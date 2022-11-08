NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Rangers vs Islanders and Lightning vs Oilers

The 2022/23 NHL season continues tonight with 11 Ice Hockey games to look forward to this Tuesday evening. Here at The Sports Daily, we are on hand to offer some expert ice hockey picks, as well as the latest odds and betting lines among the current NHL betting markets.

Tuesday Night’s Full NHL Ice Hockey Preview

Tuesday night (November 8th) sees 11 massive games in the NHL go down. Ice Hockey fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NHL are in action on the ice today.

The 11 games from the NHL tonight include:

Buffalo Sabres vs Arizona Coyotes

Detroit Red Wings vs Montréal Canadiens

New Jersey Devils vs Calgary Flames

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders

Ottawa Senators vs Vancouver Canucks

Philadelphia Flyers vs St. Louis Blues

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vegas Golden Knights

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Edmonton Oilers

Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars

Seattle Kraken vs Nashville Predators

Los Angeles Kings vs Minnesota Wild

Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s 11 NHL fixtures with BetOnline, on of the best offshore sportsbooks out there. We are providing both the best NHL odds alongside some NHL picks for each game:

Buffalo Sabres vs Arizona Coyotes Picks

📅 Date: November 8th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo

KeyBank Center, Buffalo 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Sabres – 200 | Coyotes +170

The Buffalo Sabres welcome the Coyotes to the KeyBank Center, looking to get back to winning ways after two defeats. The Arizona Coyotes come here after a win on the road last time against the Capitals, and will be hopeful of backing that up with another victory here on their travels.

The Sabres have been strong at home so take them -1.5 and over the total points too.

Sabres vs Coyotes Picks

Buffalo Sabres vs Arizona Coyotes Odds

Detroit Red Wings vs Montréal Canadiens Picks

📅 Date: November 8th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Red Wings – 165 | Canadiens +145

The Detroit Red Wings sit in fourth in the Eastern Conference, having won their last three on the spin. For the Montréal Canadiens, they have had contrasting fortunes and have lost their las three, conceding 13 goals in the process. On paper this looks like a straight forward win for the home side.

Take the Red Wings -1.5 and over 6.5 total points here.

Red Wings vs Canadiens Picks

Detroit Red Wings vs Montréal Canadiens Odds

New Jersey Devils vs Calgary Flames Picks

📅 Date: November 8th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Prudential Center, Newark

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Devils -125 | Flames +105

The New Jersey Devils have been in great form recently and currently sit second in the Eastern Conference. They boast six wins in a row, and take on a Calgary Flames side who have lost five in a row themselves. The Devils look like real play-off contenders this season and should pick up yet another win here.

Take the Devils -1.5 and over 6.5 goals in this game.

Devils vs Flames Picks

New Jersey Devils vs Calgary Flames Odds

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders Picks

📅 Date: November 8th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York

Madison Square Garden, New York 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Rangers – 175 | Islanders +155

The battle of New York goes down tonight as the Islanders travel to the Rangers. The Islanders have won six of their last seven games, including three wins on the road. The Rangers have lost two in a row. The Islanders won 3-0 recently inn NHL game, and we think they could win this one too.

Take the New York Islanders to win and under the points total in this one.

Rangers vs Islanders Picks

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders Odds

Ottawa Senators vs Vancouver Canucks Picks

📅 Date: November 8th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Senators -130 | Canucks +110

The Ottawa Senators sit second bottom of the Eastern Conference and have lost their last five NHL games in a row after four wins in a row. On the other hand, the Vancouver Canucks have won three of their last five and have picked up a bit of form. We think the Senators could get back to winning ways here in a close one.

Take Ottawa on the moneyline here and over 6.5 goals.

Senators vs Canucks Picks

Ottawa Senators vs Vancouver Canucks Odds

Philadelphia Flyers vs St. Louis Blues Picks

📅 Date: November 8th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Flyers +110 | Blues -130

The Philadelphia Flyers have had an inconsistent season so far, but got back to winning ways last time out on the road after three defeats prior to that. The St. Louis Blues sit rock bottom of the Western Conference and have lost seven in a row. We think the Flyers should win this one on their home ice.

Take the Flyers on the moneyline and under the points total.

Flyers vs Blues Picks

Philadelphia Flyers vs St. Louis Blues Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vegas Golden Knights Picks

📅 Date: November 8th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Maple Leafs – 125 | Golden Knights +105

The best team in the Western Conference by a mile so far in the Vegas Golden Knights are on the road this evening as they travel to Canada to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Vegas have won their last seven in a row and face a Maple Leafs side who themselves have found a bit of form recently, winning their last three.

Take the Golden Knights to win this one, just like they did in the reverse fixture at the end of last month.

Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights Picks

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vegas Golden Knights Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Edmonton Oilers Picks

📅 Date: November 8th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7.30pm EST

🏟 Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Lightning -160 | Oilers +140

The Tampa Bay Lightning are in great form right now, having won six of their last eight games after a slow start to the NHL season. The Edmonton Oilers had won five in a row, but have lost three on the spin now and are conceding a lot of goals.

Take the Lightning to win this one on the moneyline as a safe bet in a high scoring affair.

Lightning vs Oilers Picks

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Edmonton Oilers Odds

Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars Picks

📅 Date: November 8th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 8pm EST

🏟 Venue: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Jets -105 | Stars -115

Two of the best teams so far in the NHL go head-to-head on the ice tonight as the Dallas Stars travel to take on the Jets. The Stars have won their last three in a row, scoring 18 goals in the process and look impressive right now. The Winnipeg Jets also boast impressive form with five win in six.

Take the Jets to win on their home patch and overturn a 4-1 defeat from earlier in the season.

Jets vs Stars Picks

Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars Odds

Seattle Kraken vs Nashville Predators Picks

📅 Date: November 8th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 10pm EST

🏟 Venue: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Kraken – 120 | Predators +100

The Seattle Kraken sit in third place in the Western Conference and have won their last four games in a row. On the other hand, the Nashville Predators have turned their fortunes around and have won their last two games in a row, but aren’t as strong as the Kraken in our eyes.

Take Seattle on the moneyline here and under the total points tally.

Kraken vs Predators Picks

Seattle Kraken vs Nashville Predators Odds

Los Angeles Kings vs Minnesota Wild Picks

📅 Date: November 8th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 10.30pm EST

🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Kings -110 | Wild -110

The Los Angeles Kings have has a relatively good start to the NHL season this year, and have three wins in their last five games. The Minnesota Wild have four wins in their last six, but did lose heavily on their home patch last time out. The Kings won 7-6 in this fixture in the second game of the season, and we can see them winning this one again.

Take the Kings on the moneyline and over the points total.

Kings vs Wild Picks

Los Angeles Kings vs Minnesota Wild Odds

