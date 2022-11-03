NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Rangers vs Bruins and Oilers vs Devils

The 2022/23 NHL season continues tonight with 13 Ice Hockey games to look forward to this Thursday evening. Here at The Sports Daily, we are on hand to offer some expert ice hockey picks, as well as the latest odds and betting lines among the current NHL betting markets.

Thursday Night’s Full NHL Ice Hockey Preview

Thursday night (November 3rd) sees 13 massive games in the NHL go down. Ice Hockey fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NHL are in action on the ice today.

The 13 games from the NHL tonight include:

Detroit Red Wings vs Washington Capitals

Ottawa Senators vs Vegas Golden Knights

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Carolina Hurricanes

New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins

Minnesota Wild vs Seattle Kraken

St. Louis Blues vs New York Islanders

Winnipeg Jets vs Montréal Canadiens

Chicago Blackhawks vs Los Angeles Kings

Calgary Flames vs Nashville Predators

Edmonton Oilers vs New Jersey Devils

Arizona Coyotes vs Dallas Stars

Vancouver Canucks vs Anaheim Ducks

San Jose Sharks vs Florida Panthers

Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s 13 NHL fixtures with BetOnline, on of the best offshore sportsbooks out there. We are providing both the best NHL odds alongside some NHL picks for each game:

Detroit Red Wings vs Washington Capitals Picks

📅 Date: November 3rd, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 6pm EST

🏟 Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Red Wings +100 | Capitals -120

The Washington Capitals travel to Detroit this evening to take on the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. The Capitals have lost two on the spin, but one has been in OT and one on penalties against two of the strongest sides in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings have themselves lost three of their last four, including an 8-3 thumping last time out on the road to the Sabres.

The smart money is on the Capitals here and we can see it going under the points total.

Red Wings vs Capitals Picks

Detroit Red Wings vs Washington Capitals Odds

Ottawa Senators vs Vegas Golden Knights Picks

📅 Date: November 3rd, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 6pm EST

🏟 Venue: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Senators +120 | Golden Knights -140

The Vegas Golden Knights sit top of the Western Conference and look like one of the teams who are a shoe in for the play-offs come the off-season. The Ottawa Senators on the other hand are really struggling, and sit second from bottom in the Eastern Conference. They have lost three in a row, meanwhile the Golden Knights have won five on the spin.

This looks like it could be a routine victory for Vegas, so take them -1.5 and over on the points total.

Senators vs Golden Knights Picks

Ottawa Senators vs Vegas Golden Knights Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Carolina Hurricanes Picks

📅 Date: November 3rd, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 6pm EST

🏟 Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Lightning -120 | Hurricanes +100

This is one of the tightest games on paper tonight as the Carolina Hurricanes travel to Tampa to take on the Lightning. The Hurricanes have won two in a row and sit on 13 points after nine games in the Eastern Conference. The Tampa Bay Lightning sit in sixth on 12 points, but have won their last three games scoring four on each occasion.

The Lightning look really solid on their home ice, so we are backing them and under 6.5 total points in this one.

Lightning vs Hurricanes Picks

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Carolina Hurricanes Odds

New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins Picks

📅 Date: November 3rd, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 6.30pm EST

🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Rangers -125 | Bruins +105

The New York Rangers have won their last three in a row, putting an end to a four game skid. On the other hand, the Boston Bruins are sitting top of the Eastern Conference on 18 points and have won six games on the spin. We are slightly edging towards the Rangers here due to the fact they are on their home ice and haven’t been conceding many goals of late.

This will be another close call but take the Rangers on the moneyline and under 6 goals.

Rangers vs Bruins Picks

New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins Odds

Minnesota Wild vs Seattle Kraken Picks

📅 Date: November 3rd, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Wild -170 | Kraken +150

Two potential contenders for the Stanley Cup come the end of the season go head to head this evening in St. Paul. The Seattle Kraken sit in fourth in the Western Conference, with the Minnesota Wild just a point behind having played a game fewer. The Kraken have won three on the road this season, with the Wild boasting just one win on their home ice.

We could see another road victory here for the Kraken so take them on the money line in a low scoring affair.

Wild vs Kraken Picks

Minnesota Wild vs Seattle Kraken Odds

St. Louis Blues vs New York Islanders Picks

📅 Date: November 3rd, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Enterprise Center, St. Louis

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Blue s -120 | Islanders +100

The St. Louis Blues have lost five on the bounce after what seemed like a promising start to the new NHL campaign. On the other hand, the New York Islanders have won four in a row, two of which were on the road. The Islanders looks like genuine play-off contenders, and we can see them picking up another two points here in St. Louis.

