NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Maple Leafs vs Devils and Kraken vs Rangers

The 2022/23 NHL season continues tonight with 13 Ice Hockey games to look forward to this Thursday evening. Here at The Sports Daily, we are on hand to offer some expert ice hockey picks, as well as the latest odds and betting lines among the current NHL betting markets.

Best NHL Free Bets & Betting Promos

RELATED: Best High Limit NHL Sportsbooks | Best NHL Betting Apps

Thursday Night’s Full NHL Ice Hockey Preview

Thursday night (November 17th) sees 13 massive games in the NHL go down. Ice Hockey fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NHL are in action on the ice today.

The 13 games from the NHL tonight include:

Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers

Carolina Hurricanes vs Colorado Avalanche

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Montreal Canadiens

Florida Panthers vs Dallas Stars

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Calgary Flames

Toronto Maple Leafs vs New Jersey Devils

Minnesota Wild vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Nashville Predators vs New York Islanders

St. Louis Blues vs Washington Capitals

Winnipeg Jets vs Anaheim Ducks

Seattle Kraken vs New York Rangers

Vegas Golden Knights vs Arizona Coyotes

San Jose Shark vs Detroit Red Wings

Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s 13 NHL fixtures with BetOnline, on of the best offshore sportsbooks out there. We are providing both the best NHL odds alongside some NHL picks for each game:

Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers Picks

📅 Date: November 17th 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: TD Garden, Boston

TD Garden, Boston 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Bruins – 350 | Flyers +275

The Boston Bruins sit top of the Eastern Conference right now, winning their last four games in a row and 11 of their last 12 NHL games. The Philadelphia Flyers on the other hand are in poor form, and have lost four in a row and aren’t great travellers. We like the home side here rather comfortably.

Take the Bruins -1.5 and over 6.5 goals in this one.

Bruins vs Flyers Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers Odds

Carolina Hurricanes vs Colorado Avalanche Picks

📅 Date: November 17th 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Hurricanes -125 | Avalanche +1 05

The Colorado Avalanche travel to Carolina tonight aiming to get back to winning ways after a home defeat to the Blues last time out. The Hurricanes sit fourth in the Eastern Conference and have had a great season, we like them here at home against a side who have been quite inconsistent so far this ice hockey season.

Take the Hurricanes on the moneyline and under 6.5 total goals.

Hurricanes vs Avalanche Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Carolina Hurricanes vs Colorado Avalanche Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Montreal Canadiens Picks

📅 Date: November 17th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Nationwide Arena, Columbus

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Blue Jackets -105 | Canadiens -115

The Montreal Canadiens have won three of their last four game, including one on the road to Detroit last week. For the Columbus Blue Jackets, they sit bottom of the Eastern Conference, but have won two of their last three games and seem to be finding their feet now after 15 games in the NHL.

We like the Blue Jackets here on their home ice and over 6.5 goals.

Blue Jackets vs Canadiens Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Montreal Canadiens Odds

Florida Panthers vs Dallas Stars Picks

📅 Date: November 17th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Panthers -165 | Stars +145

The Dallas Stars sit third in the Western Conference but have slightly struggled recently, conceding 15 goals in the last three games they have lost. The Florida Panthers are back in form now and have won three of their last four, beating strong teams such as the Hurricanes and Capitals.

Take the Stars on the moneyline here as underdogs and over 6.5 total goals.

Panthers vs Stars Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Florida Panthers vs Dallas Stars Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Calgary Flames Picks

📅 Date: November 17th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Lightning -125 | Flames +105

The Tampa Bay Lightning are sixth in the Eastern Conference and are looking to go three in a row tonight. They have scored 11 goals in their last 2 games, and are impressive at home. The Calgary Flames had lost seven in a row, but have won their last two games, both at home.

We like the Lightning on the moneyline here and over the points total here.

Lightning vs Flames Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Calgary Flames Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs vs New Jersey Devils Picks

📅 Date: November 17th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Maple Leafs -145 | Devils +125

The Toronto Maple Leafs have hit form recently, with five wins in their last seven. They face an impressive New Jersey Devils side who have won 10 games in a row in the NHL. They are most certainly the form team right now on the ice, and we like them here as underdogs on their travels.

