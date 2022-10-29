NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Panthers vs Senators and Kraken vs Penguins

The new 2022/23 NHL season continues this afternoon and tonight with 12 Ice Hockey games to look forward to this Saturday. Here at The Sports Daily, we are on hand to offer some expert ice hockey picks, as well as the latest odds and betting lines among the current NHL betting markets.

Saturday’s Full NHL Ice Hockey Preview

Saturday afternoon and night (October 29th) sees 12 massive games in the NHL go down. Ice Hockey fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NHL are in action on the ice today.

The 12 games from the NHL tonight include:

Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers

Florida Panthers vs Ottawa Senators

San Jose Sharks vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Buffalo Sabres vs Chicago Blackhawks

Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild

Los Angeles Kings vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes

St. Louis Blues vs Montréal Canadiens

New York Islanders vs Colorado Avalanche

Nashville Predators vs Washington Capitals

Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers

Seattle Kraken vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s 12 NHL fixtures with BetOnline, on of the best offshore sportsbooks out there. We are providing both the best NHL odds alongside some NHL picks for each game:

Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers Picks

📅 Date: October 29th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 2pm EST

🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Stars -115 | Rangers -105

The Dallas Stars are looking to keep up with the early pacesetters in the Western Conference, the Vegas Golden Knights. They face a New York Rangers outfit who are second bottom in the East, but who had a good start to the NHL season. The Stars are good on their home ice winning three from three, and will be far too strong for the Rangers, who have lost four on the spin.

Take Dallas on the point spread and over 5.5 goals in this one.

Stars vs Rangers Picks

Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers Odds

Florida Panthers vs Ottawa Senators Picks

📅 Date: October 29th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 4pm EST

🏟 Venue: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Panthers -200 | Senators +170

The Florida Panthers started the season really well, but com into this one off the back of back-to-back defeats. The Ottawa Senators on the other hand won four in a row before losing 4-2 to the Wild last night. The Senators haven’t yet won on their travels, so we fully expect a home win here for Florida.

Take the Panthers -1.5 and under on the points line for this one.

Panthers vs Senators Picks

Florida Panthers vs Ottawa Senators Odds

San Jose Sharks vs Tampa Bay Lightning Picks

📅 Date: October 29th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 4.30pm EST

🏟 Venue: SAP Center, San Jose

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Sharks +175 | Lightning -210

Neither of these sides have been setting the NHL alight this season, but this will be a very even game. The San Jose Sharks have won three of their last five, after losing their opening five fixtures of the season. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won three of their last four, and have won twice on the road already this season.

The Lightning should win this, but take the Sharks +1.5 and under sic goals in this one.

Sharks vs Lightning Picks

San Jose Sharks vs Tampa Bay Lightning Odds

Buffalo Sabres vs Chicago Blackhawks Picks

📅 Date: October 29th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Sabres -170 | Blackhawks +150

The Buffalo Sabres and Chicago Blackhawks are both on eight points and are both 4-3 so far this season. The Blackhawks won four on the spin before a close 6-5 defeat to the Oilers last night. The Sabres have been far better on their travels, and we can see this one going in favour of the road.

Take the Blackhawks on the moneyline in a high scoring affair.

Sabres vs Blackhawks Picks

Buffalo Sabres vs Chicago Blackhawks Odds

Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild Picks

📅 Date: October 29th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Red Wings +135 | Wild -155

This one is closer than the bookmakers have it. Neither side have been setting the world alight, but are both solid teams. The Detroit Red Wings look good on home soil, whilst the Minnesota Wild have won three of their last four including two in a row.

Take the Wild -1.5 with a hat full of goals in this one.

Red Wings vs Wild Picks

Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild Odds

Los Angeles Kings vs Toronto Maple Leafs Picks

📅 Date: October 29th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Kings +125 | Maple Leafs -145

This is one of the picks of the night a the Toronto Maple Leafs travel to Los Angeles to face the LA Kings. The Maple Leafs have lost their last two, but had won four of their previous five before that. The Kings have only one win in four, losing heavily and conceding a lot of goals.

However, they are on their home ice here and we can see them winning this one against the Maple Leafs.

Kings vs Maple Leafs Picks

Los Angeles Kings vs Toronto Maple Leafs Odds

Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes Picks

📅 Date: October 29th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Flyers +150 | Hurricanes -170

Two of the most in form teams in the NHL lock horns tonight. It’s second versus fourth as the Philadelphia Flyers welcome the Carolina Hurricanes to the Wells Fargo Center. The Hurricanes have won three already on the road this season. This one is really difficult to call, that is for sure.

We are going to edge toward the hosts in a low scoring, tight affair between two of the best Eastern Conference sides.

Flyers vs Hurricanes Picks

Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes Odds

St. Louis Blues vs Montréal Canadiens Picks

📅 Date: October 29th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Enterprise Center, St. Louis

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Blues -280 | Canadiens +230

The St. Louis Blues have lost three on the spin, after winning their opening three games of the new NHL season. The Montréal Canadiens won on the road last time out, but haven’t been overly impressive overall this season. This is a close one that we just have to edge towards the Blues on their home ice tonight.

Take St. Louis and under 6.5 total goals here.

Blues vs Canadiens Picks

St. Louis Blues vs Montréal Canadiens Odds

New York Islanders vs Colorado Avalanche Picks

📅 Date: October 29th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7.30pm EST

🏟 Venue: UBS Arena, Elmont, New York

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Islanders +110 | Avalanche -130

The Colorado Avalanche are one of the best teams in the NHL and will certainly have a huge say in the play-offs come the end of the season. The New York Islanders have been very inconsistent, but have won their last two, including a thumping of the Hurricanes on the road.

The Avalanche will just be a bit too strong here in our eyes.

Islanders vs Avalanche Picks

New York Islanders vs Colorado Avalanche Odds

Nashville Predators vs Washington Capitals Picks

📅 Date: October 29th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 8pm EST

🏟 Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Predators -120 | Capitals +100

Both of these sides have conceded more goals than they’ve scored in offense, with their defenses leaking too many goals to have a say on the play-off picture in the early stages of the season. The Washington Capitals have looks excellent in patches, but have been terribly inconsistent. The Nashville Predators has lost five on the spin before defeat the Blues last the other night.

Take the Capitals on the moneyline here with over six goals in the match.

Predators vs Capitals Picks

Nashville Predators vs Washington Capitals Odds

Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers Picks

📅 Date: October 29th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 9pm EST

🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Flames -140 | Oilers +120

Two highly impressive teams go head to head here at the Scotiabank Saddledome as the Calgary Flames welcome the Edmonton Oilers to their ice ring. The Flames are 5-1 so far this season, with the Oilers 5-3 and coming here fresh off the back of three wins on the spin, two of which were on the road. This one is one of the games of the night, and we can see the home side edging out a close one with plenty of goals.

Take the Flames on the moneyline and over 7.0 goals in this sensational NHL match-up.

Flames vs Oilers Picks

Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers Odds

Seattle Kraken vs Pittsburgh Penguins Picks

📅 Date: October 29th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 9pm EST

🏟 Venue: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Kraken +135 | Penguins -155

The Seattle Kraken have been super inconsistent so far this season, but it is evident that on their day they are a strong outfit. The Pittsburgh Penguins got off to a flying start, but have lost their last three on the spin, conceding 15 goals in the process. We are edging towards the home side yet again here to defeat a weak travelling Penguins sides.

Take the Kraken on the moneyline and over 6.5 goals with both defenses allowing too many shots on goal.

Kraken vs Penguins Picks

Seattle Kraken vs Pittsburgh Penguins Odds

