NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Panthers vs Senators and Kraken vs Penguins

The new 2022/23 NHL season continues this afternoon and tonight with 12 Ice Hockey games to look forward to this Saturday. Here at The Sports Daily, we are on hand to offer some expert ice hockey picks, as well as the latest odds and betting lines among the current NHL betting markets.
Saturday’s Full NHL Ice Hockey Preview
Saturday afternoon and night (October 29th) sees 12 massive games in the NHL go down. Ice Hockey fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NHL are in action on the ice today.
The 12 games from the NHL tonight include:
- Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers
- Florida Panthers vs Ottawa Senators
- San Jose Sharks vs Tampa Bay Lightning
- Buffalo Sabres vs Chicago Blackhawks
- Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild
- Los Angeles Kings vs Toronto Maple Leafs
- Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes
- St. Louis Blues vs Montréal Canadiens
- New York Islanders vs Colorado Avalanche
- Nashville Predators vs Washington Capitals
- Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers
- Seattle Kraken vs Pittsburgh Penguins
Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s 12 NHL fixtures with BetOnline, on of the best offshore sportsbooks out there. We are providing both the best NHL odds alongside some NHL picks for each game:
Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers Picks
- 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
- 🕛 Face-Off: 2pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Stars -115 | Rangers -105
The Dallas Stars are looking to keep up with the early pacesetters in the Western Conference, the Vegas Golden Knights. They face a New York Rangers outfit who are second bottom in the East, but who had a good start to the NHL season. The Stars are good on their home ice winning three from three, and will be far too strong for the Rangers, who have lost four on the spin.
Take Dallas on the point spread and over 5.5 goals in this one.
Stars vs Rangers Picks
- Stars -1.5 @ +205 with BetOnline
- Over 5.5 goals @ -120 with BetOnline
Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers Odds
|Bet
|Dallas Stars
|New York Rangers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-115
|-105
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (+205)
|+1.5 (-245)
|Total Points
|Under 5.5 (+100)
|Over 5.5 (-120)
Florida Panthers vs Ottawa Senators Picks
- 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
- 🕛 Face-Off: 4pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Panthers -200 | Senators +170
The Florida Panthers started the season really well, but com into this one off the back of back-to-back defeats. The Ottawa Senators on the other hand won four in a row before losing 4-2 to the Wild last night. The Senators haven’t yet won on their travels, so we fully expect a home win here for Florida.
Take the Panthers -1.5 and under on the points line for this one.
Panthers vs Senators Picks
- Panthers -1.5 @ +120 with BetOnline
- Under 7.0 goals @ -130 with BetOnline
Florida Panthers vs Ottawa Senators Odds
|Bet
|Florida Panthers
|Ottawa Senators
|Play
|Moneyline
|-200
|+170
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (+120)
|+1.5 (-140)
|Total Points
|Under 7.0 (-130)
|Over 7.0 (+110)
San Jose Sharks vs Tampa Bay Lightning Picks
- 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
- 🕛 Face-Off: 4.30pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: SAP Center, San Jose
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Sharks +175 | Lightning -210
Neither of these sides have been setting the NHL alight this season, but this will be a very even game. The San Jose Sharks have won three of their last five, after losing their opening five fixtures of the season. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won three of their last four, and have won twice on the road already this season.
The Lightning should win this, but take the Sharks +1.5 and under sic goals in this one.
Sharks vs Lightning Picks
- Sharks +1.5 @ -145 with BetOnline
- Under 6.0 goals @ +100 with BetOnline
San Jose Sharks vs Tampa Bay Lightning Odds
|Bet
|San Jose Sharks
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Play
|Moneyline
|+175
|-210
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-145)
|-1.5 (+125)
|Total Points
|Under 6.0 (+100)
|Over 6.0 (-120)
Buffalo Sabres vs Chicago Blackhawks Picks
- 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
- 🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Sabres -170 | Blackhawks +150
The Buffalo Sabres and Chicago Blackhawks are both on eight points and are both 4-3 so far this season. The Blackhawks won four on the spin before a close 6-5 defeat to the Oilers last night. The Sabres have been far better on their travels, and we can see this one going in favour of the road.
Take the Blackhawks on the moneyline in a high scoring affair.
Sabres vs Blackhawks Picks
- Blackhawks ML @ +150 with BetOnline
- Over 6.5 @ -120 with BetOnline
Buffalo Sabres vs Chicago Blackhawks Odds
|Bet
|Buffalo Sabres
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Play
|Moneyline
|-170
|+150
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (+145)
|+1.5 (-165)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (+100)
|Over 6.5 (-120)
Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild Picks
- 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
- 🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Red Wings +135 | Wild -155
This one is closer than the bookmakers have it. Neither side have been setting the world alight, but are both solid teams. The Detroit Red Wings look good on home soil, whilst the Minnesota Wild have won three of their last four including two in a row.
Take the Wild -1.5 with a hat full of goals in this one.
Red Wings vs Wild Picks
- Wild -1.5 @ +167 with BetOnline
- Over 6.5 goals @ -105 with BetOnline
Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild Odds
|Bet
|Detroit Red Wings
|Minnesota Wild
|Play
|Moneyline
|+135
|-155
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-192)
|-1.5 (+167)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (-115)
|Over 6.5 (-105)
Los Angeles Kings vs Toronto Maple Leafs Picks
- 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
- 🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Kings +125 | Maple Leafs -145
This is one of the picks of the night a the Toronto Maple Leafs travel to Los Angeles to face the LA Kings. The Maple Leafs have lost their last two, but had won four of their previous five before that. The Kings have only one win in four, losing heavily and conceding a lot of goals.
