NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Stars vs Capitals and Flyers vs Panthers

The new 2022/23 NHL season continues tonight into it’s third week with 10 Ice Hockey games to look forward to this Thursday evening. Here at The Sports Daily, we are on hand to offer some expert ice hockey picks, as well as the latest odds and betting lines among the current NHL betting markets.

Thursday Night NHL Ice Hockey Preview

Thursday night (October 27th) sees 10 huge games in the NHL go down. Ice Hockey fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NHL are in action on the ice this evening.

The 10 games from the NHL tonight include:

Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s ten NHL fixtures. We are providing both the best NHL odds alongside some NHL picks for each game:

Boston Bruins vs Detroit Red Wings Picks

📅 Date: October 27th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: TD Garden, Boston

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Bruins -235 | Red Wings +195

The Boston Bruins look to extend their unbeaten home run as they welcome the Detroit Red Wings, looking to make it four wins on the spin. The Bruins sit top of the overall NHL right now, and look mightily impressive so far. The Red Wings are 3-3 this season, which isn’t too bad but they are seriously up against it tonight. The Red Wings did however win the last encounter between the two sides in April, but this will be a mammoth task for Detroit on their travels to Boston.

Take the Bruins -.5 point spread in this one and over 6.5 total goals. Boston are the best team in the NHL right now!

Bruins vs Red Wings Picks

Buffalo Sabres vs Montréal Canadiens Picks

📅 Date: October 27th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Sabres -170 | Canadiens +150

Buffalo welcome Montréal to the KeyBank Center this evening, looking to get back to winning ways after defeat away at Seattle on Tuesday night. The Sabres did however boast a three game winning streak before that, currently sitting 6th in the Eastern Conference, with the Canadiens sitting second from botting with a 3-4 record.

The Canadiens have lost ever game on the road and we think the same fate could happen again here. Each of these loses have been by 2 goals or more, so taking the Sabres -1.5 looks a solid bet here.

Sabres vs Canadiens Picks

Ottawa Senators vs Minnesota Wild Picks

📅 Date: October 27th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Senators +105 |Wild -125

The Ottawa Senators have really got their season going with four straight victories after losing their opening two matches. They sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, with tonight’s opponents, the Minnesota Wild, sitting in 11th in the Western with a 2-4 record. The Senators are scoring 4.16 goals per game, hence their change in fortune in recent weeks. The Wild are allowing 4.67 goals per game, which is too high. If they are to win this, they need to stop leaking as many goals, as they are solid going forward themselves.

We are slightly edging towards the Senators here on their home patch, and can see it being a real high scoring affair between two in-form offenses.

Senators vs Wild Picks

Philadelphia Flyers vs Florida Panthers Picks

📅 Date: October 27th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Flyers +175 | Panthers -210

This is a really intriguing game. Both of these sides are in decent form and have made reasonable starts to the season. Florida are 4-3 with nine points, meanwhile Philadelphia are 4-2 with eight points in the Eastern Conference. Defensively, the Flyers are playing reasonably well thanks to the goaltending. Philly have triumphed in two of their three home games, with the Panthers losing on the road twice so far, including Tuesday night at the Blackhawks.

Despite the majority of betting apps having the Panthers as heavy favorites, we can see a home win for the Flyers tonight in a tight, low scoring affair.

Flyers vs Panthers Picks

Nashville Predators vs St. Louis Blues Picks

📅 Date: October 27th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 8pm EST

🏟 Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Predators -160 | Blues +140

Neither of these sides are in good form, with the Blues on a two game skid but the Predators losing five in a row after going 2-0 to start the season. Nashville’s only two wins have come against the Sharks, but they have looks poor apart from that and have shipped far too many goals. Their defense is poor and offense hasn’t been as prolific as they’d have hoped either. The Blues won their opening three games, and have scored more goals than the Predators.

Neither of these teams are going to be in contention for the Stanley Cup, but this one will be close enough. We slightly give St. Louis the edge here.

Predators vs Blues Picks

Chicago Blackhawks vs Edmonton Oilers Picks

📅 Date: October 27th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 8.30pm EST

🏟 Venue: United Center, Chicago

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Blackhawks +180 | Oilers -220

Two of the most in form teams in the NHL lock horns tonight. The Oilers are 4-3, meanwhile Chicago are 4-2. Both currently sit in the play-off places in the Western Conference, and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see them finish there come the end of the season. The Blackhawks have a 100% win record on home ice, with the Oilers only winning once on their travels.

We can see the Blackhawks winning once more on home soil as the underdogs, and continuing their impressive start to the NHL season. Great value in backing Chicago as they are underdog with offshore sportsbooks.

Blackhawks vs Oilers Picks

Dallas Stars vs Washington Capitals Picks

📅 Date: October 27th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 8.30pm EST

🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Stars -125 | Capitals +105

This is a fantastic match-up. These two sides are most definitely two of the teams who could be in Stanley Cup contention come the end of the season. The Stars sit in third in the Western Conference, but have lost their last two games. The Capitals are nineth in the East but have four wins in their last five and have the same 4-3 record as Dallas.

The Stars have won every game on their home patch, with the Capitals not enjoying a particularly fruitful time on the road. A low scoring game with Dallas edging it is how we see this one going.

Stars vs Capitals Picks

Seattle Kraken vs Vancouver Canucks Picks

📅 Date: October 27th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 10pm EST

🏟 Venue: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Kraken -125 | Canucks +105

The Seattle Kraken have enjoyed a decent start to the season (3-3-2), winning two of their last three. For the Canucks, they sit rock bottom of the Western Conference and are 0-7. They look shocking compared to basically every other team in the NHL. They are the only side without a win of the 32 NHL teams. We can’t see that changing this time on their travels to a side who thumped the Sabres 5-1 on their own ice on Tuesday.

The Canucks are shipping goals for fun, and the Kraken have scored a few themselves. Take Seattle -1.5 with the over line looking like a wise bet too.

Kraken vs Canucks Picks

Los Angeles Kings vs Winnipeg Jets Picks

📅 Date: October 27th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 10.30pm EST

🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Kings -145 | Jets +125

Both of these sides have as many wins as losses in the Western NHL Conference so far this season. The Kings are 1-2 on their home patch, with the Jets boasting the same record on their travels. Both won their last game, but we have got to give the ege to the home side here, just.

The Kings are probably more likely to make the play-offs than the Jets, and we can see them edging out Winnipeg here in a relatively close one. There will be plenty of goals too.

Kings vs Jets Picks

San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs Picks

📅 Date: October 27th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 10.30pm EST

🏟 Venue: SAP Center, San Jose

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Sharks +185 | Maple Leafs -225

The last of the 10 Thursday night NHL meetings sees the Sharks host the Maple Leafs to the SAP Center. Toronto are 4-3 n the Eastern Conference, with San Jose far worse off with a 2-7 record in the West. The Maple Leafs are a far better side and boast a far more talented roster than the Sharks, and we can see that being the difference here in this one.

The Sharks have the lowest scoring offense in the NHL, which will not help welcoming a side who don’t concede overly much either. Closer than the majority of NHL sportsbooks have it but we agree that the Maple Leafs will come out on top.

Sharks vs Maple Leafs Picks

