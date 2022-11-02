NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Sabres vs Penguins and Maple Leafs vs Flyers

The 2022/23 NHL season continues this evening with just two Ice Hockey games to look forward to this Wednesday night. Here at The Sports Daily, we are on hand to offer some expert ice hockey picks, as well as the latest odds and betting lines among the current NHL betting markets.

Wednesday Night’s Full NHL Ice Hockey Preview

Wednesday night (November 2nd) sees just two big games in the NHL go down. Not a bumper night of ice hockey action but still plenty of quality on show in the two games.

The two games from the NHL tonight include:

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers

Buffalo Sabres vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s two NHL fixtures with BetOnline, on of the best offshore sportsbooks out there. We are providing both the best NHL odds alongside some NHL picks for each game:

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers Picks

📅 Date: November 2nd, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 6pm EST

🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Maple Leafs -310 | Flyers +250

The Toronto Maple Leafs have just ten points from their opening 10 NHL games, with four losses in a row seeing them fall down the Eastern Conference. On the other hand, the Philadelphia Flyers have 12 points from their nine games, but they too are on a losing streak. Despite the Maple Leafs being big favorites here, we could see the Flyers winning this one.

Play it safe and take the Flyers +1.5 on the spread and over 6.5 total points in this one.

Maple Leafs vs Flyers Picks

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers Odds

Buffalo Sabres vs Pittsburgh Penguins Picks

📅 Date: November 2nd, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 6.30pm EST

🏟 Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Sabres +105 | Penguins -125

The second game of NHL ice hockey tonight sees the Buffalo Sabres welcome the Penguins to the KeyBank Center. The Sabres have won two in a row, scoring 12 goals in the process, and look to be finding their feet again in the Eastern Conference. For the Pittsburgh Penguins, they have began to really struggle of late, losing five in a row after winning four of their opening five.

Again, we are going with the underdogs here. Take the Sabres on the moneyline and expect their to be plenty of goals in this one.

Sabres vs Penguins Picks

Buffalo Sabres vs Pittsburgh Penguins Odds