Take the NY Islanders on the moneyline with over the total points mark as another good wager.

Blues vs Islanders Picks

St. Louis Blues vs New York Islanders Odds

Winnipeg Jets vs Montréal Canadiens Picks

📅 Date: November 3rd, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Jets -220 | Canadiens +180

The Montréal Canadiens have struggled so far this season, and have been one of the most inconsistent sides in the entire NHL. The Winnipeg Jets on the other hand have been somewhat of a surprise package, sitting in sixth in the Eastern Conference and winning three of their last four, only losing in OT at the Golden Knights.

Take the Jets -1.5 here in a high scoring game of ice hockey.

Jets vs Canadiens Picks

Winnipeg Jets vs Montréal Canadiens Odds

Chicago Blackhawks vs Los Angeles Kings Picks

📅 Date: November 3rd, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7.30pm EST

🏟 Venue: United Center, Chicago

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Blackhawks +155 | Kings -175

The Chicago Blackhawks are looking to end a four game skid tonight as they host the Kings at the United Center. The Blackhawks have won just twice on their home patch this season, meanwhile the Los Angeles Kings haven’t been overly impressive on the road. This one is tighter than the sportsbooks have it.

Play it safe here and take the Blackhawks +1.5 and there to be over the points total at full-time.

Blackhawks vs Kings Picks

Chicago Blackhawks vs Los Angeles Kings Odds

Calgary Flames vs Nashville Predators Picks

📅 Date: November 3rd, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 8pm EST

🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Flames -192 | Predators +167

The Calgary Flames have been the far more impressive side of these two, and are rightly the favorites on the moneyline here on their home patch. The Nashville Predators have lost seven of their last eight, and are shipping a lot of goals right now. The Flames have lost two in a row but only narrowly, so we think they will have more than enough to win here.

Take Calgary -1.5 here and over 6.5 total goals too.

Flames vs Predators Picks

Calgary Flames vs Nashville Predators Odds

Edmonton Oilers vs New Jersey Devils Picks

📅 Date: November 3rd, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 8pm EST

🏟 Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Oilers -165 | Devils +145

The Edmonton Oilers have looked like real play-of contenders so far this season and sit in second place in the Western Conference after just ten games. They are scoring a lot of goals right now and face a New Jersey Devils side who themselves are scoring for fun. The Devils are 7-1 in their last eight, with the Oilers winning their last five.

This one will be super close. Both will more than likely feature in the play-offs, and we can see two quality rosters cancelling each other out here. Take the Devils on the ML and under seven goals in this one.

Oilers vs Devils Picks

Edmonton Oilers vs New Jersey Devils Odds

Arizona Coyotes vs Dallas Stars Picks

📅 Date: November 3rd, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 9pm EST

🏟 Venue: ASU Multi-Purpose Arena, Tempe

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Coyotes +180 | Stars -220

The Dallas Stars currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference and have been really impressive so far. The Arizona Coyotes too have had their moments, but have lost six games this season including two on their home ice. The Stars have won twice on the road, but we think there could be an upset here in Tempe tonight.

Take the Coyotes on the ML and over the points total for your bets on this ice hockey match.

Coyotes vs Stars Picks

Arizona Coyotes vs Dallas Stars Odds

Vancouver Canucks vs Anaheim Ducks Picks

📅 Date: November 3rd, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 9pm EST

🏟 Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Canucks -170 | Ducks +150

Both of these sides are struggling at the bottom of the Western Conference right now with only six and seven points respectively. The Vancouver Canucks are rock bottom having lost eight games, but have won two of their last three. The Ducks have won two in a row after a seven game losing streak, so despite where these two sides sit in the table, they are in their best form of the season.

We are going with the Anaheim Ducks to win this one on the road with plenty of goals too.

Canucks vs Ducks Picks

Vancouver Canucks vs Anaheim Ducks Odds

San Jose Sharks vs Florida Panthers Picks

📅 Date: November 3rd, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 9.30pm EST

🏟 Venue: SAP Center, San Jose

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Sharks +175 | Panthers -210

The last game on Thursday night sees the Sharks welcome the Florida Panthers to the SAP Center. Both of these teams are struggling right now, with the Panthers losing three of their last four and the San Jose Sharks doing the exact same. We are going to edge towards a the home side here in a really close one, with plenty of goals on show too.

Take the Sharks on the moneyline here and over 6.5 total points in the match to be scored.

Sharks vs Panthers Picks

San Jose Sharks vs Florida Panthers Odds

