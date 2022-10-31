NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Hurricanes vs Capitals and Blues vs Kings

The 2022/23 NHL season continues this evening with three Ice Hockey games to look forward to on Monday night including the Hurricanes vs Capitals and Blues vs Kings. Here at The Sports Daily, we are on hand to offer some expert ice hockey picks, as well as the latest odds and betting lines among the current NHL betting markets.

Monday’s NHL Ice Hockey Preview

Monday night (October 31st) sees three highly competitive games go down in the NHL. Ice Hockey fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NHL are in action on the ice later this evening.

The three games from the NHL tonight include:

Buffalo Sabres vs Detroit Red Wings

Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals

St. Louis Blues vs Los Angeles Kings

Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s three NHL fixtures with BetOnline, one of the leading offshore sportsbooks. We are providing both the best NHL odds alongside some NHL picks for each game:

Buffalo Sabres vs Detroit Red Wings Picks

📅 Date: October 31st, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 6pm EST

🏟 Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Sabres -140 | Red Wings +120

It’s seventh versus eighth in the Eastern Conference as the Buffalo Sabres welcome the Detroit Red Wings to the KeyBank Center. Both of these sides are 5-3 so far in the NHL and are pretty evenly matched. The Sabres won on their home patch last time out against the Blackhawks, meanwhile the Red Wings overcame the Wild.

This is a tough one to call but we are edging towards Buffalo on their home ice. Could be a low scoring, tight affair so the under points total could be a great wager too.

Sabres vs Red Wings Picks

Buffalo Sabres vs Detroit Red Wings Odds

Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals Picks

📅 Date: October 31st, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 6pm EST

🏟 Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Hurricanes -185 | Capitals +165

The Carolina Hurricanes have enjoyed a fruitful start to the NHL season and sit in fourth place after playing just eight games. A win tonight puts them second in the Eastern Conference, but a win for the Washington Capitals sees them leapfrog the Hurricanes. Carolina have only played twice on home ice, so will be looking to give their loyal fans something to shout about tonight. The Capitals have travelled reasonably well this season, and we can see a moneyline upset here in this one.

The Capitals are in better form so take them on the moneyline and under 6.5 total points too.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Picks

Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals Odds

St. Louis Blues vs Los Angeles Kings Picks

📅 Date: October 31st, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Enterprise Center, St. Louis

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Blues -120 | Kings +100

Neither of these sides have lit up the Eastern Conference as of yet. The Los Angeles Kings sit in eighth on ten points after ten games, with the St. Louis Blues in 12th on six points, but only having played seven games. This one is tough to call. The Kings have won two of their last three, scoring 12 goals in three games. They have travelled well too, with three road wins this season. The Blues have lost four on the trot and we can see that becoming five tonight.

Take the LA Kings on the moneyline and over the points total for this game which we can see being quite high scoring indeed.

Blues vs Kings Picks

St. Louis Blues vs Los Angeles Kings Odds

