NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Panthers vs Hurricanes and Capitals vs Penguins

The 2022/23 NHL season continues tonight with four Ice Hockey games to look forward to this Wednesday evening. Here at The Sports Daily, we are on hand to offer some expert ice hockey picks, as well as the latest odds and betting lines among the current NHL betting markets.
Best NHL Free Bets & Betting Promos
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting OfferAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
RELATED: Best High Limit NHL Sportsbooks | Best NHL Betting Apps
Wednesday Night’s Full NHL Ice Hockey Preview
Wednesday night (November 9th) sees four massive games in the NHL go down. Ice Hockey fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NHL are in action on the ice today.
The four games from the NHL tonight include:
- Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes
- Montréal Canadiens vs Vancouver Canucks
- Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins
- Anaheim Ducks vs Minnesota Wild
Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s four NHL fixtures with BetOnline, on of the best offshore sportsbooks out there. We are providing both the best NHL odds alongside some NHL picks for each game:
Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes Picks
- 📅 Date: November 9th, 2022
- 🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Panthers –115 | Hurricanes –105
The Carolina Hurricanes travel to Florida boasting four wins in their last five NHL matches. They currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference and have impressed so far this season. The Florida Panthers have been relatively inconsistent, but are still in with a shout for the play-offs for sure if they can put more back-to-back wins together.
We like the Hurricanes here on the moneyline in a high scoring affair.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Picks
- Hurricanes ML @ -105 with BetOnline
- Over 6.5 goals @ -130 with BetOnline
Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes Odds
|Bet
|Florida Panthers
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Play
|Moneyline
|-115
|-105
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (+200)
|+1.5 (-240)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (+110)
|Over 6.5 (-130)
Montréal Canadiens vs Vancouver Canucks Picks
- 📅 Date: November 9th, 2022
- 🕛 Face-Off: 7.30pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: Bell Centre, Montréal
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Canadiens +115 | Canucks -135
The Montréal Canadiens are looking to make it back-to-back wins for the third time this season as they welcome the Vancouver Canucks to the Bell Centre. Both of these sides are struggling in their respective conferences, but the Canucks have hit a bit of form of late, winning four of their previous six and scoring lots of goals.
That being said, we are edging towards the home side here on the moneyline and over the total points too.
Canadiens vs Canucks Picks
- Canadiens ML @ +115 with BetOnline
- Over 6.5 goals @ -130 with BetOnline
Montréal Canadiens vs Vancouver Canucks Odds
|Bet
|Montréal Canadiens
|Vancouver Canucks
|Play
|Moneyline
|+115
|-135
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-210)
|-1.5 (+175)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (+110)
|Over 6.5 (-130)
Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins Picks
- 📅 Date: November 9th, 2022
- 🕛 Face-Off: 7.30pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Capitals +110 | Penguins -130
The Washington Capitals are somewhat underperforming so far this season but did win impressively last time out against a strong Oilers outfit. The Pittsburgh Penguins are on a horrible run, losing their last eight NHL matches in a row after such a promising start to the new campaign.
Take the Capitals here on the moneyline and under 6.5 total points.
Capitals vs Penguins Picks
- Capitals ML @ +110 with BetOnline
- Under 6.5 goals @ -110 with BetOnline
Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins Odds
|Bet
|Washington Capitals
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Play
|Moneyline
|+110
|-130
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-235)
|-1.5 (+195)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (-110)
|Over 6.5 (-110)
Anaheim Ducks vs Minnesota Wild Picks
- 📅 Date: November 9th, 2022
- 🕛 Face-Off: 10pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Ducks +145 | Wild -165
Two teams struggling for form so far this season as they both sit near the bottom of the Western Conference table. The Minnesota Wild are on the road again and look to get back to winning ways after two straight defeats. On the other hand, the Anaheim Ducks have won three of their last five and are scoring a lot of goals which is promising.
We like the Ducks here as moneyline underdogs on their home patch in a high scoring game of ice hockey.
Ducks vs Wild Picks
- Ducks ML @ +145 with BetOnline
- Over 6.5 goals @ +100 with BetOnline
Anaheim Ducks vs Minnesota Wild Odds
|Bet
|Anaheim Ducks
|Minnesota Wild
|Play
|Moneyline
|+145
|-165
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-160)
|-1.5 (+140)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (-120)
|Over 6.5 (+100)
RELATED: Best Sportsbooks for NHL Free Bets | Best NHL Cash Out Betting Sites