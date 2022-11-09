NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Panthers vs Hurricanes and Capitals vs Penguins

The 2022/23 NHL season continues tonight with four Ice Hockey games to look forward to this Wednesday evening. Here at The Sports Daily, we are on hand to offer some expert ice hockey picks, as well as the latest odds and betting lines among the current NHL betting markets.

Wednesday Night’s Full NHL Ice Hockey Preview

Wednesday night (November 9th) sees four massive games in the NHL go down. Ice Hockey fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NHL are in action on the ice today.

The four games from the NHL tonight include:

Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes

Montréal Canadiens vs Vancouver Canucks

Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Anaheim Ducks vs Minnesota Wild

Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s four NHL fixtures with BetOnline, on of the best offshore sportsbooks out there. We are providing both the best NHL odds alongside some NHL picks for each game:

Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes Picks

📅 Date: November 9th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Panthers – 115 | Hurricanes – 105

The Carolina Hurricanes travel to Florida boasting four wins in their last five NHL matches. They currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference and have impressed so far this season. The Florida Panthers have been relatively inconsistent, but are still in with a shout for the play-offs for sure if they can put more back-to-back wins together.

We like the Hurricanes here on the moneyline in a high scoring affair.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Picks

Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes Odds

Montréal Canadiens vs Vancouver Canucks Picks

📅 Date: November 9th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7.30pm EST

🏟 Venue: Bell Centre, Montréal

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Canadiens +115 | Canucks -135

The Montréal Canadiens are looking to make it back-to-back wins for the third time this season as they welcome the Vancouver Canucks to the Bell Centre. Both of these sides are struggling in their respective conferences, but the Canucks have hit a bit of form of late, winning four of their previous six and scoring lots of goals.

That being said, we are edging towards the home side here on the moneyline and over the total points too.

Canadiens vs Canucks Picks

Montréal Canadiens vs Vancouver Canucks Odds

Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins Picks

📅 Date: November 9th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7.30pm EST

🏟 Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Capitals +110 | Penguins -130

The Washington Capitals are somewhat underperforming so far this season but did win impressively last time out against a strong Oilers outfit. The Pittsburgh Penguins are on a horrible run, losing their last eight NHL matches in a row after such a promising start to the new campaign.

Take the Capitals here on the moneyline and under 6.5 total points.

Capitals vs Penguins Picks

Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins Odds

Anaheim Ducks vs Minnesota Wild Picks

📅 Date: November 9th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 10pm EST

🏟 Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim

Honda Center, Anaheim 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Ducks +145 | Wild -165

Two teams struggling for form so far this season as they both sit near the bottom of the Western Conference table. The Minnesota Wild are on the road again and look to get back to winning ways after two straight defeats. On the other hand, the Anaheim Ducks have won three of their last five and are scoring a lot of goals which is promising.

We like the Ducks here as moneyline underdogs on their home patch in a high scoring game of ice hockey.

Ducks vs Wild Picks

Anaheim Ducks vs Minnesota Wild Odds