However, they are on their home ice here and we can see them winning this one against the Maple Leafs.
Kings vs Maple Leafs Picks
- Kings ML @ -125 with BetOnline
- Over 6.5 goals @ -120 with BetOnline
Los Angeles Kings vs Toronto Maple Leafs Odds
|Bet
|LA Kings
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|Play
|Moneyline
|+125
|-145
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-192)
|-1.5 (+167)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (+100)
|Over 6.5 (-120)
Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes Picks
- 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
- 🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Flyers +150 | Hurricanes -170
Two of the most in form teams in the NHL lock horns tonight. It’s second versus fourth as the Philadelphia Flyers welcome the Carolina Hurricanes to the Wells Fargo Center. The Hurricanes have won three already on the road this season. This one is really difficult to call, that is for sure.
We are going to edge toward the hosts in a low scoring, tight affair between two of the best Eastern Conference sides.
Flyers vs Hurricanes Picks
- Flyers ML @ +150 with BetOnline
- Under 6.5 goals @ -110 with BetOnline
Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes Odds
|Bet
|Philadelphia Flyers
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Play
|Moneyline
|+150
|-170
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-150)
|-1.5 (+130)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (-110)
|Over 6.5 (-110)
St. Louis Blues vs Montréal Canadiens Picks
- 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
- 🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: Enterprise Center, St. Louis
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Blues -280 | Canadiens +230
The St. Louis Blues have lost three on the spin, after winning their opening three games of the new NHL season. The Montréal Canadiens won on the road last time out, but haven’t been overly impressive overall this season. This is a close one that we just have to edge towards the Blues on their home ice tonight.
Take St. Louis and under 6.5 total goals here.
Blues vs Canadiens Picks
- Blues ML @ -280 with BetOnline
- Under 6.5 goals @ +100 with BetOnline
St. Louis Blues vs Montréal Canadiens Odds
|Bet
|St. Louis Blues
|Montréal Canadiens
|Play
|Moneyline
|-280
|+230
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (-120)
|+1.5 (+100)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (+100)
|Over 6.5 (-120)
New York Islanders vs Colorado Avalanche Picks
- 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
- 🕛 Face-Off: 7.30pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: UBS Arena, Elmont, New York
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Islanders +110 | Avalanche -130
The Colorado Avalanche are one of the best teams in the NHL and will certainly have a huge say in the play-offs come the end of the season. The New York Islanders have been very inconsistent, but have won their last two, including a thumping of the Hurricanes on the road.
The Avalanche will just be a bit too strong here in our eyes.
Islanders vs Avalanche Picks
- Avalanche ML @ -130 with BetOnline
- Over 6.0 goals @ -115 with BetOnline
New York Islanders vs Colorado Avalanche Odds
|Bet
|New York Islanders
|Colorado Avalanche
|Play
|Moneyline
|+110
|-130
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-220)
|-1.5 (+180)
|Total Points
|Under 6.0 (-105)
|Over 6.0 (-115)
Nashville Predators vs Washington Capitals Picks
- 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
- 🕛 Face-Off: 8pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Predators -120 | Capitals +100
Both of these sides have conceded more goals than they’ve scored in offense, with their defenses leaking too many goals to have a say on the play-off picture in the early stages of the season. The Washington Capitals have looks excellent in patches, but have been terribly inconsistent. The Nashville Predators has lost five on the spin before defeat the Blues last the other night.
Take the Capitals on the moneyline here with over six goals in the match.
Predators vs Capitals Picks
- Capitals ML @ +100 with BetOnline
- Over 6.0 goals @ -115 with BetOnline
Nashville Predators vs Washington Capitals Odds
|Bet
|Nashville Predators
|Washington Capitals
|Play
|Moneyline
|-120
|+100
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (+215)
|+1.5 (-260)
|Total Points
|Under 6.0 (-105)
|Over 6.0 (-115)
Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers Picks
- 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
- 🕛 Face-Off: 9pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Flames -140 | Oilers +120
Two highly impressive teams go head to head here at the Scotiabank Saddledome as the Calgary Flames welcome the Edmonton Oilers to their ice ring. The Flames are 5-1 so far this season, with the Oilers 5-3 and coming here fresh off the back of three wins on the spin, two of which were on the road. This one is one of the games of the night, and we can see the home side edging out a close one with plenty of goals.
Take the Flames on the moneyline and over 7.0 goals in this sensational NHL match-up.
Flames vs Oilers Picks
- Flames ML @ -140 with BetOnline
- Over 7.0 goals @ +115 with BetOnline
Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers Odds
|Bet
|Calgary Flames
|Edmonton Oilers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-140
|+120
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (+170)
|+1.5 (-200)
|Total Points
|Under 7.0 (-135)
|Over 7.0 (+115)
Seattle Kraken vs Pittsburgh Penguins Picks
- 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
- 🕛 Face-Off: 9pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Kraken +135 | Penguins -155
The Seattle Kraken have been super inconsistent so far this season, but it is evident that on their day they are a strong outfit. The Pittsburgh Penguins got off to a flying start, but have lost their last three on the spin, conceding 15 goals in the process. We are edging towards the home side yet again here to defeat a weak travelling Penguins sides.
Take the Kraken on the moneyline and over 6.5 goals with both defenses allowing too many shots on goal.
Kraken vs Penguins Picks
- Kraken ML @ +135 with BetOnline
- Over 6.5 goals @ -105 with BetOnline
Seattle Kraken vs Pittsburgh Penguins Odds
|Bet
|Seattle Kraken
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Play
|Moneyline
|+135
|-155
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-170)
|-1.5 (+150)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (-115)
|Over 6.5 (-105)