Take the Devils on the moneyline and under the points total here.

Maple Leafs vs Devils Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Toronto Maple Leafs vs New Jersey Devils Odds

Minnesota Wild vs Pittsburgh Penguins Picks

📅 Date: November 17th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 8pm EST

🏟 Venue: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Wild -110 | Penguins -110

The Pittsburgh Penguins are 13th in the Eastern Conference and have lost nine of their last 11 NHL games. The Minnesota Wild have epitomized inconsistency, but on heir day can beat almost anyone in the NHL. They are nineth in the Western Conference and we like them here on their home patch.

Take the Wild on the moneyline here and under 6.5 goals.

Wild vs Penguins Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Minnesota Wild vs Pittsburgh Penguins Odds

Nashville Predators vs New York Islanders Picks

📅 Date: November 17th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 8pm EST

🏟 Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Predators -120 | Islanders +100

The New York Islanders are third in the Western Conference at the moment and have won nine of their last 11 games on the ice. They Nashville Predators on the other hand have had a medicore season, but have won their last two in a row and four of their last six. We like the away team here.

Take the Islanders on the moneyline and under the points total.

Predators vs Islanders Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Nashville Predators vs New York Islanders Odds

St. Louis Blues vs Washington Capitals Picks

📅 Date: November 17th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 8pm EST

🏟 Venue: Enterprise Center, St. Louis

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Blues -130 | Capitals +110

This is an intriguing game here, with the St. Louis Blues winning their last four games in a row, including wins over the Golden Knights and Avalanche. The Capitals are struggling right now, only winning two of their last nine games. We like the Blues here to make it five wins on the spin.

Take the Blues on the moneyline and over 6.5 goals in the game.

Blues vs Capitals Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

St. Louis Blues vs Washington Capitals Odds

Winnipeg Jets vs Anaheim Ducks Picks

📅 Date: November 17th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 8pm EST

🏟 Venue: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Jets -210 | Ducks +175

The Winnipeg Jets have had a strong season, and sit fourth in the Western Conference. They have won seven of their last nine, and face the basement side in the Western Conference. Despite the Ducks winning their last game, we have to favor the Jets here.

Take the Jets -1.5 here and over six goals here.

Jets vs Ducks Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Winnipeg Jets vs Anaheim Ducks Odds

Seattle Kraken vs New York Rangers Picks

📅 Date: November 17th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 10pm EST

🏟 Venue: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Kraken +115 | Rangers -135

The Seattle Kraken are fifth in the Western Conference and have won five of their last seven, but have lost their last two in a row, both at home. The NY Rangers have won two of their last three and have had a relatively inconsistent season so far. We like the home side here.

Take the Kraken on the moneyline here in a high scoring game of ice hockey.

Kraken vs Rangers Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Seattle Kraken vs New York Rangers Odds

Vegas Golden Knights vs Arizona Coyotes Picks

📅 Date: November 17th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 10pm EST

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Golden Knights -380 | Coyotes +300

The Vegas Golden Knights sit top of the Western Conference on 26 points but have lost their last two game of ice hockey, both on their home patch. The Arizona Coyotes are struggling a bit at the bottom of the Western Conference, but did win three in a row recently and have three road wins under their belt.

Take the Coyotes +1.5 on the point spread here and over 6.5 goals in the game.

Golden Knights vs Coyotes Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Vegas Golden Knights vs Arizona Coyotes Odds

San Jose Shark vs Detroit Red Wings Picks

📅 Date: November 17th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 10.30pm EST

🏟 Venue: SAP Center, San Jose

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Sharks -125 | Red Wings +105

The final game on Thursday night sees the in form San Jose Sharks welcome the Detroit Red Wings. The Sharks have won their last three in a row, including a road win against the Western Conference leaders. The Red Wings are in poor form, conceding 17 goals in four games and losing four in a row.

We really like the Sharks here -1.5 on the point spread and over the points total of six.

Sharks vs Red Wings Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

San Jose Shark vs Detroit Red Wings Odds

RELATED: Best Sportsbooks for NHL Free Bets | Best NHL Cash Out Betting Sites