings Play
Moneyline -160 +140 NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Flames vs Kings and Blackhawks vs Hurricanes
Point Spread -1.5 (+155) +1.5 (-175) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Flames vs Kings and Blackhawks vs Hurricanes
Total Points Under 6.0 (-105) Over 6.0 (-115) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Flames vs Kings and Blackhawks vs Hurricanes

Chicago Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes Picks

  • 📅 Date: November 14th, 2022
  • 🕛 Face-Off: 8.30pm EST
  • 🏟 Venue: United Center, Chicago
  • 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Blackhawks +185 | Hurricanes -225

The Carolina Hurricanes are fourth in the Eastern Conference and have had a brilliant season, but have lost three of their last four. Before that they had won four in a row, and are a strong team. The Chicago Blackhawks haven’t had the best of seasons so far, and have lost six of their last eight. They did win last time out though and we can see them winning a close one tonight.

Take the Blackhawks on the moneyline and under the points total.

Blackhawks vs Hurricanes Picks

Chicago Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes Odds

Bet Chicago Blackhawks Carolina Hurricanes Play
Moneyline +185 -225 NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Flames vs Kings and Blackhawks vs Hurricanes
Point Spread +1.5 (-140) -1.5 (+120) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Flames vs Kings and Blackhawks vs Hurricanes
Total Points Under 6.0 (-105) Over 6.0 (-115) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Flames vs Kings and Blackhawks vs Hurricanes

Colorado Avalanche vs St. Louis Blues Picks

  • 📅 Date: November 14th, 2022
  • 🕛 Face-Off: 9pm EST
  • 🏟 Venue: Ball Arena, Denver
  • 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Avalanche –200 | Blues +170

The Colorado Avalanche have began to hit form of late, winning their last four games in a row and scoring 20 goals in the process. They St. Louis Blues have really struggled of late, losing eight games in a row but the last two games have resulted in wins, including a road victory against the best team in the Western Conference so far, the Golden Knights.

This will be a high scoring game which we can see the Avalanche winning by two or three goals.

Avalanche vs Blues Picks

Colorado Avalanche vs St. Louis Blues Odds

Bet Colorado Avalanche St. Louis Blues Play
Moneyline -200 +170 NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Flames vs Kings and Blackhawks vs Hurricanes
Point Spread -1.5 (+120) +1.5 (-140) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Flames vs Kings and Blackhawks vs Hurricanes
Total Points Under 6.5 (-105) Over 6.5 (-115) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Flames vs Kings and Blackhawks vs Hurricanes

Blues Calgary Flames Carolina Hurricanes Chicago Blackhawks Colorado Avalanche Islanders L.A. Kings NHL News and Rumors NHL Shout Senators
Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
Arrow to top